Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li is “expecting another challenging quarter for Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (CTC.A-T) when it releases its first-quarter financial results on Thursday before the bell.

“We believe 1Q is expected to be another tough quarter, reflecting cautious consumer discretionary spending, limited dealer inventory replenishment, and higher net impairment losses and funding costs for Financial Services,” he said. “These pressures should be mitigated by margin management and cost control. We believe valuation reflects these headwinds, with declining interest rates, demand improvement, dealer restocking and/or FS partnership as potential catalysts in 2H. We maintain our positive long-term view.”

For the “smallest” Retail quarter of its fiscal year, Mr. Li is now projecting normalized earnings per share of 57 cents, down 43 per cent year-over-year (from $1) and below the consensus estimate of 70 cents. Expecting revenue to slid 6 per cent from fiscal 2023 to $3.473-million, he is forecasting same-store sales growth to fall at all three of its segments (Canadian Tire by 2.1 per cent, Sports Chek by 3.3 per cent and Mark’s by 3.1 per cent).

“We expect Retail gross margin to decline by approximately 20 basis points (consensus down 10 bps) with higher promotional intensity across all banners, partly offset by lower freight and product costs,” he said. “We expect Retail SG&A expense dollars (ex D&A) to decline by 2.5 per cent year-over-year (consensus down 4 per cent), mainly driven by operating leverage in supply chain costs from a significant reduction in corporate inventory (exit of expensive thirdparty warehousing and storage partnerships), productivity savings from DC automation.”

After modest declines to his 2024 and 2025 revenue estimates and increases to his earnings per share projections, Mr. Li reiterated a “buy” recommendation and $160 target for Canadian Tire shares. The average on the Street is $152.90.

“We expect further share price volatility until earnings visibility improves. We maintain our positive long-term view,” he concluded.

=====

After a “strong” first quarter, 5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) continues to possess multiple tailwinds, according to National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer.

“VNP has visibility on a few years of growth in terrestrial solar, with FSLR’s U.S. expansion (6 GW in 2023 to 14.1 GW by 2026E) to be satisfied by VNP’s CdTe [cadmium telluride] production, and it remains the preferred supplier to the growing European and U.S. space industry,” he said. “In addition to its AZUR contracts, VNP received a $14-million award from the U.S. DoD in Q1 for space products. In 2025 and beyond, VNP could see revenue from CZT products (for medical imaging) and from GaN-on-Si technology licensing into multiple high-growth markets for power electronics (like EVs and data centres). It also noted promising developments for Bi-based APIs provided to Microbion (an investee). With deglobalization of manufacturing, VNP is well positioned as a strategic material supplier.”

After the bell on Monday, the Montreal-based producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials reported quarterly revenue of $65-million, up 18 per cent year-over-year and in line with both Mr. Merer’s $66.3-million estimate and the consensus forecast of $65.3-million as its Specialty Semiconductors segment saw “strong” growth. Adjusted gross margin grew to 30.9 per cent from 29.8 per cent during the same period a year ago and better than Mr. Merer’s 29.3 per cent projection, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 33 per cent to $11.7-million topping expectations ($10.8-million and $10.2-million, respectively).

Believing its guidance for the current fiscal year of $50-$55-million in adjusted EBITDA (versus his $54.9-million estimate and the Street’s $54.8-million forecast) “could be conservative,” Mr. Merer thinks the backlog in Specialty Semiconductor will likely support growth.

“VNP’s backlog fell quarter-over-quarter to 288 days from 292 days based on its backlog definition (nothing is included beyond one year) and the pattern of annual contract renewals,” he said. “However, visibility on future sales grew significantly with the signing of $135-million in multi-year contracts at AZUR for deliveries post-2025. A new contract with First Solar should come soon, increasing the backlog (and possibly guidance too). We believe VNP’s semiconductor demand growth could soon justify additional expansion plans.”

Believing VNP “still looks attractive to peers on a multiple basis,” Mr. Merer raised his target for its shares to $6.50 from $6 based on its impressive performance and growing backlog, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $6.06.

