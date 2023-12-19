Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Heading into 2024, Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young recommends investors take an “overweight” stance on banks while taking a “market-weight” approach to life insurance companies and going “underweight” for property and casualty insurers.

“With a fluid macro environment, our sector calls will evolve through 2024,” he warned. “First, there are several positives that we see for Canadian bank stocks as we head into FY24, and a lot of bad news seems to have been priced in (trading at a 28-per-cent discount on average to historical P/BV multiples). True, financials are not a late-cycle sector, but the market could look through a shallow recession (which Desjardins Economic Studies is calling for in 1H24). Furthermore, a large proportion of investors are already underweight banks, and this could reverse. Second, while we see several positives for the Canadian lifecos that could drive EPS growth, ... general confusion and negative surprises from the new accounting regime (IFRS 17/9), in addition to continued variance between reported and core EPS (due to a multitude of factors), could weigh on sentiment for the sector. Additionally, if we are correct and there is a rotation back into bank stocks, lifecos could be on the other side of the trade in our opinion. Third, while we like the fundamentals of the P&C insurance sector, and specific themes for IFC and DFY, we are increasingly concerned with the frequency and severity of global weather events, the impact they are having on P&C insurance results (via higher catastrophe losses, as was the case in 2Q and 3Q of 2023) and rising catastrophe reinsurance costs. Both are also defensive stocks which we believe could underperform if the market looks past a shallow recession.”

In a research report released Tuesday titled Should I stay or should I go?, Mr. Young named three “top picks” for the next year. They are:

Large-cap banks: Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) with a “buy” rating and $135 target, rising from $130 previously. The average on the Street is $130.11.

“We designate BMO as our top bank pick for 2024,” he said. “First, BMO has the most promising setup for FY24 in our opinion, primarily driven by the BOTW [Bank of the West] integration, which should result in US$800-million in expense synergies (vs its initial estimate of US$670-million). This factors in no revenue synergies, which could materialize over time. Second, BMO should reap cost savings of $400-million through FY24 from various actions taken in FY23. BMO’s track record in expense management is notable, achieving seven consecutive years of positive operating leverage from FY16–22, and reducing its adjusted efficiency ratio to 56 per cent from 65 per cent. Third, we like its position as a top four commercial bank in North America, as well as its lower relative exposure to Canadian mortgages vs the other Big 6 Canadian banks. We also view BMO’s current valuation as attractive — 1.3 times P/BV vs the Big 6 average of 1.4 times.”

Small-cap banks: Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) with a “buy” rating and $37 target. Average: $34.

“This year, we are introducing a small-cap bank into our nominations — CWB,” said Mr. Young. “We believe it stands apart from the Big 6 with its unique story. First, we expect NIM expansion in the 10 basis points range through FY24 vs relatively stable NIMs for the Big 6. Second, CWB has limited exposure to unsecured lending, a greater focus on commercial secured lending and much lower relative exposure to Canadian mortgages vs the Big 6. Third, CWB does not operate in the (volatile) capital markets business. Fourth, it finished FY23 with a healthy CET1 ratio, has curtailed its use of the ATM program, benefited from the capital adequacy requirements (CAR) changes in 2023 and is not subject to various buffers (eg the domestic stability buffer) to which the Big 6 banks must adhere. With its current 0.9 times P/BV multiple and a dividend yield of 4.3 per cent, we see a compelling case for further upside potential.”

Lifecos: Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) with a “buy” rating and $75 target. Average: $73.50.

“There are four themes we like,” he said. “First, its medium-term underlying ROE target of 18 per cent plus, which is peer-leading (compares favourably with the Canadian banks). Second, we see several earnings growth drivers over the coming year— DentaQuest (DQ) in the U.S., getting to scale and continued momentum in Asia, SLC Management hitting its stride, as well as potential capital deployment. Third, by our math, SLF has $6.0-billion in excess capital and debt capacity, and generates an attractive amount of excess capital annually, partially from MFS. Fourth, MFS has been performing well even in volatile equity markets.”

Mr. Young’s pecking order for Canadian banks heading into 2024 is:

Bank of Montreal Canadian Western Bank Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) with a “buy” rating and $142 target, up from $136. Average: $135.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) with a “buy” rating and $96 target. Average: National Bank of Canada (NA-T) with a “hold” rating and $105 target, up from $99. Average: $101.50. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) with a “hold” rating and $64 target, up from $62. Average: $63.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) with a “hold” rating and $62 target, up from $58. Average: $60.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) with a “hold” rating and $27 target, down from $28. Average: $28.82.

“We are projecting 1-per-cent growth on average in cash EPS for the Big 6 Canadian banks in FY24, marking a recovery from FY23,” said Mr. Young. “While this might not appear great, it factors in normalization, and some deterioration, in PCLs after several good years on this front. Looking at adjusted PTPP earnings, a better metric of banks’ earnings power, we predict 9-per-cent growth for the Big 6 in FY24; this reflects slight NIM expansion, low- to mid-single-digit organic loan growth, acquisitions (for BMO and RY) and expense management initiatives. We actually believe the setup for FY25 is good, and that is reflected in our cash EPS growth forecast of 6% on average for the Big 6 banks.”

Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li thinks the risk-reward proposition for economically and commodity-sensitive stocks “seems favourable” as 2024 approaches.

However, in a research report previewing the year ahead for consumer stocks, he warned near-term catalysts are limited and patience is required for investors.

“We expect the tug of war between staples and discretionary to continue, at least in 1H24,” he said. “Desjardins’ economic outlook calls for risks in Canada to remain skewed to the downside as the economy is expected to enter a recession next year. Furthermore, mortgage renewals will weigh on household finances into 2025 and 2026, providing a medium-term headwind to consumption and economic growth. Against a cautious consumer spending backdrop, we continue to prefer defence, at least nearterm. Our outlook is focused on company-specific themes and downside valuation.”

Mr. Li does think market volatility will create “attractive buying opportunities,” but “clear winners are once again difficult to identify (staples are well-priced and discretionary lacks catalysts).”

He named Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T) his “top pick” for 2024, citing “its all-season attributes and reasonable valuation.”

“ATD remains our preferred idea given: (1) improving macro conditions and easing of cigarette headwinds next year should reaccelerate merchandise SSSG [same-store sales growth], which we believe is a key near-term catalyst; (2) continuing strong fuel margins and cost reductions are more than offsetting c-store sales softness; (3) funds flow to staples with torque to an economic recovery and less exposed to disinflationary/commodity risks; (4) a robust pipeline of growth initiatives supporting attractive organic EBITDA growth; (5) M&A environment is becoming more favourable; and (6) reasonable valuation at 16.5 times forward P/E (vs 17.5 times average),” he said.

Mr. Li has a “buy” recommendation and $85 target for Couche-Tard shares. The average is $86.25.

Elsewhere, the analyst thinks fundamentals for Canadian grocery companies “remain supportive of current valuation, with inflation remaining above the historical average, rational competition and recession-resilient pharmacy/front store.”

“We expect [Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)] to benefit most from these trends but prefer [George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)] as we view the current holdco discount as attractive (16 per cent vs 8‒10-per-cent FV),” he said. “For the group, we expect sector rotation and slowing inflation to limit valuation expansion, with share price appreciation mainly driven by EPS growth.”

Mr. Li added: “Many of our economically/commodity-sensitive stocks (CTC.A, GIL, PBH, SAP) trade at/below 1 sd from the average and largely reflect near-term challenges, in our view. While we believe risk/reward is favourable for long-term investors as these are strong companies with solid balance sheets and FCF, near-term catalysts are limited, with potential for more estimate reductions. We estimate these stocks offer more than 20-per-cent average potential total return vs 10-per-cent downside. Using our downside analysis as a guide, we believe market volatility will create attractive buying opportunities. We highlight PBH as it trades close to trough valuation and has the most torque to lower interest rates given investor concerns around its high leverage, supported by attractive EBITDA growth of 12 per cent next year (consensus).”

In response to Monday’s announcement of its friendly cash and share agreement to be acquired by Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T), Echelon Capital analyst Ryan Walker moved his recommendation for Osino Resources Corp. (OSI-X) to “tender” from “speculative buy” previously, touting the favourable valuation implied by the offer.

Shares of Vancouver-based Osino, a gold exploration and development company focused on its wholly owned Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia, soared 26.6 per cent in response to the $287-million deal that values it at $1.55 per share. Mr. Walker noted that valuation is just shy of its all-time high share price as well as a 37.2-per-cent premium to its Dec. 15 close.

“We recommend that OSI shareholders Tender to the friendly DPM bid, given the cash and share consideration (at real premiums) and the longer-term exposure it affords to a well-regarded intermediate precious metals producer and developer with the financial and technical wherewithal (in a still tight market for junior developer capital) to advance OSI’s Twin Hills gold project in Namibia into production (planned for 2026),” he said. “Indeed, DPM shares have been among the best performers in the mining sector, up 50 per cent year-to-date (prior to [Monday’s] bid announcement). We also see the two as an excellent fit given DPM’s operating presence in Namibia since 2010 and strong government relations.

“During its conference call, DPM highlighted many of the attractive features of OSI that comprise our investment thesis (and enduring Top Pick status on OSI shares), namely a multi-million-ounce resource, substantially complete permitting, off-the-shelf processing scheme, substantial exploration potential (more than 8,000 square kilometre land package) and stable mining-friendly geopolitically stable jurisdiction.”

Mr. Walker removed his target price for Osino shares. It was previously $2, which is below the $2.49 average on the Street.

CIBC World Markets analyst Krista Friesen made a trio of rating changes to stocks in her coverage universe on Tuesday.

She raised her recommendations for the these companies:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $306 target, up from $285. The average on the Street is $288.36.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with a $20 target, jumping from $14.75 and above the $19 average.

Conversely, Ms. Friesen downgraded Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a US$63 target, down from US$70 and under the US$67.56 average.

