Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he thinks its US$1.68-billion acquisition of TC Pipelines LP (TCP-N) “does not move the needle in terms of upside,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos raised his rating for TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) to “strong buy” from “buy” based on its recent trading price.
“We view the stock as one of the most attractively priced in our coverage universe due to its excellent suite of capital projects that excludes the Keystone XL Pipeline, which we believe is priced out of the market and now only provides upside,” he said. “Based on a current projected one-year return of 29 per cent we are upgrading TRP.”
Mr. Foscolos said he sees the updated deal, announced Tuesday, as “attractive” for TC Energy, despite being only mildly accretive, noting: “Our analysis indicates that TRP is offering 8.5 times EV/EBITDA2021 for TCP. Compared to its current trading multiple, which is also below its historical average, we consider the acquisition attractive. We believe that this acquisition has the potential to bring a very modest increase in comparable earnings per share and funds flow per share. TCP’s current asset base, which consists of 90-per-cent long-term contracted revenue streams, has an imbedded $700-million in growth projects in progress with the largest being the Gas Transmission Network (GTN) Xpress pipeline expansion. The GTN Xpress will enhance market access and reliability for growing WCSB supplies and allow additional market penetration along GTN’s system in the Pacific Northwest.”
The analyst thinks the integration of TCP should allow TC Energy to “shift towards a greater weighting in Natural Gas and become less reliant on crude oil transmission.”
“We forecast that the Company’s EBITDA will be 75 per cent comprised of natural gas transmission in 2024 compared to 70 per cent in 2018,” said Mr. Foscolos. “If the KXL is in service by 2023, it is projected to add $1.4-billion in EBITDA and would increase TRP’s exposure to crude oil transmission. Either way, we view this as having positive implications to its share price.”
He maintained a target price of $70 per share. The current average on the Street is $70.48.
“TC has a robust suite of capital projects that will support per share cash flow growth, leading to either dividend increases or alternative energy investments,” said Mr. Foscolos. “The Keystone XL pipeline, which faces opposition on many fronts, is priced out of our model and in our opinion priced out of its current share price. As the Company will not risk shareholder capital until certainty is established, this project only offers further upside.”
=====
CIBC World Markets initiated coverage a group of TSX-listed mining stocks on Wednesday. They include:
Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) with a “neutral” rating and $25 target. The average on the Street is $23.98.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) with an “outperformer” rating and $24 target. Average: $21.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) with an “outperformer” rating and $10.75 target. Average: $8.71.
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) with a “neutral” rating and $11 target. Average: $11.55.
=====
Leede Jones Gable analyst Douglas Loe initiated coverage of a group of Canadian companies, including several pharmaceutical firms, on Wednesday.
They include:
IMV Inc. (IMV-T) with a “speculative buy” rating and $10.50 target. The average on the Street is $9.05.
“The firm’s flagship technology platform is the lipid-based water-free injectable DPX platform, which is currently led by the survivin peptide-based formulation DPX-Survivac that is still targeting several high-profile oncology markets in ongoing Phase II testing,” he said.
“DPX-COVID-19 ranks among the top three most advanced Canadian COVID-19 vaccine developers: The company was among the earliest of Canadian biotech firms selected by the Canadian Government for funding as it relates to the firm’s preclinical stage SARS-COV-2 vaccine DPX-COVID-19. To date the firm has received $10-million from the government for efforts relating to this vaccine candidate. IMV expects to advance the asset into formal Phase I/II trials before end-2020. ... IMV’s DPX-COVID-19 vaccine addresses several pain points over its other homegrown peers, notably as it relates to rapid scale up of its manufacturing capabilities in order to meet pandemic-related demand.”
Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL-Q) with a “hold” rating and US$4 target. The average is US$10.25
“We are initiating coverage ... on Liminal BioSciences, a QB-based plasma products and anti-fibrotic small molecule drug developer with two flagship products in clinical testing, one a plasma-derived plasminogen formulation branded as Ryplazim for which Phase III data targeting congenital plasminogen deficiency was highly-positive and approvable in our view, and a second Phase I-stage phenylacetate-based small molecule drug called fezagepras (legacy name was PBI-4050) for which efficacy has been documented for at least one dosage strength in lung fibrosis and Alstrom syndrome,” said Mr. Loe. “A secondary program based on collecting convalescent plasma from COVID-19-infected individuals seems to us to be of modest market value based on recent published data (in the New England Journal of Medicine and elsewhere, as we will describe) and on the likelihood in our view that alternative antiviral and immune therapies are likely to dominate this market in the medium-term.”
IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX-X) with a “speculative buy” rating and $1 target. The average is $1.20.
“To date, the firm has secured two cannabis-related agreements. The first was with BC-based medical cannabis manufacturer/ marketer Tilray (TLRY-Q) signed in Nov/18 for the development of oral cannabis films targeting the recreational use and medical cannabis markets,” he said. “The second and more recent was signed with Heritage Cannabis (CANN-CN) in Oct/20 for the supply of CBD film strips targeting Canadian and Australian markets, and for which IGX will receive both a manufacturing margin and royalties based on gross margin.
“But owing to the lack of visibility for now on the Heritage deal, our forecasts for now are centered on the existing Tilray agreement, which we anticipate could generate revenue in the upcoming year. The firm has a cannabis micro-processing license accorded by Health Canada since Jun/20, and so we anticipate timelines to commercial launch for Tilray-partnered products should be forthcoming by F2021. Oral CBD/THC strip formulations have so far commanded premium pricing, and subsequent revenue generation from product launches should be considered an inflection point for IGX.”
