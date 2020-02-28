 Skip to main content

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
What a difference a week makes.

On Feb. 21, the S&P/TSX Composite was trading at overbought, frothy technical levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 72 that was above the RSI sell signal of 70.

After falling 6.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, the benchmark’s current RSI of 24 puts it close to the oversold buy signal of 20.

Last week, there were more than 40 index stocks trading at overbought technical levels with RSIs above the 70 sell signal. This week there are two – Northview Apartment REIT and Killam Apartment REIT.

There are over 100 index constituents trading at attractive RSI levels below the buy signal of 30 – too many to include in the table below, which shows only the 25 most oversold stocks.

The most prominent names in the table include Bank of Montreal – the second most oversold company in the benchmark – Shaw Communications Inc., Inter Pipeline Ltd., Air Canada, H&R REIT, and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

There are no S&P/TSX Composite stocks showing strong price momentum by hitting new 52-week highs this week.

There are 32 stocks showing strong downward price trends by hitting new 52-week lows and they are ranked by market capitalization below. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest company making new lows, followed by Nutrien Ltd., Brookfield Property Partners LP, Imperial Oil Ltd. and Shaw Communications Inc.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Return 1W %Return YTD %
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK-6.69-1.67
NTR-TNUTRIEN LTD-6.15-13.35
BPY-UN-TBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS-7.67-3.35
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD-9.76-15.52
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B-4.62-6.12
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC-17.25-23.33
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC-18.99-35.32
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS-7.33-3.76
SRU-UN-TSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INV-3.60-3.07
TOY-TSPIN MASTER CORP-SUB VTG SHR-7.89-24.43
PSK-TPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD-14.93-17.53
MX-TMETHANEX CORP-16.64-24.19
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN-6.39-3.69
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC-8.14-8.29
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC-27.06-32.97
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A-16.93-32.82
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP-19.86-40.07
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP-13.46-17.65
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE-4.79-4.68
ERF-TENERPLUS CORP-18.17-38.07
APHA-TAPHRIA INC-15.37-29.35
SIA-TSIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC-2.88-3.28
ARE-TAECON GROUP INC-9.00-7.65
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC-7.00-8.84
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH-10.84-18.05
ITP-TINTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC-10.17-12.27
HBM-THUDBAY MINERALS INC-25.99-40.71
FRU-TFREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD-16.36-14.71
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP-15.06-22.96
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP-21.33-36.90
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD-22.85-31.28
HEXO-THEXO CORP-18.32-24.64

This week's overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD13.832237.0513.13975-29.00302-42.354874.3127971957.397691501
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL14.1595293.5199.0871-7.644444-6.10883110.033310489.542810491
GUD-TKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC14.612826.917.66645-6.998654-8.8390583.2028879954.40944882
CCL-B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B16.363594458.56585-22.92871-20.4627615.9782927616.16458486
FEC-TFRONTERA ENERGY CORP16.451967.3911.42776-15.05747-22.959452.150386421#N/A N/A
VET-TVERMILION ENERGY INC16.5617913.8422.3375-27.06065-32.9746#N/A N/A26.46271511
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC17.3239734.4140.1797-8.142018-8.28891315.1585902413.56861199
SCL-TSHAWCOR LTD17.838818.6114.7068-22.84946-31.2849282.7669706628.2295082
HSE-THUSKY ENERGY INC18.477056.7410.17935-18.99039-35.3167#N/A N/A12.32175503
EQB-TEQUITABLE GROUP INC18.7768990.4396.95745-15.71442-17.302247.5610368156.912551598
SJR-B-TSHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC-B19.5511224.5526.4258-4.623155-6.11903218.1465526318.15828402
CSH-UN-TCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDEN19.5604313.2914.70475-6.385965-3.68724241.83389194#N/A N/A
GWO-TGREAT-WEST LIFECO INC19.6222631.9731.5295-7.063953-3.87853362.84844689.98438476
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD19.7075320.1122.26875-8.404207-9.62294715.6273317520.43699187
CHR-TCHORUS AVIATION INC19.858366.687.78265-13.17829-16.516557.5340269927.877358491
CLS-TCELESTICA INC19.888358.879.6575-14.62945-17.641653.240201128.524209989
ZZZ-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING20.0053218.5320.00765-9.609756-7.45314812.6054426411.06268657
SPB-TSUPERIOR PLUS CORP20.180610.2312.39405-13.45669-17.6545411.8980322815.5
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC20.4001822.628.2931-11.26816-12.6738835.0571313125.22321429
AC-TAIR CANADA20.5111435.4544.7388-20.24747-26.922287.2820167398.949760162
CJR-B-TCORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC-B SH20.739954.365.5403-10.83845-18.045114.882976705#N/A N/A
HR-UN-TH&R REAL ESTATE INV-REIT UTS20.7780620.0922.3074-7.333948-3.76352927.24573942#N/A N/A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC21.3596418.0720.9686-15.48176-25.175986.609906086#N/A N/A
LNR-TLINAMAR CORP21.7587637.744.1066-11.04294-23.264814.880741075.738203957
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP21.832683.474.7986-19.86143-40.0690811.2065625511.60535117
OVERBOUGHTRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
NVU-UN-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST84.4536.2629.19-0.7223.3321.66#N/A N/A
KMP-UN-TKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE72.1822.2019.82-1.5717.8254.23#N/A N/A

