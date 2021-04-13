Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin said he views the multibillion-dollar financial package for Air Canada (AC-T) as a “positive” for the airline stock.
The government will allow Air Canada to access up to $5.9-billion through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility program, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced. As part of the package, Ottawa is buying $500-million of Air Canada stock, or 21.6 million shares, at just over $23 each and has the right to buy 14 million more. The federal government’s voting interest in the airline is capped at just below 20 per cent.
“We had the opportunity to catch up with the CFO following the announcement regarding the financial aid package,” Mr. Spracklin noted. “The added debt liquidity comes at attractive terms in early tranches and is tied to modest equity financing.”
“While the dilution is not insignificant (we estimate total dilution of 8.7%, which includes 6.5% from shares issued and 2.2% from 50% of the warrants that vest immediately), we see the proposed funding from the government alleviating liquidity concerns and providing an important backstop that should allow AC to place a greater deal of focus on navigating the operational challenges associated with eventual recovery from the pandemic. Additionally, we highlight that a majority of the debt financing comes on very attractive variable rate (CDOR) terms, while the $1.4B ticket refund financing fund carries a modest fixed annual interest rate of only 1.211%, which we see helping to lower debt/financing costs longer-term,” Mr. Spracklin said in a note.
Air Canada shares closed at $27 on Monday, well above the price the government is paying.
Mr. Spracklin rates Air Canada “outperform” and has a $25 price target on the stock.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” following the cannabis company’s release of disappointing quarterly results on Monday. He maintained a $17.50 (Canadian) price target.
Aphria reported fiscal third quarter financial results for the period ended Feb 2021 that came in below Street expectations, citing headwinds related to COVID-19 lockdown protocols, especially in Ontario which were in place for a large majority of the quarter.
Product price weakness and the decision of most provincial buyers to lower their overall inventory levels hut the company’s top line compared to the preceding quarter.
“Although we believe the company’s quarter signals a number of red flags likely to impact most operators (as the company still maintained its overall #1 Cdn adult-use market share in the period), we are lowering our recommendation .... now that the company trades at about 97 per cent of the implied deal price with Tilray,” Mr. Bottomley said.
Aphria is expected its deal to merge with Tilray Inc. to close sometime in the current quarter. Aphria’s shareholders are set to vote on the transaction on Wednesday, and Tilray’s will vote on Friday. Because the merger is share-for-share, the two stocks have traded in tandem of late and Tilray’s shares dropped 13 per cent Monday while Aphria lost 14 per cent.
In total, Aphria reported a $361-million net loss last quarter, bringing its loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $487-million. After adjusting for non-cash costs last quarter, which included a large loss on its convertible debentures, Aphria reported a $47.9-million adjusted loss.
In other analyst actions:
Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T): CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral
