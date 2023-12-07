Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing “recent softness in the stock on the back of macro headwinds,” Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch raised his recommendation for Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) to “buy” from “hold” following the release of its 2024 capital budget.

He was one of two analysts on the Street to upgrade the Calgary-based company after it revealed a plan to spend $175-million in the next fiscal year of which $135-million will be focused on its Thermal Oil business unit with the remaining $40-million allocated to the Duvernay. It came in narrowly higher than Mr. MacCulloch’s $170-million forecast.

“Not surprisingly, the lion’s share of the capital program is focused on Leismer, where eight additional wells are planned for 2024, including four planned redrills on Pad 4 in January that are expected to achieve highly attractive capital efficiencies of $6,500/bbl/d [barrel per day], in conjunction with additional well pairs on Pad 10 in 2H24,” he said in a research note titled Turning the Corner. “While Leismer production is expected to reach 28,000 bbl/d by mid-2024, total approved regulatory capacity of 40,000 bbl/d could be achieved by 2027; however, future growth remains contingent on a material reduction in volatility in WTI–WCS differentials, which could be forthcoming next year after commissioning of TMX.

“Meanwhile, ATH plans to accelerate development of the Duvernay, bringing a previously drilled two-well pad (100-per-cent WI) online in 2Q24 and drilling two multi-well pads (30-per-cent WI) at Kaybob East and West. The resulting 2024 production guidance was pegged at 35,000–36,000 boe/d (98-per-cent oil & liquids), the upper end of which matched our forecast.”

He emphasized a “improved return potential” to his unchanged $4.75 target for Athabasca shares. The average target on the Street is $4.84.

Elsewhere, RBC’s Luke Davis upgraded Athabasca to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $5 target.

National Bank Financial analyst Dan Payne saw Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE-T) 2024 budget as “a stout outlook,” pointing to “augmented returns being emphasized through its renewed asset base, which should continue to emphasize a long-duration of solid shareholder returns through FCF [free cash flow].”

While investors reacted negatively to Wednesday release, sending its shares down 7.4 per cent, Mr. Payne thinks the Calgary-based company is “set to deliver augmented returns through its renewed asset base, and is set to generally maintain volumes within the context of a 70-per-cent payout ratio to imply an associated FCF yield of 10-15 per cent on leverage of 1.0 times D/CF [debt to cash flow] (generally at strip pricing).”

“In sum, the company anticipates deploying about $1.2-billion in capex to drive average production towards 155 mboe/d [thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day] (84-per-cent liquids), and notably given its recent expansion in the Eagle Ford, will see about 2/3rd of capital deployed there,” he said “On that basis, the totality of the program will see about 62 net wells brought on-stream in the Eagle Ford (up by a factor of 4 times vs. prior year base budget), with a further 190 net wells to be targeted in Canada (50-per-cent split between heavy and light) where a continued emphasis on play development will also be noted (14 strat tests). This cadence of spending continues to emphasize a decade-long duration of inventory, which we expect to continue to be complemented as development progresses.”

Mr. Payne sees the company’s “strength” of free cash flow allowing it to target both de-leveraging and shareholder returns and “should see its net debt trend towards $2.0-billion at year-end in support of its next inflection to returns at $1.5-billion in 2025.”

“Notably, its return of capital has recently accelerated with about 4.5 per cent of its shares outstanding repurchased under its NCIB since June 2023,” he added.

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation for Baytex shares, Mr. Payne trimmed his target to $8.25 from $9.25 after revisions to his projections for 2023 and 2024. The average target on the Street is $7.96.

“BTE is poised for a 31-per-cent return profile (vs. peers 22 per cent) on leverage of 0.7 times (vs. peers 0.2 times), while trading at 2.2 times 2024 estimated EV/DACF [enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow] (vs. peers 2.3 times),” he said.

Other analysts making target adjustments include:

* ATB Capital Markets’ Amir Arif to $7 from $7.50 with an “outperform” rating.

“The 2024 capital guidance is inline. 2024 production guidance range is inline, with the midpoint slightly below ATB and consensus estimates,” said Mr. Arif. “ATB estimates reflected the recently announced asset sale while the consensus estimates did not fully reflect the 4 mboe/d late-November asset sale. Our 2024 production estimate reduces slightly to move towards the midpoint of the guidance range. The five-year outlook is fairly neutral and reflects an average annual absolute production growth rate of 1-4 per cent with an average per share growth rate of 7 per cent while also reducing net debt levels towards $1-billion by 2028 from current levels of $2.6-billion based on strip pricing. The insurance purchase, while adding a near-term cost, removes a meaningful uncertain tax liability ($245-million potential liability, 3 years out). The $60-million insurance cost will show up in Q4/23, with this amounting to 7 cents per share and accounting for approximately 1 per cent of the drop in the stock [Wednesday]. The stock has been weaker than the group following its earnings release on November 2, with a drop of 30 per cent versus 13 per cent for the energy index.”

