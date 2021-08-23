 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

The most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close, leaving it 18.7 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51 puts it decidedly in the technically neutral range, almost exactly half way between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

The market pullback left 16 index constituents trading with attractive RSIs below the 30 buy signal. Hexo Corp., ARC Resources Ltd., Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co., AG Growth International Inc. and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. are the five most oversold companies in the benchmark. Lundin Mining Corp., Enerplus Corp., and Hudbay Minerals are also oversold.

There are still a significant number of S&P/TSX Composite stocks, 27, trading at overbought levels above the RSI sell signal of 70. The most overbought companies are Constellation Software Inc., WSP Global Inc. , Summit Industrial Income REIT, ATS Automation Tooling Systems and Loblaw Companies Ltd. Other prominent names on the overbought list include BCE Inc., Hydro One Ltd., Telus Corp. Royal Bank of Canada and Dollarama Inc.

There are 17 index members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs are they are ranked by market capitalization below. The biggest companies making new highs are Royal Bank of Canada, Thomson Reuters Corp., BCE Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard (B), Constellation Software Inc., Waste Connections Inc. and Telus Corp.

There are three stocks making new lows – Pan American Silver Corp., Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and IAMGOLD Corp.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA0.5029.51187,882,394,574
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP2.3442.2272,255,418,212
BCE-TBCE INC1.7723.2258,818,351,478
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B2.0720.7155,729,042,781
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC4.5130.2445,587,537,209
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC3.5026.3642,110,114,811
T-TTELUS CORP1.6817.8839,428,170,000
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA2.2240.2333,465,493,724
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP1.8618.7730,789,691,176
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA0.4749.4029,090,836,182
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG2.7571.9922,202,696,840
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC4.8739.3719,361,335,659
H-THYDRO ONE LTD1.5612.9818,963,488,854
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP2.0319.2418,449,404,722
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B1.1269.5618,432,900,073
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC4.5517.3117,959,321,423
EMA-TEMERA INC1.6715.0715,333,570,000
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP1.3838.2410,745,654,904
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE2.3726.318,028,823,022
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP0.5548.947,350,605,077
STN-TSTANTEC INC2.8748.436,675,387,535
GRT-UN-TGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTME0.2917.405,843,948,541
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC4.4215.735,401,974,567
CRT-UN-TCT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR0.6315.973,983,885,155
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT0.9861.483,580,263,329
WIR-UN-TWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE 2.1655.672,485,505,375
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE1.3727.822,335,900,559
CF-TCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC4.9933.461,564,917,280

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP-7.24-29.576,716,962,357
FVI-TFORTUNA SILVER MINES INC-10.24-53.061,503,756,204
IMG-TIAMGOLD CORP-8.12-39.401,389,539,670

Oversold and overbought stocks

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HEXO-THEXO CORP14.223.127.01-33.03-36.62N/AN/A
ARX-TARC RESOURCES LTD20.967.947.91-7.8730.567.275.31
LIF-TLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CO22.8941.7338.74-18.3831.718.147.53
AFN-TAG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC24.4227.1936.68-4.56-9.565.2711.13
SSL-TSANDSTORM GOLD LTD25.678.179.32-8.48-12.3945.3529.92
SU-TSUNCOR ENERGY INC26.0423.3225.28-6.546.7316.706.85
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP26.1410.0112.22-14.17-13.439.467.64
KEY-TKEYERA CORP26.2029.8627.43-4.8536.3422.3615.31
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP26.4914.4714.00-8.3522.42609.3623.22
SVM-TSILVERCORP METALS INC27.345.287.31-6.41-39.8317.2212.68
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP27.946.796.16-10.9461.3721.623.34
CRON-TCRONOS GROUP INC28.448.0310.96-2.11-10.63N/AN/A
OR-TOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD28.6615.1815.48-4.04-6.5148.6935.55
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP29.0621.7834.76-5.36-31.77N/AN/A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC29.667.908.09-16.7630.2811.16N/A
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC29.747.238.66-17.21-22.69N/A7.69
Overbought stocks
CSU-TCONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC87.262,144.001750.424.5130.24131.2935.81
WSP-TWSP GLOBAL INC85.97165.05126.154.8739.3745.1233.32
SMU-UN-TSUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT84.6221.4015.410.9861.4832.40N/A
ATA-TATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS83.4044.7028.630.6297.0944.4024.29
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD83.2488.6870.182.3942.9921.7216.68
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC80.5639.6333.660.0033.4711.0011.56
BCE-TBCE INC79.3364.9558.221.7723.2220.4319.87
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD78.81134.62108.372.5444.1618.9915.98
WPK-TWINPAK LTD78.0142.8739.311.699.1720.4719.87
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP77.48145.86114.292.3442.228.4756.76
H-THYDRO ONE LTD77.2631.7229.681.5612.9819.9519.35
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP77.1267.9859.792.0319.2446.6915.94
EMA-TEMERA INC76.8059.8155.301.6715.0720.6020.77
POW-TPOWER CORP OF CANADA76.0842.9934.310.4749.4010.3210.66
KXS-TKINAXIS INC75.65190.63164.183.024.307510.14161.51
T-TTELUS CORP73.7828.9926.461.6817.8827.7024.69
STN-TSTANTEC INC73.2360.2550.642.8748.4329.3124.18
DSG-TDESCARTES SYSTEMS GRP/THE73.0694.8978.842.3726.31107.4676.61
IFC-TINTACT FINANCIAL CORP72.78174.85156.831.8618.7715.6316.96
CIGI-TCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP72.56167.12130.210.5548.9434.8625.76
WCN-TWASTE CONNECTIONS INC72.20161.90140.043.5026.3650.8838.26
BYD-TBOYD GROUP SERVICES INC71.99251.58224.054.4215.7381.7356.41
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA70.80131.87115.650.5029.5113.3912.17
ATD-B-TALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD -B70.5451.8543.352.0720.7116.8117.97
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.5199.2083.712.2240.2312.6711.63
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD70.4459.4158.822.85-0.2234.3635.13
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC70.1558.9753.764.5517.3131.2826.34

Source: Bloomberg

Tickers mentioned in this story
Read most recent letters to the editor.

