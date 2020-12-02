 Skip to main content

Three top dividend stock picks in the TSX energy sector from $1.5-billion fund manager Michele Robitaille

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

A Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Aug. 21, 2019.

CANDACE ELLIOTT/Reuters

It’s been a rough year for Canadian dividend investors as the pandemic hit some high-yield sectors such as energy, commercial real estate and banks particularly hard.

But where there’s investor pain there’s also an opportunity to find future gains – and dividend-focused fund manager Michele Robitaille believes the broader energy space is one of those areas.

The managing director of Canadian equities at Guardian Capital LP, who manages about $1.5-billion in assets (the firm overall manages about $32.7-billion), believes high-quality companies in the energy, pipeline and utilities space are looking attractive these days.

Story continues below advertisement

“In my view, as returns start coming back to the [energy] sector and companies start generating free cash flow and things start getting more positive, you’ll start to see generalist investors coming back to the space,” Ms. Robitaille says.

“I’m not pounding the table saying ‘everyone needs to own energy,’ but if you look at where we are in the market and places where there are opportunities, I think there are some in energy.”

In addition to pure-play energy stocks, Ms. Robitaille has positions in renewables, with holdings in companies such as Brookfield Renewable Corp. and Northland Power Inc., as well as utilities, which she sees as a key part of the shift toward a low-carbon economy.

Her flagship Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund, which includes about 23 per cent energy and 16 per cent utilities (financials are 30 per cent), fell 4.7 per cent, on a total return basis, over the past year as of Nov. 30. That compares with a 6.1-per-cent decline for the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index on the same basis. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 4.3 per cent.

Below are three dividend-driven picks across the broader energy space that Ms. Robitaille believes are a good buy at this time. (Returns data as of Nov. 30. Performance is total return).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

  • Price (52-week range): $20.96 ($14.02-$45.12)
  • Dividend yield: 4 per cent
  • One-year return: minus 46.7 per cent
  • One-month return: 38.2 per cent

Suncor shares have been hammered so far this year and have disappointed investors over the past few years as a result of depressed energy prices. However, shorter-term, investors are feeling good betting on this stock and Ms. Robitaille sees more upside.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we get a more balanced view of energy and the role that fossil fuels will continue to play in the next couple of decades, I think you will continue to see a return of investor dollars to the traditional energy space and the primary beneficiaries will be names like Suncor,” she says.

The company is cost-competitive because of its “well-managed operating structure,” as well as its “long-life, low-decline, high-quality reserve base.” Suncor is also a leader in the energy sector when it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, she says, “having focused on sustainability for decades, well before the current ESG-focused wave.”

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

Price (52-week range): $41.56 ($33.06-$57.32)

Dividend yield: 7.8 per cent

One-year return: minus 13 per cent

Story continues below advertisement

One-month return: 12.7 per cent

As an energy infrastructure company with pipelines, gas transmission, distribution and storage and renewable power generation services, Ms. Robitaille sees Enbridge as a broad energy play that’s “well-positioned to participate as energy markets strengthen in general.”

Ms. Robitaille also likes its high dividend, which she believes is sustainable in the long term, as well as its strong balance sheet and debt-reduction strategy.

“It has a lot of headline news going against it,” she says, “but some of those things are starting to dissipate.” An example is its multibillion-dollar Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project, which recently received all of its permits to begin construction. The project, like many pipeline proposals, has faced controversy from environmental groups.

While pipeline companies have been under pressure owing to ESG concerns, Ms. Robitaille believes there are still many investors interested in the sector and she believes Enbridge is among the more diversified names. “It has deep experience in many sources of energy including wind, solar and other renewables,” she says.

Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)

Story continues below advertisement

  • Price (52-week range): $51.42 ($41.52-$59.28)
  • Dividend yield: 3.9 per cent
  • One-year return: 4.2 per cent
  • One-month return: 0.3 per cent

While Fortis may be a “boring, old utility,” Ms. Robitaille says investors are attracted to its dividend. She also views the electric and gas utility, which operates in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, as a safe and stable company that is expected to benefit from the transition to clean energy.

With about two-thirds of its business in the U.S., Ms. Robitaille believes Fortis will especially benefit from a Joe Biden administration’s focus on renewables, including a potential for grid expansion that ties in more wind and solar.

The company also has the potential to pass the costs related to these initiatives on in the form of increased rates, “which will support its annual targeted growth of 6 per cent for both its business and its dividend,” she says.

Overall, Ms. Robitaille believes utilities such as Fortis are well positioned to capture the increased amount of investor money that’s shifting from traditional energy into other, more environmentally friendly parts of the sector.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies