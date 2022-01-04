Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan called Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) one of his “sleeper” picks for 2022, seeing the potential for the highest total return among Canadian diversified financial companies in his coverage universe.

In a research report released Tuesday previewing the year, he raised his rating for the Toronto-based bank to “outperform” from “sector perform,” seeing an “attractive buying opportunity” after a recent pullback in price. He emphasized its shares now trading at 1.25 times price to book value despite a forecast of 15-per-cent return on equity in 2022.

“EQB continues to execute well on its growth and diversification strategy,” said Mr. Kwan. “The Canadian housing and mortgage market remains strong and we think is likely to remain positive in 2022 with mortgage loan growth likely to moderate, albeit from elevated levels. We think EQB’s efforts to diversify its product offering and grow its digital EQ Bank brand, while not a key earnings driver yet, is consistent with its evolution toward a more full service bank. Furthermore, EQB continues to make good progress diversifying its funding sources, including the recent inaugural covered bond issue.”

In justifying his change, Mr. Kwan pointed to a trio of potential catalysts: “Continued positive trends in housing and mortgage market activity; significant returns of capital with the recent OSFI ban lifted regarding share buybacks and dividend increases and clarity on the impact to CET1 from moving to AIRB approach to credit risk measurement.”

He did trim his target for Equitable shares to $88 from $91. The average target on the Street is $93.64, according to Refinitiv data.

On the sector as a whole, Mr. Kwan said: “We have a positive 2022 outlook, but believe increased risks (e.g., inflation) warrant our best ideas having solid defensive attributes as well as offering above-average total return (i.e., we prefer our best ideas to forgo stocks with very high total return potential for ones with very good total return potential but should provide downside protection). By sector, we think P&C Insurance offers the best risk-reward reflecting positive industry conditions, catalysts, attractive valuations and strong defensive attributes. We think Private Equity should have another good year, benefiting from a strong fundraising environment, potential catalysts and in some cases, attractive valuations. We expect another positive year for asset/wealth managers, but more modest total returns in part as industry net sales surged in 2021 and are near the peak of the last cycle. Despite the hot housing market in 2021, we think our mortgage stocks should still do well in 2022 as valuations look attractive and housing demand is likely to remain strong (e.g., low rates, increased immigration, etc.) with housing supply continuing to be weak.”

Following a year in which his coverage universe outgained the S&P/TSX composite index by an average of 29 per cent with 14 of 19 companies outperforming, Mr. Kwan named a trio of companies as his “best ideas” for 2022. In order of preference, they are:

1. Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) with an “outperform” rating and $200 target, exceeding the $197.17 average on the Street

“We believe IFC is delivering positive fundamentals, is the most defensive stock in our coverage, has potentially significant catalyst(s) (e.g., non-RSA Canada monetizations or we think an asset swap for Aviva Canada could make a lot of sense), yet IFC trades at just 2.08 times P/BV, a level barely above recent historical troughs,” he said.

2. Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $17 target, up from $16 and above the $15.84 average.

“Notwithstanding the semiconductor shortage, EFN is delivering strong fundamentals (71 per cent year-over-year growth in LTM new revenue units from customer wins/existing customer cross-sell),” he said. “We think evidence of normalizing OEM production in 2022 should have a significant positive impact on EFN’sshare price and the shares trade at 12.2 times P/E and 11-per-cent FCF yield (2023E). EFN also has strong defensive attributes and we think should be a relative winner within our coverage in a high inflation environment.”

3. Onex Corp. (ONEX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $132 target, up from $131. The average is $120.

“Onex appears mispriced, delivering very good fundamentals (more than 20 per cent year-over-year growth in Hard NAV/share, IRRs of 28 per cent for OP5 and 15 per cent for OP4 private equity funds), yet trades at a 16-per-cent discount to NAV and 10-per-cent discount to Hard NAV, which assumes zero value for the asset manager, carried interest and Gluskin Sheff,” he said. “2022 isl ikely to be an active fundraising year and this could provide evidence of achieving Onex’s 5-year Fee Related Earnings target. Doing so could be a significant positive catalyst given we think investors ascribe little to no value for the asset manager, yet we think the asset manager could be worth $22-$30 per share in 5 years.”

