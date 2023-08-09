Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citi analyst Jon Tower thinks Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR-N, QSR-T) initiatives to boost sales on both sides of the border “continue to yield results for franchisees, franchisors and shareholders.”

TSX-listed shares of the parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King rose 1.4 per cent on Tuesday following the premarket release of its second-quarter results, which exceeded expectations.

Revenue of US$1.78-billion beat both Mr. Tower’s US$1.74-billion estimate and the consensus projection of US$1.6-billion, driven by stronger-than-anticipated sale-store sales in Tim Hortons Canada (11.6 per cent versus expectations of 7 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively). Adjusted earnings per share of 85 US cents also topped forecasts (79 cents and 77 cents, respectively).

“Investors were hungry for solid top-line results and the company delivered, with QSR providing upside to revenue (fueled by TH CAN upside) as well as adjusted EBITDA (primarily from the BK segment) to boot,” said Mr. Tower. “Importantly, results should offer enough evidence that the BK US turnaround efforts have begun to bear fruit and that with remodels ramping in 2H23, there’s a path ahead for continued comp out-performance for the balance of ‘23. In aggregate, net unit growth still lags pre-COVID levels (approximartely 4.1 per cent year-over-year), but key drivers of growth continued to demonstrate progress (e.g., NROs at TH ROW, BK ROW both ticking higher Yr/Yr) as the company continued to optimize its BK US portfolio.”

Mr. Tower now expects a focus on further reinvestment in Burger King U.S. moving forward as well as a continued emphasizes on marketing and digital initiatives.

“2Q offered greater evidence that idiosyncratic sales drivers appear to be resonating with consumers in home markets and should provide: (1) management more leeway to pour greater capital into ongoing/future initiatives; and (2) investors with comfort that the delayed SSS recovery from COVID in home markets vs. peers still has room to run,” he said. “However, overhangs on the shares remain: (1) the slow recovery in net global store growth; (2) stubbornly high supply chain costs (margins remain more than 500 basis points below pre-COVID levels); and (3) improving yet still-negative traffic growth at the BK US. Improvements in these would argue for greater multiple expansion from current levels.”

Expecting an “amalgam of cold, food, ops improvements, and digital” to continue to drive share gains and earnings growth for Tim Hortons in Canada, Mr. Tower raised his 2023 EPS projection to US$3.21 from US$3.13. He maintained his 2024 estimate of US$3.41.

Keeping a “neutral” rating for Restaurant Brands shares, he trimmed his target to US$83 from US$85. The average target on the Street is US$79.46, according to Refinitiv data.

Other analysts making target changes include:

* RBC’s Christopher Carril to US$88 from US$86 with an “outperform” rating.

“An overall solid 2Q, marked by continued strong growth in Burger King’s and Tims’ home markets,” said Mr. Carril. “Meanwhile, development remains a source of upside, with 2H-weighted openings still expected to drive improvement versus ‘22, while management indicated confidence in returning to historical 5-per-cent-plus growth by next year. Adjusting estimates higher to reflect the 2Q beat and ongoing momentum at TH/BK, though offset partly by ongoing margin pressure in QSR’s supply chain business; our ‘23 EPS moves to $3.28 from $3.23, while our ‘24 EPS goes to $3.65 from $3.55.”

* TD Cowen’s Andrew Charles to US$90 from US$85 with an “outperform” rating.

* Jefferies’ Alexander Slagle to US$75 from US$73 with a “hold” rating.

=====

While Stifel analyst Martin Landry continues to believe Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) offers “a unique combination of growth and defensive characteristics, supporting the case for a premium valuation,” he thinks it will take investors time to accept its weaker-than-anticipated third-quarter guidance “before revisiting the story.”

Shares of the Markham, Ont.-based retailer plummeted 10 per cent on Tuesday after it reported lower-than-expected same-store-sales growth offset by better-than-anticipated adjusted earnings per share. However, investors reacted with concern to management’s plan for the remainder of the year.

“While demand for consumables remains strong (up double-digit year-over-year), there is softness in accessories and toys, which is putting pressure on same-store-sales growth,” said Mr. Landry. “As a result, management intends to increase promotional activity in H2/23 but this could result in margin pressure. Management expects Q3/23 EBITDA margins to be flat to down sequentially, which suggests an erosion of more than 250 basis points year-over-year. As a result, Q3/23 EPS could be down in the double digits’ percentage range year-over-year, which comes as a surprise given previous consensus estimates suggested a return to year-over-year EPS growth in Q3/23.”

While Pet Valu’s adjusted full-year guidance suggests a “strong” fourth quarter later this year, Mr. Landry said his view is less optimistic.