“VNP has historically traded largely in the 6-8 times range on EV/EBITDA multiple for FY+1, and with outsized growth expected and better visibility, we believe it should trade above this range,” he said. “While shares of VNP have moved up 10 per cent in three months, it has lagged peers up 14 per cent, which are trading at an average of 9.1 times EV/EBITDA on 2024 estimates (range of 4.4-16.4 times). With a strong quarter, improving visibility on sales with new contracts and the outperformance of peers (despite higher growth at VNP), we are increasing our target.”

=====

With Aerospace and Defence stocks are “on fire,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier thinks Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) “still has more room to run” ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter results on May 22.

He is currently projecting quarterly sales for the Quebec-based landing gear manufacturer of $171-million, EBITDA of $26.1-milllion and earnings per share of 30 cents, falling in line with the consensus projections of $172-milion, $26.5-million and 30 cents, respectively.

“In our view, the Street’s numbers are appropriately calibrated and we would be buyers ahead of the quarter despite the 27.8-per-cent year-to-date run-up in the stock.” said Mr. Poirier. The Street is forecasting only an $8-milllion quarter-over-quarter revenue increase, which is below the five-year average bump of $12-million quarter-over-quarter (recall that 4Q has been HRX’s strongest quarter seasonally). The Street is forecasting margin expansion of 40 basis points quarter-over-quarter, also below the five-year average of 100 bps. Moreover, 3Q EBITDA margin of 15.0 per cent (which beat consensus of 13.3 per cent) was unfavourably impacted by FX fluctuations (totalling negative $0.6-million). Stripping this out, EBITDA margin would have been 15.4 per cent.”

Mr. Poirier also said the company was “vocal” on its third-quarter conference call as well as at the firm’s recent Montréal Conference that it seses upside above the historical EBITDA margin range of 15–16 per cent.

“The signs are even more positive across the A&D industry,” he said. “Among HRX’s supplier peers that have already reported results, nearly all players beat consensus, eight of 13 increased guidance and the average one-day stock price reaction to the results was 4.5 per cent. The sector is clearly on fire as supply chain issues are beginning to ease and civil/defence demand continues to ramp up. The OEMs also reported positive developments. Boeing unveiled two new contracts that will benefit HRX (F/A-18 and MQ-25), Airbus now targets a rate increase on the A350 to 12/month by 2028 (up from 10/month by 2026; positive read-through for future 777X wide-body demand, although EIS could slip into 2026, according to Emirates and Lufthansa), and WSJ reported that Embraer is planning a new B737/A320-sized plane (opportunity for HRX).”

Reiterating his “buy” recommendation and $26 target (versus the $24.50 consensus) for Héroux-Devtek shares, Mr. Poirier said he does not think “sentiment is overly hot, as HRX is trading at only 8.5 times EV/EBITDA FY2 (FY25), which is a 7.7 times (or 47-per-cent) discount to the average EV/EBITDA FY1 multiple for its A&D supplier peers of 16.2 times.

“We also see more upside following a number of aerospace transactions at elevated multiples (12–13 times) in recent months,” he added. “Also, the recent IPO of Loar Holdings (niche US A&D component supplier; US$4-billion market cap) opened at US$45/share (above expectations of US$24–26/share). Loar is up 14.2 per cent since then and is now trading at a whopping 42 times estimated 2023 EBITDA, demonstrating the continued demand for reputable aerospace assets and the relative attractiveness of HRX’s cheap valuation.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* TD Cowen’s Craig Hutchison increased his target for Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) to $26 from $25, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $24.50.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Mike Mueller raised his Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) target to $14.50 from $14 with a “buy” rating. The average is $14.57.

* RBC’s Keith Mackey lowered his Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) target to $3.50, below the $3.71 average, from $4 with an “outperform” rating.

* TD Cowen’s Menno Hulshof moved his MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) target to $32 from $31 with a “hold” rating. The average is $34.97.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen bumped her NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) target to $12.50 from $12, maintaining an “underperformer” recommendation. The average is $16.50.

* Jefferies’ John Aiken increased his Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) target to $44, above the $42.81 average, from $43 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Aravinda Galappatthige reduced his target for Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) to US$16 from US$16.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$11.41.

* RBC’s Walter Spracklin cut his Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) target to $25 from $27 with a “sector perform” rating, while CIBC’s Jacob Bout lowered his target to $29 from $30 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $26.38.