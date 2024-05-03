District Metals CEO buys ahead of Sweden’s uranium May day

Sweden-focused District Metals DMX-X took 16th spot in the April INK Top 20 Mining Report. District believes its Viken Deposit is among the largest vanadium and uranium deposits globally by total historic mineral resources. While uranium mining in Sweden is under a moratorium, the government plans to provide regulatory proposals by May 15 to enable uranium extraction. Meanwhile, in the public market CEO Garrett Ainsworth bought 100,000 shares at $0.18 on Nov. 8 and 70,000 shares at $0.28 on Feb. 14. He holds 3.2 million shares.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.