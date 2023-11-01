Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn thinks “underlying strength” will continue to drive outperformance for Canadian Property and Casualty Insurance companies through a third-quarter earnings season season that he expects to be “solid.”

“While our P&C insurance coverage year-to-date share price performance is mixed, the sector continues to outperform the index,” he said. “Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. [FFH-T] leads the group at up 46 per cent, followed by Intact Financial Corp. [IFC-T] (up 1 per cent), Definity Financial Corp. [DFY-T] (flat) and Trisura Group Ltd. [TSU-T] (down 33 per cent), on average outperforming the TSX Financials Index (down 9 per cent year-to-date).”

“For our top pick FFH, we expect higher interest rates will continue to drive recurring interest and dividend income higher. We also expect strong underwriting profitability in a quarter when peers are more heavily impacted by catastrophes. While elevated catastrophe activity will impair headline results for IFC and DFY, we expect another quarter of strong top-line growth and underlying profitability (i.e., excluding catastrophes) that suggests the battle against inflation is shifting in favour of the insurers. Both will also benefit from favourable trends in non-underwriting income streams: i.e., i) steadily increasing net investment income, and ii) growing distribution income. Lastly, TSU prereleased what appears to be a clean quarter of growth and profitability that should set the stock on a valuation re-rate path towards U.S. specialty insurance peers.”

In a research report released Wednesday, Mr. Gloyn said the sector remains “well positioned” for the near term, pointing to “hard market condition and higher interest rates that support improved investment income (in particular for FFH).”

“We believe pricing trends will continue to outpace loss cost trends overall, especially for Personal Auto lines that management teams suggested in Q2-23 earnings calls were approaching an inflection point,” he added. “Moreover, we expect the elevated catastrophe activity in Personal Property lines this year to support a further hardening of conditions in that segment. In addition, we see continued strong momentum in U.S. specialty lines markets. Layering in potential M&A catalysts amplifies a strong set-up for P&C Insurance heading into 2024. On the other hand, increasing vehicle theft, elevated catastrophe activity and inflationary pressures could persist.”

From the investor perspective, he reiterated his view that “there’s something for everyone” ahead of earnings season.

“FFH remains the best value idea in our coverage,” he said. “FFH offers large-cap investors strong topline growth, underwriting profitability, and leverage to a higher interest rate environment that supports consistent mid-teen ROE for the foreseeable future. TSU offers small-cap investors a rapid growth outlook but also an attractive value play with upside to specialty insurance peer valuations as the company successfully recovers from an early 2023 misstep. We believe DFY shares offer good value to mid-cap investors as the company executes a long-term ROE expansion story with imminent M&A catalysts. IFC is the premium P&C insurer in Canada with a solid track record of growth, profitability, and M&A upside. However, IFC offers less valuation upside than its peers.

“In summary, while we encourage investors to own any one of these P&C insurers, our pecking order is FFH, TSU, DFY and IFC.”

Mr. Gloyn raised his target for shares of Fairfax Financial to $1,800 from $1,700, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $1,485.09, according to Refinitiv data.

“We believe FFH can deliver mid-teens ROE over the medium-term through a combination of consistently strong underwriting growth/profits and improving total investment return performance, particularly in a higher interest rate environment,” he said.

He maintained his targets and recommendations for the remainder of his coverage universe. They are:

* Trisura Group with a $58 target and “outperform” rating. Average: $52.17.

Analyst: “TSU takes second position in our P&C pecking order given a rapid growth outlook and valuation upside. In addition, we believe TSU will continue to produce solid and ‘clean’ quarters that put risks to the Q4-22 write-down and industry noise in the rear-view mirror. We view growth as de-risked given 1) persistent sector tailwinds (e.g., hard markets, high interest rate environment), 2) fee-based income drives 40 per cent of earnings, 3) lowrisk organic growth strategies (e.g., entry into U.S. surety/commercial lines and fronting admitted lines) benefiting from secular trends in U.S. MGA markets and growing Canadian distribution relationships, and 4) balance sheet capacity to execute organic growth.”

* Definity Financial with a $53 target and “outperform” rating. Average: $42.95.

Analyst: “DFY remains a land grab story with an ROE expansion kicker. We apply a target multiple of 2.1 times (unchanged) on our Q3-24 (was Q2-24) BVPS [book value per share] (plus approximately 1 times AOCI) to arrive at our $53 price target (unchanged). Our target multiple is above the current trading multiple of 1.6 times to reflect our view that i) the ROE expansion and growth story are tracking well on both organic and M&A fronts, ii) solid broker acquisitions that set the table for future organic and inorganic growth opportunities, iii) the Personal Auto business is at a positive inflection point, and iv) Personal Property and Commercial will maintain solid growth and profitability despite recently elevated catastrophe impacts.”

* Intact Financial with a $225 target and “outperform” rating. Average: $220.17.

Analyst: “IFC continues to merit a premium valuation as we expect the company will continue to produce double-digit NOIPS [net operating income per share] growth and roughly mid-teens OROE over the medium-term. Like DFY above, we believe Personal Auto has reached a positive inflection point. Persistent hard market conditions elsewhere in the business also increase the likelihood IFC will deliver earnings outperformance in the near term. For context, IFC delivered total company combined ratio of 95 per cent in 2018 and 2019 compared to 89 per cent in 2020 and 2021. We forecast 95 per cent for the full-year 2023, followed by 92 per cent through 2024, which we believe is reasonable given recent performance in hard market conditions. Separately, as Intact continues to successfully integrate RSA and the recent tuck-in of Direct Line’s commercial business, we believe the company can pursue further M&A (including large-scale M&A like Aviva Canada). That said, acquisition speculation of this magnitude could dampen near-term upside as investors await an update.”

