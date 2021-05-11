Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
After a “good” first quarter, Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar thinks Nuvei Corp.’s (NVEI-T) “M&A-driven upside” is not yet properly reflected in the Street’s expectations.
On Monday before the bell, the Montreal-based electronic payment processing company reported revenues of US$149.9-million, up almost 80 per cent year-over-year and exceeding the estimates of both Mr. Shirvaikar (US$142-million) and the Street (US$141-million) as well as its own outlook (US$136-million to US$142-million). The beat was driven by a 134-per-cent jump in volumes, leading to better-than-expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (US$65.5-million)
Concurrently, Nuvei raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range of US$610-million to US$640-million from US$570-million to US$600-million previously. Its adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to US$264-million to US$277-million from US$252-million to US$265-million.
“Nuvei reported a solid quarter with robust volume, revenue and EBITDA growth and a good contribution from organic as well as inorganic sources,” said Mr. Shirvaikar. “ In our view the positive trajectory should continue from a volume perspective, one key thing to watch is how the two new acquisitions, not yet included in the outlook, are rolled in when they close. These are certainly in faster-growth areas (Mazooma in gaming and Simplex in crypto) and we’re looking for these to be rolled in by 2Q/3Q respectively… that upside is not yet reflected in estimates so there is clear upside bias in the estimates. Nuvei is clearly executing well, our perception of risk/reward skews to being cautious partly given the lack of track record, given the business has evolved rapidly by rolling up assets in several riskier areas (gaming, FX trading, crypto).”
With the results and guidance, Mr. Shirvaikar raised his financial expectations, leading him to increase his target for Nuvei shares to US$74 from US$68. The average target on the Street is $82.94.
“While we continue to believe in the many positives in the Nuvei story (high percentage of revenues from e-commerce; exposure to differentiated and growing revenue mix including online gaming; tech stack geared to take advantage of the revenue mix; attractive financial metrics, etc.,), we are cautious of the risks (M&A-heavy backdrop; controlled corporation dynamics, etc.,),” he said. “Moreover, given the robust appreciation of the stock in a very short period of time (current EV/EBITDA is 33x-34 times 2021 estimates and 28-29 times 2022 estimates), valuation is a concern. Taken together, we believe the risk/reward is balanced. We believe the implied forward outlook should support the stock at current levels but also that a combination of sustained follow-through on the profitability metrics and better disclosure is needed to provide a material upside catalyst.”
Elsewhere, others making target changes include:
* Scotia Capital’s Paul Steep to $106 from $101 with a “sector outperform” rating.
“Our view is that Nuvei delivered results that exceeded expectations due to sustained volume growth and expansion within existing clients as well as acquiring new customers,” said Mr. Steep. “Nuvei introduced Q2 guidance and raised its prior F2021 guidance, reflecting continued volume growth and expansion in the business. We expect Nuvei will continue to grow through a combination of organic and acquired initiatives and that the company’s primary focus will remain on expanding its client base in new and existing verticals. We believe the firm will remain active in evaluating acquisitions that further enhance its product/service capabilities.”
* Cowen and Co.’s George Mihalos to $116 from $102 with an “outperform” rating.
* Raymond James’ John Davis to $107 from $82 with a “market perform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Richard Tse to $120 from $100 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland to $110 from $105 with an “outperformer” rating.
* Credit Suisse’s Timothy Chiodo to US$80 from US$65 with an “outperform” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ James Fotheringham to US$67 from US$64 with a “market perform” rating.
CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo made a pair of rating changes to cannabis stocks in his coverage universe.
He lowered Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to “underperformer” from “neutral” with a $9, down from $15. The average is $12.58.
Conversely, he raised OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) to “neutral” from “underperformer” with a $3.25 target, falling below the $3.87 average.
Mr. Zamparo also cut his Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) target to $38 from $55 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $39.07.
Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB-T) “base business” and project execution “both continue to hum along, underwriting the shift to a strategy that balances energy transition initiatives with the core business,” according to Citi analyst Timm Schneider.
“In a nutshell, ENB started the year on pace (if not a bit ahead of plan) with respect to FY21 guidance, with a few moving pieces on the margin (like a more concentrated turnaround season in 2Q, and strong utilization offset by continued weakness in energy services),” he said in a research note released Tuesday. “As market focus clearly centers on renewables and other low carbon technologies ENB provided a more substantive update on the opportunity set here. Meanwhile, the ‘front burner’ items making up ENB’s longer-term capital plan will modernize, optimize, and expand ENB’s Gas Transmission and Gas Utility businesses.”
Last week, alongside the release of its first-quarter results, Enbridge reaffirmed its 2021 financial outlook, which includes EBITDA of $13.9-$14.3-billion, discounted cash flow of $4.70-$5 per share and a plan to put $10-billion of projects into service.
