The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.65 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and is now up 4.9 per cent for 2024. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65 leaves it still in the upper reaches of neutral technical territory, much closer to the overbought sell signal of 70 than the attractive, oversold RSI buy signal of 30.

There are nine stocks trading with attractive RSIs below the buy signal. The five most oversold companies are SSR Mining Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Jamieson Wellness Inc., BCE Inc. and H&R REIT.

The list of overbought stocks with RSIs above the RSI sell signal of 70 remains sizable at 27 members. The five most technically extended benchmark constituents are Lundin Mining Corp., Primo Water Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Torex Gold Resources Inc. and Hudbay Minerals Inc..

There are 13 S&P/TSX Composite companies showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The biggest companies making new highs are Suncor Energy Inc., Waste Connections Inc. and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd..

There are five stocks making new lows – Saputo Inc., Empire Co. Ltd., Canadian Tire Corp., Transalta Corp. and SSR Mining Inc.