“Pet Valu’s Q3/23 guidance and unchanged 2023 outlook suggests a sharp increase in Q4/23 EBITDA margins to 25-per-cent-plus,” he said. “While this appears aggressive at first glance, the company expects to benefit from several factors including (1) lower distribution costs as they transition into their new GTA DC, reducing the need for third party logistic providers, (2) easing year-over-year FX headwinds and (3) lower SG&A expenses driven by cost control measures to better align SG&A expenses with sales trends.

“Our forecasts differ from management’s expectations as we see a risk of continued demand weakness in discretionary categories, which could impact sales of lucrative seasonal discretionary items in Q4/23. We also think that promotional activity may continue until year-end especially given Chewy’s entrance in the GTA in the coming months. Hence, in our view, there are risks that PET does not meet its 2023 guidance and as a result, our forecasts are lower than guidance with Q4/23 EBITDA margin of 23.5 per cent vs. guidance which suggests margins of 25-per-cent-plus.”

Mr. Landry is now projecting full-year earnings per share of $1.54, down from $1.62 and below the company’s guidance of ($1.60 to $1.66). He also dropped his 2024 projection to $1.73 from $1.85, citing “higher lease expenses reflecting the transition into the new distribution centres in the GTA and Vancouver.”

That led him to reduce his target for Pet Valu shares to $38 from $42 with a “buy” recommendation. The average on the Street is $40.56.

“Pet Valu is a growth story with a significant growth runway. We believe that the company can double its store count over time to 1,200-plus, an increase of 60 per cent from current levels,” he said. “According to our analysis, PET has the potential to grow its EPS sustainably at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of mid-to-high teens. Pet Valu’s balance sheet is healthy with leverage expected to remain below 2 times in 2023, providing the company with good flexibility to allocate capital.”

“Pet Valu has several positive attributes, which include: (1) more than 2.5 million members in its loyalty program, generating 80 per cent of all system sales in Q2/23, (2) high-performing private label brands, generating near 30 per cent of sales and margins 1,200 basis points higher than similarly priced national brands, (3) a rapid payback of three years on new corporate stores, (4) flexible store formats which enable increased penetration in rural areas, a significant differentiation vs. PetSmart.”

Elsewhere, others making target adjustments include:

* National Bank’s Vishal Shreedhar to $36 from $41 with an “outperform” rating.

“We reduced our estimates to the lower end of 2023 guidance,” said Mr. Shreedhar. “Also, we have taken a more conservative stance on 2024+ estimates reflecting lower sales growth and limited net benefit from the reduction of third-party logistics/efficiency initiatives. As a result, 2023 EPS goes to $1.60 from $1.62 and 2024 EPS goes to $1.75 from $1.84.”

* RBC’s Irene Nattel to $43 from $50 with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Mark Petrie to $36 from $44 with an “outperformer” rating.

* Barclays’ Adrienne Yih to $35 from $41 with an “overweight” rating.

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn thinks Element Fleet Management Corp.’s (EFN-T) “high quality” second-quarter earnings beat “supports upward momentum” and reiterated his stance it is a “core holding” that “every portfolio manager needs to own in all environments.”

“After the bell on Tuesday, the Toronto-based company reported revenue of $323-million, exceeding both Mr. Gloyn’s $313-million estimate and the consensus projection of $311-million. Adjusted earnings per share rose 14 per cent to 33 cents, also topped the 31-cent expectation of the analyst and Street.

“Element delivered a solid quarter,” he said. “The key, in our view, is the ‘high quality’ nature of the beat (i.e., from higher quality recurring service income and net financing revenue, while ‘lower quality’ syndication was a drag on revenues vs. our forecast). In addition, originations significantly outperformed as the June 2023 senior debt issue hinted, and expense growth (and thus margins) remained contained. Despite the 9-per-cent jump in shares since early July, we expect these Q2-23 results will keep Element on a strong upward trajectory toward (and beyond) our upwardly revised target price.”

Maintaining an “outperform” recommendation, Mr. Gloyn raised his Street-high target for Element Fleet shares by $1 to $31. The average is $25.14.

“EFN is a low-risk, double-digit FCF and dividend grower, with blue-sky share price potential easily into the $30s over the next two years regardless of the market backdrop,” he said. “We view growth as de-risked given 1) continued solid execution on an organic growth pipeline of $500 million of revenues (approximately 40 per cent above 2022 levels) to be earned in the next few years, 2) a massive order backlog with high-margin revenues to support that growth in H2 2023 through 2024, and 3) mega-fleet wins not baked into guidance or consensus estimates (see Rentokil in December 2022 and Armada, OXXO and TELUS added in early 2023). In addition, EFN still trades at an FCF Yield of 8 per cent on 2024 estimates, roughly 25 per cent above the yield of Canadian Financials with similar fundamentals (e.g., defensiveness, strong organic revenue growth, expanding profitability, solid FCF generation, low credit risk, and barriers to entry). As EFN executes in 2023, we expect significant yield compression.”

Elsewhere, RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan bumped his target to $30 from $29 with an “outperform” rating.

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier saw the first-quarter 2024 financial results from Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) as “a step in the right direction,” emphasizing “severe” margin erosion over the last year has “begun to reverse.”

“Given the telegraphed comments and industry dynamics, we continue to take a conservative approach and believe FY24 will be a transition year for HRX,” he added. “We forecast adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2 per cent in FY24, followed by a return to a near normalized level of 14.5 per cent in FY25.”

Shares of the Quebec-based aircraft landing gear manufacturer rose 2.7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported quarterly revenue of $141-million, up 23.3 per cent year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of $139-million. Adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents was 2 cents above the Street’s expectation.

“HRX reported neutral 1Q FY24 results, as the ability to fulfill orders at a steady pace remains a challenge in the current environment,” said Mr. Poirier. “The supply chain is stabilizing but HRX is still facing two major operating constraints: skilled labour (turnover rate has improved 30 per cent year-over-year to 9 per cent from 13 per cent) and the procurement/availability of raw materials. The second constraint is one of the main drivers behind management’s decision to carry more inventory to stabilize the production rate (HRX continues to target throughput of $150-million of revenue per quarter; 1H was below this level due to seasonality). Inventory ended 1Q at $287-million vs $263-million last quarter and $70-million above 1Q FY23 ($217-million).

“Management continues to work on operating solutions using a three-pronged approach; the process will take time, but there is a clear plan in place to bring margins back to normalized levels: (1) stabilize the production system with a linear supply chain and new qualified sources; (2) negotiate price increases with customers and suppliers using a targeted approach; and (3) work on reducing costs in the production process through efficiency gains— automation can be implemented with limited capex. In the short term, the supply chain remains somewhat fragile and HRX is willing to sacrifice some cash flow in order to secure key raw materials and be able to deliver its targeted throughput. All else equal, however, we do expect a lower inventory level once the supply chain situation normalizes.”

After tweaking his projections with expectation an elevated inventory will continue in the short term and weigh on free cash flow, Mr. Poirier trimmed his target for Héroux-Devtek shares by $1 to $21, reiterating a “buy” recommendation. The average is currently $19.40.

“Over the long term, our bullish view on HRX has not changed and we still view its valuation discount vs its U.S. peers as unjustified (stronger balance sheet and proven FCF generation capabilities),” he said. “We believe HRX’s greater exposure to the defence segment, solid operational reputation and experienced management team position the company ideally for the recovery over the next few years.

“We believe HRX offers a compelling value proposition to opportunistically unlock inorganic growth opportunities. We see more upside than downside following a number of aerospace peer transactions at elevated multiples in recent months.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Scott Robertson downgraded Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T) to “underperform” from “sector perform” and lowered his target to $8 from $9. The average target on the Street is $10.13.

* RBC’s Tom Callaghan reduced his target for BTB REIT (BTB.UN-T) to $3.75 from $4, maintaining a “sector perform” rating. The average is $3.98.

* Credit Suisse’s Ariel Rosa raised his Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP-N, CP-T) target to US$88 from US$87, below the US$91.21 average, with a “neutral” rating.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber increased his Coveo Solutions Inc. (CVO-T) target to $13 from $11 with an “outperform” rating. Others making changes include: Eight Capital’s Adhir Kadve to $13.50 from $12 with a “buy” rating and National Bank’s Richard Tse to $14 from $11 also with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.60.

“Coveo reported Q1/F24 results which met both Consensus and our expectations on the top line, with adj. Operating losses lower than expectations,” said Mr. Kadve. “F24 Revenue guidance was reiterated, while a lower adj. Operating loss prompted a lower guidance range. Relevance Generative Answering is seeing strong early demand with an oversubscribed beta program and the SAP Endorsed partnership continues to show strong momentum with early wins and a building pipeline. These initiatives are expected to drive strong bookings strength towards the back half of the FY and thus a reaccelerationof growth in FY25.Management reiterated that it will require more than $15-million in CFO to become CF+ and thus when combinedwith the previously mentioned growth initiatives, we like the setup for Coveo heading into the balance of the FY and beyond.”

* CIBC’s Hamir Patel raised his targets for Cascades Inc. (CAS-T, “neutral”) to $14 from $12, Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T, “outperformer”) to $8.50 from $7.50 and Interfor Corp. (IFP-T, “outperformer”) to $32 from $33. The averages are $14.10, $8.92 and $34.40, respectively.

* TD Securities’ Sam Damiani cut his Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) target to $12.50 from $13.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $11.75.

* RBC’s Jimmy Shan raised his target for Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) to $145, matching the average from $140 with a “sector perform” rating.