Mr. Kwan also made these target changes:

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T, “sector perform”) to $8.50 from $9. Average: $9.32.

(AGF.B-T, “sector perform”) to $8.50 from $9. Average: $9.32. Alaris Equity Partners Income Fund (AD.UN-T, “outperform”) to $25 from $24. Average: $23.71.

(AD.UN-T, “outperform”) to $25 from $24. Average: $23.71. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM-N/BAM.A-T, “outperform”) to US$73 from US$70. Average: US$68.29.

(BAM-N/BAM.A-T, “outperform”) to US$73 from US$70. Average: US$68.29. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU-N/BBU.UN-T, “outperform”) to US$61 from US$62. Average: US$58.63.

(BBU-N/BBU.UN-T, “outperform”) to US$61 from US$62. Average: US$58.63. First National Financial Corp. (FN-T, “sector perform”) to $46 from $48. Average: $46.42.

(FN-T, “sector perform”) to $46 from $48. Average: $46.42. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T, “outperform”) to $54 from $57. Average: $53.71.

(HCG-T, “outperform”) to $54 from $57. Average: $53.71. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T, “sector perform”) to $55 from $54. Average: $55.78.

(IGM-T, “sector perform”) to $55 from $54. Average: $55.78. Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T, “sector perform”) to $47 from $45. Average: $47.25.

(POW-T, “sector perform”) to $47 from $45. Average: $47.25. Sprott Inc. (SII-T, “sector perform”) to $64 from $60. Average: $60.76.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino thinks Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA-Q) is “looking strong” entering 2022, seeing momentum for both of its leading drug candidates.

In a research report released Tuesday, he called the “strong” efficacy potential for the Toronto-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s EBO5 treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome “intriguing.”

“In September 2021, the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study with EB05 was pre-emptively unblinded due to observed efficacy signal, and an independent monitoring board determined the study had met its objective,” said Mr. Bernardino. “Notably, a reduction in mortality in critically ill hospitalized patients treated with EB05 plus standard of care (SOC) treatment compared to placebo plus SOC. Specifically, the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified a strong efficacy signal (a 28-day death rate of 14.3 per cent [2/14 subjects]) with EB05 versus 36.8 per cent with placebo [7/19 subjects]), and in September 2021, Edesa requested the Phase 2 be unblinded. Supported by positive Phase 2 results and a strong recommendation by the study’s DSMB, we look for initiation of the Phase 3 trial as a positive catalyst in 1Q22.”

He also noted its EB01 anti-inflammatory drug for chronic allergic contact dermatitis achieved a key study milestone in December and believes it has the potential to be a novel therapy “without the safety concerns seen with current therapies.”

“We look for completion of enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2b study with EB01 and data as catalysts in 2022,” he said.

Following the Dec. 28 release of its quarterly results, Mr. Bernardino maintained a “buy” rating and US$16 target for Edesa shares. The average on the Street is US$18.

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia Capital analyst Trevor Turnbull upgraded Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $13.50 target, rising from $10 and above the $11.40 average on the Street.

* Mr. Turnbull cut his Mag Silver Corp. (MAG-N, MAG-T) target to US$20 from US$24 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $30.58 (Canadian).

* TD Securities analyst Meaghen Annett raised her target for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) to $57 from $53, topping the $52.43 average, with a “buy” rating.

* CIBC World Markets analyst Scott Fromson bumped up his Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) target to $16.50, exceeding the $14.34 average, from $14.75 with an “outperformer” recommendation.

* Piper Sandler analyst Chartles Neivet raised his Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) target to US$46 from US$44 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $51.67.