* Stifel’s Cody Kwong to $7 from $8.25 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller to $7.75 from $8 with a “buy” rating.

While he reduced his forecast for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) in response to its 2024 corporate budget, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch continues to see it as his top pick in the Canadian small-cap oil space, citing “its discounted valuation and attractive Clearwater and Charlie Lake asset base,” which he sees as “highly defensive in a downward commodity price environment.”

“That said, we acknowledge that elevated debt levels remain a point of caution, even with an expanded hedge book,” he added.

Shares of the Calgary-based company dropped 8.6 per cent on Wednesday following the premarket release that set a budget of $410-million to $460-million with oil-weighted production averaging 61,000 to 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Mr. MacCulloch said the plan largely fell in line with his forecast, however he cut his cash flow per share estimates for both 2024 and 2025 by approximately 5 per cent to reflect elevated natural gas weighting. He also increased his royalty and operating cost assumptions to 21 per cent and his capital expenditure projections.

“With the benefit of hindsight, [Wednesday’s] negative market reaction to the update is less surprising, although we still believe it was largely overdone,” he said. “In particular, the Canadian heavy oil complex (of which we consider TVE an honorary member) came under renewed pressure following indications of yet another TMX delay, not to mention the broader pullback in global oil prices. It was a tough day to release 2024 guidance, or much of anything, for that matter.

“We still believe the stock is attractively valued to the extent that it has one of the softest 2025 strip EV/DACF multiples in the Desjardins E&P coverage universe at 3.4 times while sporting a respectable 11.8-per-cent FCF yield. Elevated debt levels remain our primary point of caution, particularly within the context of softening commodity prices, although we still see the company making gradual progress toward its net debt targets in 2024–25. Don’t stray far.”

Maintaining a “buy” recommendation for Tamarack shares, Mr. MacCulloch lowered his target to $5.50 from $6. The average is $5.69.

Elsewhere, others making target adjustments include:

* National Bank’s Dan Payne to $6 from $7 with an “outperform” rating.

“A solid budget outlook by the company, with discipline continuing to lever high-graded returns towards maximizing free cash and continued momentum to shareholder value through de-leveraging and return of capital,” said Mr. Payne.

* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik to $5.25 from $5.75 with an “outperformer” rating.

* RBC’s Luke Davis to $4.50 from $5.50 with an “outperform” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller to $5 from $5.75 with a “buy” rating.

Touting its “smooth execution,” National Bank Financial analyst John Shao sees the risk-reward profile for D2L Inc. (DTOL-T) as “attractive” following better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Shares of the Kitchener, Ont.-based online learning company jumped 12.2 per cent on Wednesday after it reported revenue of $46.1-million, up 8.1 per cent year over year and exceeding both Mr. Shao’s $45.9-million estimate and the consensus projection on the Street of $45.7-million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.1-million also topped expectations ($1.8-million and $1.7-million, respectively).

“In our view, the two important takeaways are the accelerated organic growth in the core SaaS [software as a service] business which now accounts for 90 per cent of the revenue base; and the announcement of Walmart Canada as a corporate customer which we consider a milestone in capturing enterprise opportunities,” he said. “When it comes to profitability, the continued cost optimization and positive operating leverage suggest there is further upside to margin expansions. For a company with a reasonable valuation (1.4 times EV/NTM [next 12-month] Sales), strong balance sheet and what’s now double-digit SaaS growth, we see D2L’s risk-to-reward profile getting incrementally attractive.”

Emphasizing the company’s recent deal with Walmart as well as multiple contract wins with higher-education institutions in both North America and internationally, Mr. Shao sees D2L’s balance sheet as “strong” after it exited the quarter with $123-million in cash and no debt. That will allow it to support its newly announced normal course issuer bid to repurchase almost 1.3 million shares.

“Looking out, we expect hybrid learning to continue to drive organic growth beyond the near term and D2L is set to benefit from that trend as the education space is embracing new technology to replace the legacy ones,” he said.

Maintaining an “outperform” rating for D2L shares, Mr. Shao raised his target to $12 from $11 after increasing his earnings forecast through fiscal 2025. The average target on the Street is $12.50.

Elsewhere, Eight Capital’s Christian Sgro also raised his target to $12 from $11 with a “buy” rating.

