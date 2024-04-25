Insiders buy as Firan Technology stock loses altitude

Aerospace and defence electronics supplier Firan Technology Group Corp. FTG-T hit a 52-week high of $6.14 on April 1. The share price has subsequently been on the descent and insiders have been buying the pullback. On April 16, Ddrector Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares at $5.39 and now holds 111,000 shares. On April 22, CEO Bradley C. Bourne bought 13,500 shares at $4.97. He now holds just over 2.7 million shares. On the same day, director Amy Rice bought 4,000 shares and now holds 51,145 shares.

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.