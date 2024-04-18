Thursday’s Insider Report: Large shareholder unloads $75-million in this energy stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC-T)

On April 10, chief geology and strategic officer Greg Winch invested over $272,000 in shares of Allied Gold. He acquired 78,500 shares at a cost per share of $3.477, after which this specific account held 3,056,436 shares.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On April 12, president and chief executive officer JP Lachance acquired 9,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.20 for an account in which he had indirect ownership (Maria Lachance), initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $136,000.

Mr. Lachance holds 460,143 shares in an account in which he has direct ownership.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On April 11, Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 6,000,000 shares at a price per share of $12.50. Proceeds totaled $75-million, excluding trading fees.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)

On April 11, director Robert Dickinson sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $3.3626. Proceeds exceeded $1.6-million, excluding commission charges.

