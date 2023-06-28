Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Scotiabank says Canadian telecom stocks should no longer have an underweight position in portfolios thanks to more attractive valuations.

The stocks have significantly underperformed the broader market since the beginning of the year, with many stocks trading near 52-week lows. While Scotiabank says a major buying opportunity has yet to arrive, the sector isn’t expensive either, and an analysis of past interest rate cycles points to a favourable valuation backdrop. It says Canadian telecom stocks now deserve a market weight position.

“We have argued for the past six months for an underweight position in the sector due to increasing bond rates, competitive intensity, and regulatory risk. Not being permabears, we think it is always good to check whether current prices are taking future expectations into consideration,” Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi explained in a note to clients.

“While the sector has seen its multiple retrench since January, our analysis indicates that we have essentially moved from an overvalued to a fair value situation, and hence we believe it is time to go to a market weight position in the sector from underweight. Our conclusion comes from contrasting interest rates and EBITDA growth expectations during previous interest rate cycles,” he said.

Long-term interest rates are major drivers of the telecom sector’s valuation, given that the companies use significant leverage to finance long-term infrastructure investments. The higher the interest rate, the higher the cost of debt, and the recent surge in rates has been a major headwind.

“While the overall Canadian telecom sector’s valuation has come down since the beginning of the year, dropping from 7.9x to 7.4x, it is now trading at fair value (based on its historical record),” the analyst said.

Of the five telecom stocks he covers, Mr. Yaghi sees the greater potential in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T).

“Rogers is trading at a significant discount to fair value Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple given expected EBITDA growth. Since the beginning of this year, the company’s multiple has come down from 7.5x to 6.7x, and given the current valuation discount, we believe there is a significant valuation upside to the stock. Given growth expectations for the company, the stock should be trading closer to 9x. However, given the company’s high leverage, we have been using a more conservative 8.5x multiple to derive our target price,” he said.

He also thinks investors should do well with Telus Corp. (T-T) in the long run. Both it and Rogers are rated “sector outperform”.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T), Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T), and Quebecor Inc. (QBR-B-T) are rated by Scotiabank as “sector perform”

His price target on Rogers is $72.75. It’s $29.50 on Telus, $63 on BCE, $86 on Cogeco, and $38 on Quebecor.

***

Scotiabank analyst Alfonso Salazar downgraded Vale Inc. (VALE-N) to “sector perform” from “sector outperform” on concerns about Chinese steel demand. He also dropped his price target to US$16 from US$20.

“We fail to see conditions for a re-rating amid the challenging situation that we expect China’s steel industry to face,” Mr. Salazar said in a note to clients. “We think the company’s valuation remains attractive and we like Vale’s ability to pay high dividends and continue with its buyback program. Moreover, we believe the company is taking the rights steps regarding its strategy for both business units: Iron Solutions and Transition Metals. However, China’s real estate and infrastructure situation is a problem hard to ignore that should result in negative market sentiment in the near to medium term. We think it’s becoming increasingly difficult that new stimulus (if implemented) should have any meaningful impact – and in any case it may only deteriorate China’s steel demand outlook longer term.”

“While we recommend investors to stay on the sidelines for now, we anticipate an attractive entry point ahead once uncertainty related to China’s steel demand recedes, the iron ore seaborne market finds a new equilibrium level and Vale’s Transition Metals division (Ni and Cu) IPO gets closer,” he added.

***

In other analyst actions:

TMX Group (X-T): Barclays initiated coverage with an “equal-weight” rating

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T): Jefferies cuts target price to C$0.61 from C$3.65

Lithium Royalty (LIRC-T): National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating; PT C$20.5

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T): Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$6.25 from C$18; Atb Capital Markets cuts target price to C$6 from C$16.5; Stifel FirstEnergy cuts target price to C$6.25 from C$18

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER-N): Daiwa Capital Markets cuts to “outperform” from “buy” and raises target price to US$51 from US$42

Delta Air Lines Inc.: (DAL-N): TD Cowen raises target price to $60 from $54

