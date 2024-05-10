Advantage Energy director buys as stock rallies

Since we last featured natural gas producer Advantage Energy AAV-T here in early May, 2023, the stock has rallied more than 50 per cent. At the time, the stock was trading near 52-week lows and insiders were buying. Recently, the stock has been making 52-week highs and we have again seen insider buying. So far in 2024, the most notable insider purchase took place on March 21 when Director John Festival bought 40,000 shares at $9.95. Meanwhile, the company has reported repurchasing 2,109,000 shares at an average price of $8.90 year-to-date.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.