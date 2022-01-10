Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.6 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close. Technically speaking, the index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50 leaves it exactly in the middle between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are nine oversold, technically attractive benchmark members trading below the 30 buy signal this week. The most oversold company is Shopify Inc., which, until recently, was the biggest stock in the index by market capitalization. Seabridge Gold Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Enghouse Systems Ltd. round out the top five most oversold stocks.

There are 12 stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the sell signal. ECN Capital Corp is the most overbought company in the index and it’s followed by Royal Bank of Canada, Vermilion Energy Inc., Crescent Point Energy and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

There are 16 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five largest companies making new highs are Royal Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and Canadian Natural Resources.

The largest stocks making new 52 week lows are Lightspeed Commerce, TransAlta Renewables Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy and Cargojet Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA5.595.59201,477,453,717
BNS-TBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA2.172.17110,386,586,344
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL5.085.0892,227,864,127
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE6.396.3970,410,159,998
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES11.8111.8168,780,369,652
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC11.8011.8034,379,668,064
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD6.516.5133,330,677,451
TECK-B-TTECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B5.525.5220,701,016,361
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD1.591.5917,977,097,783
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A3.593.5913,220,822,482
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC6.476.478,318,121,450
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP14.0714.074,522,035,633
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC11.1911.192,836,147,288
WTE-TWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME4.664.661,745,916,246
TVE-TTAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD7.537.531,677,199,289
D-UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV0.650.651,254,033,743

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC-9.89-9.896,455,780,143
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC-3.15-3.154,775,526,645
BLDP-TBALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC-7.24-7.244,125,955,070
INE-TINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY-6.18-6.183,308,526,747
CJT-TCARGOJET INC-4.98-4.982,735,500,338
NG-TNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC-7.04-7.042,622,758,666
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD-8.55-8.552,349,909,835
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC-9.13-9.131,034,135,147
WELL-TWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR-6.31-6.31906,723,537

Overbought and oversold stocks

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SHOP-TSHOPIFY INC - CLASS A26.321358.961730.86-16.97-16.97271.07207.48
SEA-TSEABRIDGE GOLD INC26.6518.9622.10-7.94-7.94#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS26.7175.4378.77-2.38-2.3835.3827.53
LSPD-TLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC27.8443.5497.36-9.89-9.89#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD28.0742.5055.67-8.55-8.5525.4225.30
TRI-TTHOMSON REUTERS CORP28.58138.99134.48-5.75-5.758.6049.65
KXS-TKINAXIS INC28.62152.43172.81-10.51-10.51#N/A N/A105.09
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC28.9412.0714.74-9.13-9.133.437.72
HEXO-THEXO CORP29.740.834.55-2.27-2.27#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
OVERBOUGHT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ECN-TECN CAPITAL CORP82.855.443.862.432.4350.6117.58
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA79.25141.45126.855.595.5912.7812.72
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC77.3017.5010.8911.1911.1910.22#N/A N/A
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP76.457.785.3414.0714.0710.675.26
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE76.32156.16141.736.396.3910.7110.70
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES75.9458.5945.2511.8111.8114.908.50
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC73.7211.739.223.123.1253.6520.76
ENB-TENBRIDGE INC72.7051.1449.163.783.7820.9816.89
IAG-TIA FINANCIAL CORP INC72.6077.2370.646.476.47#N/A N/A8.92
FFH-TFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD72.60630.02554.181.591.5934.985.91
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC71.1917.0512.1011.8011.8020.517.12
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD70.3348.5938.276.516.5168.968.61

Source: Bloomberg

