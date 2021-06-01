TSX reaches 20,000 for the first time

The S&P/TSX Composite Index touched the 20,000-mark for the first time on record – a milestone that would have seemed impossible a little over a year ago.
In the 14 months since the depths of market crash sparked by the worst global pandemic in a century, the Canadian benchmark index has risen by nearly 80 per cent, ranking it as one of the best bull runs ever.
The journey from a closing low of 11,228 in March, 2020, to Tuesday’s intraday breakthrough was fueled by a powerful concurrence of forces on a global scale.
The rally started with an immense and coordinated response by central banks and governments to unleash a wave of stimulus, was sustained by a rush into stay-at-home stocks and Big Tech, picked up momentum as effective COVID-19 vaccines were introduced to the market, and gained renewed strength from the economic boom that approaches on the other side of the pandemic.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.