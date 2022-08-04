Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk lowered his price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) ahead of the company’s second-quarter results, citing a number of business challenges. But he still sees substantial upside in the stock price over the next 12 months and is reiterating a “buy” recommendation.

His one-year target dropped to C$10 from $13. That still implies a nearly 50% total return.

“We are cutting our Q2/2022 and forward estimates to account for industry-wide challenges such as supply chain disruptions, cost escalations, a strike on behalf of Ontario construction workers in May, and permitting delays,” Mr. Lynk said in a note to clients.

But he still likes the stock, “predicated on Bird’s solid execution track record, record backlog, strong balance sheet, 5% dividend yield, and undemanding valuation.” He noted Bird trades at only 9.9 times his estimated 2022 earnings per share, versus peers at 18 times.

--

While investors may be tempted to take profits on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) because of their significant outperformance this year, they should hold on because a higher valuation is warranted, said BMO analyst Ben Pham.

He raised his price target to C$50 from C$45 and maintained an “outperform” rating, reflecting an expectation that the stock can trade at an enterprise value that is 14 times EBTIDA, up from his previous estate of 13.5 times.

The stock has returned 35% this year, versus only 5% for the S&P/TSX Utilities index.

“The second-quarter results highlight that organic growth could exceed expectations, the balance sheet is in good shape ($701 million of cash or about $6.82 a share), and French spot prices are providing a significant tailwind (with optionality to re-contract assets with near-term expirations),” the analyst noted.

Elsewhere, RBC analyst Nelson Ng also raised his price target on the stock. “Boralex’s exposure to French merchant power prices is set to increase in Q4/22 as the company terminates some feed-in-tariff contracts, leading to significant upside totalling close to $900 million of net EBITDA upside through 2023,” Mr. Ng said in a note. His target went to C$48 from C$41, mainly to reflect upside from the French merchant power prices.

--

NFI Group Inc.’s (NFI-T) latest financials results were weak, as anticipated, but National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen is becoming a little more optimistic about the stock. He raised his price target to C$17 from $14, citing recent covenant relief in its debt obligations that removes a key market concern, as well as a strong outlook for order activity.

The bus manufacturer reported total revenue of $398 million, missing the consensus of $440 million, with deliveries coming in at 562 units versus National Bank’s 635 forecast. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $21 million versus the consensus for a loss of $20 million. NFI reaffirmed its 2022 EBITDA guidance of between $15 million and $45 million.

Mr. Doerksen said it was possible the company’s supply-chain woes are starting to improve.

“NFI has been heavily impacted by supply chain issues, especially semiconductors, but management indicates that a key electronic module supplier is on track to restart deliveries of a key component in August. The company is also likely past the worst for cost inflation as there has been some success in receiving pricing adjustments for existing orders with new orders priced in the current cost context,” he said in a note.

Meanwhile, orders and its backlog continue to grow. At the end of the second quarter, NFI’s backlog was 9,674 firm orders and options worth $5.5 billion, up significantly from 8,908 worth $4.9 billion at the end of Q1 2021. Active bids at the end of Q3 stood at 7,582, up 36% sequentially and 11% from a year earlier, pointing to strong new orders in the coming quarters, he noted.

He maintained a “sector perform” rating, saying he would like to see additional progress on the easing of the supply chain to gain more confidence in the recovery of its earnings and cash flow.

Elsewhere, Stifel GMP raised its price target to C$8.50 from C$6, but maintained a “sell” rating, saying risks remain elevated.

--

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland downgraded business and consumer insurer Definity Financial Corp. (DFY-T) to “market perform” from “outperform,” citing concern with the stock’s valuation.

Definity this week reported second-quarter operating income per share of $0.42 for the quarter versus Mr. Boland’s estimate of $0.48 and consensus of $0.30. The analyst noted storm activity materially impacted its personal property unit. Meanwhile, “persistent hard market conditions” were experienced across both commercial and personal property lines, he said.

Definity now has $910 million in current excess capital and leverage available to deploy towards accretive M&A and partnerships.

“Our concern with DFY is the valuation at the current time. The stock is trading at 1.6x our estimated 2023 ending book value. As we forecast a low teen return on equity for the coming year, we believe the valuation is at fair levels,” Mr. Boland said in a note to clients.

He raised his price target to C$36 from C$34.50.

--

Raymond James analyst Michael Shaw downgraded Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” in the wake of second-quarter results. The stock has been a strong performer over the past 12 months and the analyst believes it is now fairly valued given the higher interest rate environment.

Gibson is currently trading at 11.7 times the analyst’s 2022 EBITDA estimates and 11 times his 2023 forecasts, both above the mid-point of its historic valuation range.

Gibson reported headline EBITDA of $114 million, which included a $5 million one-time payment in the infrastructure segment. Adjusting for the one-time payment, adjust EBITDA was $109 million, in-line with the $110 million median consensus estimate.

Broken down by segments, adjusted Infrastructure EBITDA came in modestly ahead of estimates, while Marketing EBITDA of $12 million was at the mid-point of the $10 million to $15 million guidance.

“Despite hitting the mid-point of the guidance range, we suspect some investors may be disappointed in the 2Q marketing results. We had expected marketing results to come at least at the upper end of the guidance range given the strength of the distillate crack spreads in 2Q. We suspect the 2Q Marketing results underscore the ongoing difficult crude marketing environment,” Mr. Shaw commented in a note.

Gibson also revised its 2022 growth spending outlook lower, down from an initial guidance of $150 million to a full year growth spend of $100 million to $125 million. “We suspect a large part of the revision is due to the delay in the in-service date for the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline, which pushed back the need for tanks in Edmonton. The tanks from TMX will ultimately be required, and we view this as a timing item rather than a fundamental change in need for storage at the Edmonton terminal. Nonetheless, the lower 2022 growth spend raises questions around where GEI will allocate growth capital beyond its terminalling assets,” the analyst said.

He raised his price target to C$26.50 from C$25.

--

In other analyst actions:

Lifespeak Inc (LSPK-T): RBC raises target price to C$1.50 from C$1

Waste Connections (WCN-T): Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$180 from C$170

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM-N): Scotiabank cuts target price to US$68.5 from US$72.5

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST-Q): Citigroup raises price target to US$545 from US$510; JP Morgan raises target price to $589 from $531; Oppenheimer raises target price to $600 from $535; Stifel raises target price to $565 from $515

Match Group Inc (MTCH-Q): BTIG cuts to neutral from buy; Cowen and Company cuts target price to US$100 from US$128; JP Morgan cuts target price to $90 from $105; Piper Sandler cuts target price to $80 from $125; RBC cuts target price to $75 from $115; Susquehanna cuts target price to $85 from $100.

More to come

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.