Wednesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.4-million in this energy stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On April 9, president and chief executive officer Jon McKenzie invested over $1.4 million in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $29.25, after which this specific account held 787,038 shares.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

On April 8, vice-president of corporate development Sam Anidjar bought 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $30.05, increasing the position in this particular account to 18,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $90,000.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between April 5-9, senior vice-president of thermal Warren Raczynski exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.12, and sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $110.24. Net proceeds exceeded $420,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On April 9, vice president of finance Paul Roche exercised his options, receiving 32,682 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $48.40, and sold 32,682 shares at an average price per share of roughly $110.69. Net proceeds exceeded $2 million, not including any associated transaction fees.