“D2L’s FQ3 report met all expectations with a broad-based beat-and-raise,” he said. “The guide implies continued execution on subscription growth, GM expansion, and opex containment. As we look to C2024 (F2025) and D2L’s mid-term targets, we model performance at the lower end of management’s guided ranges. These conservative assumptions still suggest impressive margin expansion and an inexpensive software valuation, all following a year of execution and strong share price performance.”

Three Canadian companies were added to RBC’s “Global Energy Best Ideas” list for December on Thursday.

The group, which now consists of 21 stocks, is meant to highlight the firm’s “highest conviction names” across the global energy sector with the expectation of outperforming m the iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC-A) and a hybrid benchmark with a weighting towards the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI-A).

“In November the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List was down 0.3 per cent compared to the iShares S&P Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) up 0.5 per cent and a hybrid benchmark (75-per-cent IXC, 25-per-cent JXI – iShares Global Utilities ETF) that was up 2.1 per cent on a sequential basis,” it said. “Since its inception in February 2013, the RBC Global Energy Best Ideas List is up 157.6 per cent compared to the S&P Global Energy Sector ETF up 30.1 per cent.”

Additions to the list included:

* MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) with an “outperform” rating and $33 target. Average: $31.04.

Analyst Greg Pardy: “We are adding MEG Energy to the Energy Best Ideas list following its significant progress when it comes to balance sheet deleveraging, with direct implications on increasing shareholder returns. Additionally, the company’s strong operating performance, coupled with its multi-year growth strategy and the benefits TMX should afford oil sands producers, make MEG our favorite intermediate producer.”

* Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) with an “outperform” rating and $28 target. Average: $31.75.

Analyst Nelson Ng: “We are adding Northland Power to the Energy Best Ideas as we believe the company is in an advantaged position relative to peers, with three fully funded projects under construction that should generate EBITDA equivalent to 50 per cent of 2023 levels. With financial close achieved on all three projects, the developments are fully funded, significantly de-risked, with fixed interest rates, hedged currency exposure, and the vast majority of construction costs are fixed. Pursuing incremental growth opportunities would be entirely discretionary.”

* Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) with an “outperform” rating and $19 target. Average: $16.43.

Analyst Keith Mackey: “We are adding PSI to the Energy Best Ideas list following its announcement to acquire the remaining outstanding shares in Intelligent Wellhead Systems (IWS), which provides a differentiated growth opportunity and an opportunity for Pason to apply its competencies in land drilling to well completions.”

Canadian companies remaining on the list are:

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $32 target. Average: $32.

(ALA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $32 target. Average: $32. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $28 target. Average: $27.48.

(ARX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $28 target. Average: $27.48. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) with an “outperform” rating and $96 target. Average: $99.24.

(CNQ-T) with an “outperform” rating and $96 target. Average: $99.24. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target. Average: $13.55.

(OBE-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target. Average: $13.55. Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) with an “outperform” rating and $58 target. Average: $51.

(PPL-T) with an “outperform” rating and $58 target. Average: $51. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) with an “outperform” rating and $53 target. Average: $54.86.

(SU-T) with an “outperform” rating and $53 target. Average: $54.86. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target. Average: $13.23.

(SPB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $15 target. Average: $13.23. Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) with an “outperform” rating and $26 target. Average: $27.89.

(TPZ-T) with an “outperform” rating and $26 target. Average: $27.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) with an “outperform” rating and $86 target. Average: $84.03.

In other analyst actions:

* With the close of its merger with Consolidated Uranium Inc., Eight Capital’s Puneet Singh raised his target for IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO-X), a Toronto-based exploration company, to $7.50 from $7.10 with a “buy” rating. The average is $6.15.

“We see the newly merged entity as a potential near-term producer out of the U.S., with its Canadian asset base led by Larocque East/Hurricane still anchoring the portfolio, and other assets, including Coles Hill, representing option value,” he said.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk raised his Stantec Inc. (STN-T) target to $110 from $97 with a “hold” rating. The average is $133.64.

* In response to negative estimate revisions following its 2024 guidance release, Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch lowered his Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) target to $49 from $51. The average is $54.86.

“Although the stock lagged following the release, we believe that was partially attributable to weakness across the broader Canadian heavy oil complex on the back of another potential delay in the TMX project, not to mention a sharp pullback in global oil prices,” said Mr. MacCulloch. “However, we maintain our Hold rating as we continue awaiting a more attractive entry point for the stock.”

* JP Morgan’s Bill Peterson lowered his Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) target to $63 from $70 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $63.99.