Emphasizing Enbridge’s renewable energy portfolio continues to grow, Mr. Schneider raised his target for the company’s shares to $54 from $50 after adjusting his valuation model, keeping a “buy” rating. The average target on the Street is $51.79.
“Our positive view on the company’s lower-risk business model and earnings growth projections are primary drivers of our valuation. Enbridge’s performance since the beginning of the decade is highlighted by industry-leading returns,” he said.
Photon Control Inc.’s (PHO-T) deal to be acquired by by Massachusetts-based MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI-Q) appears to be “fair” according to, said Desjardins Securities analyst Kevin Krishnaratne.
Shares of the Richmond, B.C.-based manufacturer of optical sensors jumped 16.7 per cent on Monday following the announcement of the all-cash transaction valued at approximately $387-million.
Calling the deal “attractive and a win for investors who have held the name since the end of the last semi cycle in late 2018 (4 times return since),” Mr. Krishnaratne moved Photon to “tender” from a “buy” recommendation, pointing to its valuation versus peers and its historical trading range.
“MKSI a logical acquirer, in our view,” he said. “MKSI has noted that PHO is poised to enhance its strategic objectives, particularly related to its ability to increase sensor sales for temperature control for etch/deposition applications. We see many natural synergies between the two given a similar customer base (top WFE equipment vendors) and the ability for PHO to expand sales and accelerate product development as a combined entity. While it is possible a higher bid may materialize from another strategic buyer or perhaps even PE, we see the likelihood as relatively low given the strong fit between PHO and MKSI. If PHO were to accept a superior offer, MKSI has the right to match ($15.5-million termination fee paid to PHO if MKSI declines). While the deal looks reasonable, we expect some may be disappointed given the momentum in PHO’s business of late, which was partly reflected in our prior target. However, given PHO is quite widely held with few large shareholders, and absent any funds taking a more active position, we see the deal likely receiving the required 66.7-per-cent vote approval and closing in 3Q.”
He moved his target to $3.60 to reflect the deal from $4 previously. The average is $3.92.
“While we were excited for the potential upside in PHO and its shares over the coming years given the strong semiconductor tailwinds, its leadership position in sensor technology, solid operating profile and potential for new areas of growth via M&A, we see the offer as reasonably fair despite being below our prior $4.00 target,” Mr. Krishnaratne said.
The Lion Electric Company (LEV-N, LEV-T) is “ideally positioned to lead electric transition in the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle market,” according to Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.
The Montreal-based manufacturer debuted on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange on May 7 after the completion of a business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.
“While wide adoption of EVs now looks inevitable, we note that the competitive landscape was completely different back in 2008 when Lion was founded,” said Mr. Poirier. “Lion has delivered more than 390 vehicles with over 7 million miles driven — a competitive advantage versus many of its peers still working on prototypes.”
Seeing it sitting in a strong strategic position to capture a large portion of a “large and growing” addressable market and possessing “significant” growth potential, he initiated coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating.
“While Lion has one of the largest purpose-built electric vehicle line-ups in the industry, management has been strategic with its market positioning. The company is focused on medium- and heavy-duty vehicles specifically designed to address the needs of the mid-range urban market (sub-250 miles),” said Mr. Poirier. “The urban market is well-suited to today’s EVs (with their current battery capacity) given the relatively modest distances travelled by these vehicles before they return to their base at the end of the day for recharging. Notably, the lower battery capacity required by these vehicles helps to lower vehicle costs, which improves payloads by bypassing the need for an extensive network of charging stations along the targeted routes. Management strategically targeted the school bus market (annual TAM of 45,000 vehicles, or US$10-billion) and the medium- and heavy-duty truck segment (annual TAM of 335,000 vehicles, or US$100-billion), two markets which are less crowded han the last-mile or transit market. In addition, we note that there is significant support from governments across Lion’s key regions for the adoption of all-electric school buses, notably in Quebec (plan to electrify 65 per cent of the entire school bus fleet by 2030, representing a potential of almost 7,000 units) and the U.S. (proposal to electrify at least 20 per cent of the entire school bus fleet over the next eight years, representing more than 80,000 units).”
Mr. Poirier is forecasting Lion’s consolidated revenue to grow to US$3.6-billion in 2025 from US$23-million, a compound annual growth rate of 174 per cent, which he called “conservative” versus its SPAC forecasts.
“Meanwhile, we expect management to profitably deliver on its growth ambitions as we forecast the company should turn adjusted-EBITDA positive in 2022 with margin of 19.4 per cent in 2025,” he added.
The analyst set a target of US$26 per share.
“We recommend long-term investors buy the shares ahead of potential catalysts (eg potential orders, production ramp-up),” said Mr. Poirier. “We believe the stock could be worth more than US$40 by 2023 if Lion is able to deliver on our forecasts.”