The analyst also made these target adjustments:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T, “neutral”) to $46 from $42. Average: $42.31.

(BDGI-T, “neutral”) to $46 from $42. Average: $42.31. Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T, “outperformer”) to $61.50 from $58. Average: $63.45.

(EIF-T, “outperformer”) to $61.50 from $58. Average: $63.45. NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T, “underperformer”) to $11.50 from $10.75. Average: $15.70.

Ms. Friesen’s colleague Kevin Chiang made these target changes:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND-T, “outperformer”) to $50 from $47.50. The average is $49.71.

(AND-T, “outperformer”) to $50 from $47.50. The average is $49.71. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T, “neutral”) to $62 from $60. Average: $77.87.

(BBD.B-T, “neutral”) to $62 from $60. Average: $77.87. Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T, “outperformer”) to $159 from $150. Average: $135.50.

(CJT-T, “outperformer”) to $159 from $150. Average: $135.50. Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T, “outperformer”) to $4.25 from $4. Average: $3.76.

(CHR-T, “outperformer”) to $4.25 from $4. Average: $3.76. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T, “outperformer”) to $57 from $55. Average: $47.37.

(GFL-T, “outperformer”) to $57 from $55. Average: $47.37. Lion Electric Co. (LEV-N/LEV-T, “neutral”) to US$2 from US$3.50. Average: US$3.67.

(LEV-N/LEV-T, “neutral”) to US$2 from US$3.50. Average: US$3.67. Parkland Corp. (PKI-T, “outperformer”) to $57 from $56. Average: $52.31.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst James McGarragle emphasized the valuations for Canadian steel companies Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) and Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) are now below peers, which he thinks is “unwarranted” given “solid operational performance at both companies and similar end market demand drivers.”

“Stelco shares traded up 30 per cent quarter-to-date on the back of a recent surge in steel prices, in line with Cleveland Cliffs, but below U.S. Steel, which [Monday] saw its share price surge following an announcement it agreed to be acquired by Nippon Steel,” he said. “Russel shares traded up 16 per cent quarter-to-date, nicely outperforming the group average following its acquisition of seven Metal Service Centers from Samuel Son & Co., which we view positively.”

“Russel trades at a 12-per-cent discount to the group, below its trailing 10-year average premium of 10 per cent. Stelco is trading at 3.6 times NTM [next 12-month] consensus EV/EBITDA, versus blast furnace peers both above 6 times.”

In a research report previewing the companies’ fourth quarter, Mr. McGarragle cut his EBITDA expectation for Stelco to $56-million from $71-million, below the Street’s forecast of $61-million due tothe timing of expected coal pricing benefits. His full-year estimate slid to $489-million from $504-million, also under the consensus estimate of $492-million.

The analyst maintained his projections for Russel, including earnings per share of 74 cents, topping the consensus by 7 cents seeing a recent surge in prices benefitting results.

“We adjust higher our H1 estimates at both companies to reflect a recent surge in steel prices,” he added. “Moreover, we increased our 2024 and 2025 estimates at Russel to reflect the recent acquisition of seven service centers from Samuel, Son & Co.”

Maintaining “sector perform” recommendations for both companies’ shares, Mr. McGarragle raised his targets with Russel jumping to $47 from $42 and Stelco to $46 from $41. The averages are $45.44 and $47.93, respectively.

“We are leaving our Q4 steel price estimate unchanged at US$850 per ton which reflects weak pricing in the beginning of the quarter followed by a recent surge,” he said. “We expect prices to remain elevated into H1/24; however, we see prices moderating toward the back half of next year as imports increase to capture the current premium and domestic production picks up in the latter half of the year. Added to this are further headwinds from higher interest rates on construction activity and industrial production, which is evidenced in ABI and PMI indicators both trending below 50. Taken together, our 2024 steel price estimate increases marginally 2.9 per cent to US$900/st from US$875/st and trends down in H2/24, ending the year at US$800/st.”

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s John Royall cut his Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) target to $101 from $106 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $97.54.

* In response to its US$413-million acquisition of a controlling interest in Roofing Corp. of America, Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet raised his FirstService Corp. (FSV-Q, FSV-T) target to US$165 from US$155 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is US$167.14.

“We view the transaction favorably as RCA/roofing (i) provides another avenue for multi-year organic/M&A growth and (iii) is complementary to Restoration,” he said. “Additionally, given its similarities to the other Brands sub-segments (i.e. labour-intensive, leading market position, fragmented industry, etc.), we believe FSV will be able to execute its share gain strategies to drive strong organic growth at RCA (as it did with Century Fire and Restoration); we also expect follow-on (tuck-in) roofing transactions to be completed at lower/more accretive multiples. We raised our one-year target to reflect the accretion from the transaction.”

* Following Monday’s release of an updated technical report for its Essakane mine located in Burkina Faso, National Bank’s Mike Parkin raised his Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) target to $4.50 from $4 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $4.32.

* JP Morgan’s Tessa Romero moved her target for Vancouver-based Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE-Q) to US$59 from US$54 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$53.81.