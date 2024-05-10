Skip to main content
Advantage Energy director buys as stock rallies
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail

Since we last featured natural gas producer Advantage Energy AAV-T here in early May, 2023, the stock has rallied more than 50 per cent. At the time, the stock was trading near 52-week lows and insiders were buying. Recently, the stock has been making 52-week highs and we have again seen insider buying. So far in 2024, the most notable insider purchase took place on March 21 when Director John Festival bought 40,000 shares at $9.95. Meanwhile, the company has reported repurchasing 2,109,000 shares at an average price of $8.90 year-to-date.