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC-T) with a “speculative buy” rating and $8.50 target. The average is $8.93.
“Oncolytics Biotech is a cancer-focused virus-based therapy developer,” he said. “The firm’s lead is the oncolytic virus therapy is pelareorep, a strain of the RNA enteric/respiratory pathogen reovirus for which anti-cancer activity was long-ago documented. Oncolytics is singularly focused on exploring plausible paths to approval and clinical use in one or more cancer forms. On that theme, Phase II clinical studies are already ongoing in three flagship cancer indications – metastatic breast cancer, advanced pancreatic cancer, and multiple myeloma (the first two of which are embedded into our model). Impressive survival benefit data has already been generated for one of these indications (metastatic breast cancer) in a 74-patient Phase II trial completed back in FQ117. Survival/tumor response/biomarker data in all three of these indications are expected during FH121.”
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) with a “buy” rating and $8 target. The average is $7.13.
“Extendicare operates multiple healthcare services silos in several Canadian provinces (though mostly in ON/AB), with particular emphasis on nursing home and home healthcare operations. In parallel, the firm operates more modest but highly profitable retirement residences facilities in ON/SK. Extendicare’s legacy nursing home operations in the US have long ago been divested (in FQ414, to Formation Capital) and indeed, cash proceeds from that transaction were substantially deployed to acquire many of its foundational retirement residence assets. Accordingly, our EXE investment thesis and valuation have long been focused on Canadian eldercare services, with even greater emphasis on home healthcare generated through the acquisition of Revera’s (private) home healthcare operations back in F2015. We provide supplemental commentary on all three of Extendicare’s EBITDA-contributing business units below, while providing retrospective emphasis specifically on FQ320 financial data just reported.”
=====
TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes downgraded Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) on Wednesday to “hold” from “buy” with an $18 target, up from $16. The average is $17.68.
Mr. Barnes also made the following target price changes:
- Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to $12 from $10 with a “hold” rating. The average is $11.15.
- First Quantum Minerals (FM-T) to $26 from $20 with a “buy” rating. Average: $21.
- Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) to $30 from $24 with an “action list buy” rating. Average: $23.98.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) to $12 from $8.50 with a “buy” rating. Average: $8.71.
Colleague Craig Hutchison raised Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $2.25 target, rising from $1.45. The average is $1.88.
Mr. Hutchison also upgraded Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $1.90 target, up from $1.65. The average is $1.59.
=====
Beyond its success with its COVID-19 vaccine, it’s hard to see further upside for Pfizer Inc. (PFE-N), according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Randall Stanicky, who downgraded its stock to “sector perform” from “outperform” on Wednesday.
“What PFE has accomplished in getting a vaccine to market in record time, without taking government money, is nothing short of remarkable,” he said. “But we believe the ‘stock’ reflects the vaccine DCF opportunity, making it harder for us to argue for more meaningful upside to our price target. There is still much we don’t know, but that also includes the level of vaccine competition that could catch up in 2021.”
In justifying his move during a period in which Pfizer’s vaccine approval has been celebrated, Mr. Stanicky pointed the following factors: “(i) We think a bull case vaccine scenario is largely in the stock, with PFE first to market and getting credit for much of 2021 capacity of 1.3 billion doses (we now model $0.90 in 2021 EPS). (ii) Sustainable opportunity in 2022 and beyond still far from clear, but competitive vaccine updates, possibly with superior dosing/logistics, could add headwinds (MRNA Adcom tomorrow, approval imminent); and durability via booster demand remains an unknown. (iii) The stock has had a meaningful move off late-June (post PALLAS) lows of $30, rising 27 per cent through the VTRS distribution versus DRG up 7 per cent. That move compares to the vaccine DCF we currently model at $1.50, recognizing that not all of that move is vaccine-related.”
Expecting the stock to remain rangebound in the near-term, he trimmed his target to US$42 from US$43. The average is US$41.95.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* ATB Capital Markets analyst David Kideckel raised Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-T) to “outperform” from “speculative buy” with a $2 target, up from $1.80. The average is $1.78.
* ATB analyst Kenric Tyghe initiated coverage of Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T) with an “outperform” rating and $83 target. The average is $79.91.
* Mr. Tyghe also initiated coverage of Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T) with an “outperform” recommendation and $44 target, exceeding the $42.89 average.
* CIBC World Markets analyst David Popowich raised Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) to “neutral” from “underperformer” with a 75-cent target. The current average is 91 cents.
* CIBC’s Jamie Kubik lowered PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $13.50 target, up from $12.50. The average is $11.83.
* Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter upgraded Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) to “hold” from “sell” with a $1.40 target, rising from 60 cents. The average is $1.20.
* Stifel analyst Christopher O’Cull increased its target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-N, QSR-T) to US$70 from US$65 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $64.69.
* Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho raised his target for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) to $99 from $89 with a “buy” rating. The average is $98.67.
“Our investment thesis is predicated on: (1) GSY has been able to successfully weather the pandemic and remains well-insulated with its loan protection insurance program; (2) management has shifted its focus more toward offence, suggesting growth through organic initiatives and M&A is likely near-term; and (3) with scale, the business could consistently generate mid-20-per-cent ROE,” he said.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Joel Jackson raised his target for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) to $11 from $10 with a “market perform” rating. The average is $13.69.
* TD Securities analyst Sam Damiani raised his target for Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-T) to $14.50 from $13.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $13.56.