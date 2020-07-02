 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Top U.S. stock picks from BofA and Wells Fargo

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Two major research forms – BofA Securities and Wells Fargo- released updated lists of top U.S. stock picks Thursday morning.

The BofA US1 list of top picks includes a large number of changes.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s long but here we go – Advance Auto, Apple Inc., Ameren Corp., Amazon.com, Berry Global, Blackrock Inc., Bristol-Meyers (disclosure : a long term holding for me), CIGNA Corp., Salesforce.com. Ericsson, Fidelity National Info, Invitation Homes, Lam Research, Proctor & Gamble, Raytheon Tech, SBA Communications Corp., SVB Financial Group, Target Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Parcel, Vulcan Materials Co., Wix.com, Hilton Worldwide Corp., L Brands Inc., Constellation, Arch Capital Group Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Union Pacific Corp., Splunk Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Netflix Inc., Charter Communication Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., Equinix, Diamondback Energy Inc., Allison Transmission Inc., Mondelez International Inc., and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Wells Fargo updated their ‘Core’ list of top high quality, sustainable growth picks.

That list goes Alphabet Inc., Comcast Corp., Walt Disney Co., Omnicom Group, Home Depot Inc., Lowe’s Companies, Nike Inc., Starbucks Corp., TJX Companies, V.F. Corp., Coca-Cola Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., PepsiCo Inc., Proctor & Gamble Co., Sysco Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc., Chevron Corp., EOG Resources , Exxon Mobil Corp., Kinder Morgan Inc., Alflac Inc., Blackrock Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., M&T Bank Corp., Truist Financial Corp., U.S. Bancorp.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA’s US1 top picks list” – (table) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB Wells Fargo Core List of top high quality US equity picks” – (table) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Edward Morse does not see much sustainable upside for oil prices (my emphasis),

Story continues below advertisement

“The preponderance of evidence is that given the increased efficiency of capital and the availability of new technologies, a short-term price increase toward $60 or higher will likely trigger more than adequate supply in short order… with production adequate at $45 and likely oversupplied at $50/bbl oil, as supply costs that have fallen in recent years are expected to stabilize around current low levels. …and the trajectory of demand has fundamentally changed in a post-COVID world.The world has lost two-plus years of demand growth, and future demand growth could be weaker than before, given COVID-19 impacts (particularly on less flying and remote work) … we return to and reaffirm our earlier theses that oil prices remain volatile but mostly range-bound between $45-60, most likely at the lower end, but for new reasons directly related to COVID-19.”

***

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric is not buying the argument that work from home trends make office REITs uninvestable,

“The pandemic impact is too early to assess (wild speculation) but offers opportunities and challenges; asset values seem intact… We see attractive value in office. CAD and U.S. Office REITs have lagged by 7% during the pandemic (Exhibit 7) on WFH headlines and job losses. AP and D are -31% and -44% vs. -31% for sector, while BPY has lagged our Shadow REIT (-49% vs. -42%). We think investors have forgotten that 17%-18% of AP is data centres implying a 39% decline in AP urban office given US Data Centre REITs are +14% YTD … Regarding WFH, it remains very early, but AP has not received any tenant indications of a material shift to WFH, albeit tenant focus remains almost exclusively on office re-entry "

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS not buying the ‘WFH destroys office REITs’ meme” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

Also from BofA, quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian made the important discovery that U.S. earnings forecasts appear to be bottoming,

“The S&P 500 earnings estimate revision ratio (ERR) jumped from 0.41 to 1.09 in June, with more raises than cuts to estimates, marking a level of optimism we have not seen since the passage of corporate tax reform in 2017…Revision trends improved across all sectors in June where five out of the 11 sectors saw more raises than cuts to earnings estimates during the month, led by Energy, Staples, and Industrials. All sectors saw an increase in their 3m ERR during June, with Energy, Staples, and Financials seeing the largest upticks. Real Estate, potentially a structural long-term victim of COVID-19 (rent risk, lower office space demand, etc.) maintains the weakest ratio”

“@SBarlow_ROB B of A: Earning revisions suggest U.S. profits bottoming” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Free to read: The suicide of Alex Kearns — who thought he had lost heavily — has triggered calls for reform of online brokerages on.ft.com/38jeeok”Financial Times

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies