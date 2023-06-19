Skip to main content
Scott BarlowMarket Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Friday’s close and now sits 4.6 per cent higher for 2023. The benchmark’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47 leaves it in neutral technical territory, close to the midway point between the oversold buy signal of 30 and the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.

There are 16 technically attractive index constituents with RSIs below the 30 buy signal. The five most oversold companies are Canopy Growth Corp., North West Co. Inc., George Weston Ltd., Nuvei Corp., and Northland Power Inc.

There are three overbought TSX stocks with technically vulnerable RSIs above the 70 sell signal. In order, these are Onex Corp., Celestica Inc. and Air Canada.

There are five S&P/TSX Composite members showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The largest companies making new highs are Dollarama Inc., Stantec Inc. and Finning International Inc.

The stocks making new lows are Atco Ltd., Smartcentres REIT and Tilray Brands Inc.

Stocks jumping to 52-week highs

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC4.9610.2225,015,872,538
STN-TSTANTEC INC3.4330.119,358,250,326
FTT-TFINNING INTERNATIONAL INC1.1519.545,994,868,047
EQB-TEQB INC4.3924.042,621,055,441
CLS-TCELESTICA INC7.9223.202,262,476,055

Stocks falling to 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %Market Cap
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I-2.34-3.274,560,059,112
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV-1.59-4.694,239,937,395
TLRY-TTILRAY BRANDS INC-0.94-42.511,285,456,511

Overbought and oversold stocks on the TSX

OVERSOLD STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
WEED-TCANOPY GROWTH CORP18.590.833.20-8.79-73.57#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE20.9232.2636.13-6.68-8.4313.6312.09
WN-TWESTON (GEORGE) LTD23.29152.06164.25-0.21-8.6940.0713.33
NVEI-TNUVEI CORP-SUBORDINATE VTG24.2538.0044.19-4.4010.4347.5713.15
NPI-TNORTHLAND POWER INC24.5527.4736.04-3.82-24.8914.1319.08
ACO-X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I24.7640.0743.01-2.34-3.2710.06#N/A N/A
RCI-B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B26.0158.0361.020.90-6.8815.3112.04
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC26.1511.5513.09-6.476.7333.5315.40
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD26.2832.5035.27-11.71-8.6820.8122.60
FR-TFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP26.437.3610.27-3.79-34.63#N/A N/A19.05
EDR-TENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP26.683.924.56-6.89-10.50185.3922.86
BEP-UN-TBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNER27.4638.2840.38-10.2014.34#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
H-THYDRO ONE LTD28.1736.5336.52-2.692.3021.3620.26
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A28.9335.0237.06-3.05-2.1611.6914.56
TIXT-TTELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA INC29.3720.4129.06-2.34-23.6445.1712.28
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP29.7922.0523.17-2.73-3.8322.8315.95
OVERBOUGJT STOCKSRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
ONEX-TONEX CORPORATION74.5670.9166.254.878.95165.70#N/A N/A
CLS-TCELESTICA INC73.7118.8015.567.9223.2011.356.89
AC-TAIR CANADA72.4323.4019.774.6020.68#N/A N/A7.26

Source: Bloomberg