CIBC World Markets analyst Hamir Patel made these target changes:
- Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “outperformer”) to $56 from $50. The average on the Street is $47.67.
- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T, “neutral”) to $11 from $12. Average: $11.25.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG-T, “outperformer”) to $141 from $135. Average: $127.59.
- Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T, “outperformer”) to $2.90 from $2.50. Average: $2.65.
In other analyst actions:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Peter Sklar upgraded Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $31 target, jumping from $21. The average on the Street is $24.38.
* Cormark Securities analyst David Ocampo increased his Air Canada (AC-T) target to $25 from $24 with a “market perform” rating. The average on the Street is $28.26.
* Scotia Capital analyst Phil Hardie raised his Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T) target to $44 from $40 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $38.50.
“We continue to have POW on our radar given its steep discount. We expect the discount to narrow toward the teens over the next year driven by: 1) enhanced growth profile of the publicly traded subsidiaries, 2) accelerated development of its alternative platforms to drive material fee generation along with successful monetization of investments, 3) deployment of excess capital through share buybacks, and 4) enhanced shareholder communication,” he said.
* Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta increased his Storagevault Canada Inc. (SVI-X) to $5, which is 4 cents below the consensus, from $4.50, keeping a “sector outperform” rating.
“While SVI stock price is up 20 per cent from pre-pandemic levels and one of the best performing real estate stocks during this period, we continue to believe premium valuation is warranted on this name,” said Mr. Gupta.
* Scotia’s Scott Macdonald raised his Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) target to 90 cents from 70 cents with a “sector perform” rating. The average is currently 98 cents.
“LUC now has both its financing package and mining license extension in hand for the underground project; the next major catalyst is a formal investment decision which is expected in 2H/21,” said Mr. Macdonald. “Despite the positive recent progress on the project, we think most investors will take a wait-and-see approach with the stock given the expected lack of net FCF (and dividends) during the project’s long development period (5 years) and the remaining technical and financial risks.”
* Scotia’s Trevor Turnbull cut his Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM-N, FVI-T) target to US$8 from US$9 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$7.50.
* Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske cut his Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) target to $48 from $52 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $51.40.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild raised his target for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHC.U-T) to US$19.50 from US$17.25 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$17.70.
“Fundamentals remain extremely strong for manufactured home communities, and Flagship’s strong first quarter results highlight this fact,” he said. “The REIT’s results were materially above our forecast and suggest that we were far too conservative in setting expectations. Following stronger-than-expected results, we are raising our cash flow estimates considerably, although we expect timing of acquisitions and de-leveraging will impact actual results.”
* Desjardins Securities analyst Kyle Stanley raised his Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN-T) target to $6.50 from $5.25 with a “hold” rating. The average is $6.17.
* Desjardins’ Michael Markidis increased his Plaza Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (PLZ.UN-T) target to $4.25, exceeding the $4.17 average, from $4 with a “hold” recommendation.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds raised his target for Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) to $41 from $39, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $39.17.
* RBC’s Walter Spracklin cut his Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to a Street-high $27 from $28, exceeding the $21.60 average, with an “outperform” rating.
* National Bank Financial analyst Matt Kornack increased his Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D.UN-T) target to $23 from $22 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $24.13.
* Piper Sandler analyst Michael Landry reduced his Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) target to US$15 from US$26, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is US$19.73.
* Cowen and Co. analyst Vivien Azer cut her Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T) target to $9 from $14 with a “market perform” rating, while MKM Partners analyst William Kirk raised his target by $1 to $12 with a “buy” recommendation. The current average is $9.69.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout raised his Cervus Equipment Corp. (CERV-T) target to $18.50 from $16.50 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $20.38.
* CIBC’s John Zamparo cut his RIV Capital Inc. (RIV-T) target to $2.75 from $3.25 with an “outperformer” rating. He’s currently the lone analyst on the Street covering the company formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc.
* ATB Capital Markets analyst Waqar Syed cut his Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) target to $3 from $3.25, reiterating an “outperform” rating. The average is currently $1.63.
* ATB’s William Lacey reduced his Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T) target to $15.25 from $16, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.99.
* National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen increased his Heroux Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) target to $21 from $18.50 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $20.25.
* National Bank’s Adam Shine raised his TVA Group Inc. (TVA.B-T) target to $3.25 from $2.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $5.63.
* National Bank’s Tal Woolley increased his Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) target to $14.50 from $13.50, keeping an “outperform” rating, while BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Joanne Chen raised her target to $13.50 from $12 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $13.58.
* Morgan Stanley analyst Ioannis Masvoulas cut his Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) target to $13.30 from $13.70 with an “in-line” rating. The average is $16.05.