The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose another 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 6.6 per cent higher for the year. The benchmark is right on the border of technically overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69 that is just below the sell signal of 70.

There are two stocks trading with oversold technically attractive RSIs below the RSI buy signal at 30 – Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc.

There are 36 benchmark constituents trading above the RSI sell signal indicating temporary technical vulnerability. The five most overbought companies are Enerplus Corp., Cenovus Energy Inc., Equinox Gold Corp., Eldorado Gold Corp and Primo Water Corp.

There are 20 S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs and they are ranked by market capitalization in the table below. The five biggest stocks making new highs are Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia and Suncor Energy Inc..

ATS Corp and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. are the two companies hitting new 52-week lows.