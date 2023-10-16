The S&P/TSX Composite recovered 1.1 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and it now stands 3.1 per cent higher for 2023. The index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44 leaves it in technically neutral territory although closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 21 technically attractive benchmark stocks according to RSI this week, trading below the buy signal. The five most oversold companies are Canfor Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., Air Canada and Interfor Corp.

There are no index constituents trading at overbought, extended levels with RSIs above 70 this week.

There are three stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., ARC Resources Ltd. and MEG Energy Corp. - and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below.

There are 14 companies making new 52-week lows. The largest of these are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Air Canada, Kinaxis Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 8.61 25.63 99,429,014,585 ARX-T ARC RESOURCES LTD 4.99 24.44 13,433,214,297 MEG-T MEG ENERGY CORP 8.43 43.98 7,744,524,414

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap BIP-UN-T BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PA -7.28 -12.33 21,101,483,778 WFG-T WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD -1.56 -5.97 7,590,208,599 AC-T AIR CANADA -6.18 -8.41 6,366,409,564 KXS-T KINAXIS INC -7.21 -9.17 3,930,586,173 BBU-UN-T BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PT-UNNIT -4.88 -13.87 2,814,213,129 TIXT-T TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA INC -7.12 -64.35 2,607,813,864 LAC-T LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP -24.58 #N-A N-A 1,890,162,995 GOOS-T CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC -7.98 -26.74 1,804,679,357 CFP-T CANFOR CORP -6.45 -32.66 1,719,344,949 SVI-T STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC -8.61 -31.12 1,556,291,035 MTY-T MTY FOOD GROUP INC -9.11 -9.79 1,242,401,030 NWH-UN-T NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERT -10.92 -48.21 1,104,271,233 TCL-A-T TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A -6.20 -24.89 935,422,220 IFP-T INTERFOR CORP -7.94 -18.24 883,307,268