Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T)

On April 4, John Brussa, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $188,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 27,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.9878, increasing this particular account’s position to 3,769,271 shares.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ATS Corp. (ATS-T)

On April 3, director Michael Martino sold 3,500,000 shares at a price per share of $46.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mason Capital Management LLC), reducing the holdings in this specific account to 14,349,765 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $162 million, excluding trading fees.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)

Between April 13-27, president Mark Leonard sold a total of 18,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3,773.71 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, after which this specific account held 204,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $69 million, excluding commission charges.

Over the past 18 months, the share price has nearly doubled in value. On Oct. 13, 2022, the share price hit an intraday low of $1,783.98.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

Between March 15 and April 2, director Ani Markova exercised her options, receiving a total of 80,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.54, and sold 80,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9. Net proceeds exceeded $356,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

