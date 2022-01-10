The S&P/TSX Composite dropped 0.6 per cent for the week ending with Friday’s close. Technically speaking, the index’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50 leaves it exactly in the middle between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are nine oversold, technically attractive benchmark members trading below the 30 buy signal this week. The most oversold company is Shopify Inc., which, until recently, was the biggest stock in the index by market capitalization. Seabridge Gold Inc., Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. and Enghouse Systems Ltd. round out the top five most oversold stocks.

There are 12 stocks trading with technically vulnerable RSIs above the sell signal. ECN Capital Corp is the most overbought company in the index and it’s followed by Royal Bank of Canada, Vermilion Energy Inc., Crescent Point Energy and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

There are 16 S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52 week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization below. The five largest companies making new highs are Royal Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and Canadian Natural Resources.

The largest stocks making new 52 week lows are Lightspeed Commerce, TransAlta Renewables Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Innergex Renewable Energy and Cargojet Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 5.59 5.59 201,477,453,717 BNS-T BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2.17 2.17 110,386,586,344 BMO-T BANK OF MONTREAL 5.08 5.08 92,227,864,127 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 6.39 6.39 70,410,159,998 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 11.81 11.81 68,780,369,652 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 11.80 11.80 34,379,668,064 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 6.51 6.51 33,330,677,451 TECK-B-T TECK RESOURCES LTD-CLS B 5.52 5.52 20,701,016,361 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 1.59 1.59 17,977,097,783 IVN-T IVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A 3.59 3.59 13,220,822,482 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 6.47 6.47 8,318,121,450 CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 14.07 14.07 4,522,035,633 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 11.19 11.19 2,836,147,288 WTE-T WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTME 4.66 4.66 1,745,916,246 TVE-T TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD 7.53 7.53 1,677,199,289 D-UN-T DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV 0.65 0.65 1,254,033,743

Stocks falling to 52-week lows Return 1W % Return YTD % Market Cap LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC -9.89 -9.89 6,455,780,143 RNW-T TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC -3.15 -3.15 4,775,526,645 BLDP-T BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -7.24 -7.24 4,125,955,070 INE-T INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY -6.18 -6.18 3,308,526,747 CJT-T CARGOJET INC -4.98 -4.98 2,735,500,338 NG-T NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC -7.04 -7.04 2,622,758,666 ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD -8.55 -8.55 2,349,909,835 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC -9.13 -9.13 1,034,135,147 WELL-T WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES COR -6.31 -6.31 906,723,537

Overbought and oversold stocks OVERSOLD STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd SHOP-T SHOPIFY INC - CLASS A 26.32 1358.96 1730.86 -16.97 -16.97 271.07 207.48 SEA-T SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 26.65 18.96 22.10 -7.94 -7.94 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A RBA-T RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS 26.71 75.43 78.77 -2.38 -2.38 35.38 27.53 LSPD-T LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC 27.84 43.54 97.36 -9.89 -9.89 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A ENGH-T ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD 28.07 42.50 55.67 -8.55 -8.55 25.42 25.30 TRI-T THOMSON REUTERS CORP 28.58 138.99 134.48 -5.75 -5.75 8.60 49.65 KXS-T KINAXIS INC 28.62 152.43 172.81 -10.51 -10.51 #N/A N/A 105.09 TXG-T TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 28.94 12.07 14.74 -9.13 -9.13 3.43 7.72 HEXO-T HEXO CORP 29.74 0.83 4.55 -2.27 -2.27 #N/A N/A #N/A N/A OVERBOUGHT STOCKS RSI Price 200DMA Return 1W % Return YTD % PE Ratio TTM PE Ratio Fwd ECN-T ECN CAPITAL CORP 82.85 5.44 3.86 2.43 2.43 50.61 17.58 RY-T ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 79.25 141.45 126.85 5.59 5.59 12.78 12.72 VET-T VERMILION ENERGY INC 77.30 17.50 10.89 11.19 11.19 10.22 #N/A N/A CPG-T CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 76.45 7.78 5.34 14.07 14.07 10.67 5.26 CM-T CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE 76.32 156.16 141.73 6.39 6.39 10.71 10.70 CNQ-T CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES 75.94 58.59 45.25 11.81 11.81 14.90 8.50 PSI-T PASON SYSTEMS INC 73.72 11.73 9.22 3.12 3.12 53.65 20.76 ENB-T ENBRIDGE INC 72.70 51.14 49.16 3.78 3.78 20.98 16.89 IAG-T IA FINANCIAL CORP INC 72.60 77.23 70.64 6.47 6.47 #N/A N/A 8.92 FFH-T FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HLDGS LTD 72.60 630.02 554.18 1.59 1.59 34.98 5.91 CVE-T CENOVUS ENERGY INC 71.19 17.05 12.10 11.80 11.80 20.51 7.12 IMO-T IMPERIAL OIL LTD 70.33 48.59 38.27 6.51 6.51 68.96 8.61 Source: Bloomberg