======

Toromont Industries Ltd.’s (TIH-T) “impressive execution” continued in the third quarter, according to National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev, noting management was “a bit more cautious than usual” in its conference call but emphasizing structural tailwinds remain “unabated.”

“There will be lots of discussions around slowdown, backlog rolling over, etc.,” he said in a note titled Sentiment searching for direction.

“We want to impress upon investors that while of course backlog is important, the long-term directionality of population growth and resulting infra spending is more relevant. When overlaying backlog-to-revenue metric on t + 6 months share price of TIH, there is virtually NO relationship from 2012 to 2020; the inflection that shows a “correlation” during the pandemic is simply a coincidence of confluent dynamics happening at the same time. Why no correlation? Because equipment distribution is not a backlog-driven business (like construction). Yes, resi now is weak (function of much higher rates), but infra trends are robust and mining activity is generally healthy. It’s not often that TIH shares’ valuation converge with that of S&P 500 (historically, it’s higher). We therefore remain comfortable to be exposed to this well-executing name (with a net cash position to boot).”

After the bell on Monday, the Toronto-based industrial building construction company reported revenue of $1.174-billion for the quarter, below the estimates of both Mr. Sytchev ($1.225-billion) and the Street ($1.21-billion). However, it topped expectations for adjusted EBITDA with $230-million (versus $212-million and $221-million, respectively) and adjusted earnings per share with $1.71 (versus $1.44 and $1.59). The beat was attributed to better expense control as well as improved gross margin.

Mr. Sytchev said Toromont’s “consistent focus on core operations continues to impress,” emphasizing a “largely resilient” end-market demand and margin improvement with the expansion of its rental operations.

“Client demand for equipment remained strong for the most part, with weakness confined to residential construction on the back of higher financing costs and a broader economic slowdown,” he said. “That being said, accelerating demographic growth and the politically sensitive nature of developing housing suggest a strong level of long-term support for the sector. While improving equipment availability may allow certain clients to act with more discretion regarding the capex cadence, horizontal and vertical infrastructure investment is a structural tailwind financed in large part by the public sector, where spending patterns are largely non- or counter-cyclical.”

“TIH continues to invest in its rental fleet amid a gradual normalization of equipment supply. While this creates a short-term working capital drag, it adds valuable high margin (pure-play rental players such as United Rentals (NYSE: URI; Not Rated) and Ashtead (LSE: AHT; Not Rated, see EBIDA margins approaching 50 per cent) revenue to the sales mix. Management is confident in improving rental utilization rates in Quebec and the Maritimes, which should have a roughly proportional impact on segment margins. Moreover, the company has proven adept in managing inventory through the lifecycle, recording an additional $9.4-million gain on rental disposals (up $25.2-million year-to-date).”

While he moderated his revenue growth expectation for the fourth quarter, Mr. Sytchev raised his forward margin estimates given “the recent upward cadence.” Citing that increase and “stronger numbers,” he moved his target for Toromont shares to $129 from $128, reiterating an “outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is $126.11.

“Q4 is also usually the most profitable quarter for TIH,” he added. “Management expects activity levels to sustain in the product support and rentals segments, whereas New sales availability is improving (lowering pricing) which should change the sales mix we have been seeing for the past eight quarters (hence, the lift in Q4/23E margin expectations is less pronounced than history would imply). We deem our 2024 projections as conservative but would like to have greater visibility around some of the short-term items (ex. Stabilization in resi space).”

Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Devin Dodge upgraded Toromont to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $116 target, sliding from $120, while RBC’s Sabahat Khan cut his target to $125 from $131, keeping an “outperform” recommendation.

=====

ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray is expecting WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) to deliver “strong” organic growth when it reports its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 8, pointing to increased contributions from its 2022 acquisitions of the Environment & Infrastructure business (E&I) of John Wood Group PLC and UK-based Capita PLC as well as “favourable” foreign exchange movements.

“We expect organic growth rates heading into 2024 to be a focus of Q3/23 results given ongoing macro pressures and the weak ABI [Architectural Billings Index] print for September,” he said. “We expect management to provide an update on M&A conditions given the more moderate deal flow to date in 2023, with the Wood transaction having been lapped in early Q4/23. We have made modest estimate revisions to account for seasonality in H2/23 and organic growth expectations in 2024 and 2025. While prevailing valuations keep us neutral on WSP, we would consider becoming more positive should potential market weakness widen our return to target.”

In a note released Wednesday, Mr. Murray did trim his quarterly expectations for the Montreal-based engineering firm, projecting adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA of $1.81 and $516.8-million, down from $1.86 and $526.6-million based largely on seasonality. While his full-year estimates also shrunk modestly, he raised his 2024 expectations to $7.44 and $2.114-billion from $7.16 and $2.067-billion and introduced 2025 projections of $8.41 and $2.2-billion.

“We forecast organic revenue growth of 6.0 per cent in Q3/23, a seasonally strong quarter. We expect strong organic growth in Q3/23 to be augmented by 14.8-per-cent M&A-driven growth, with FX providing a 4.1-per-cent tailwind,” he said. “We have moderately increased our organic growth expectations for 2024 and 2025. We expect WSP to deliver organic growth of 6.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent in 2024 and 2025, respectively (prior: 4.4 per cent and 4.0 per cent), with healthy organic growth anticipated in all core geographies on the back of elevated infrastructure spending.

“M&A has contributed mid-teens revenue growth since the Company completed its acquisition of the Wood assets, which was lapped on September 21, 2023. We will be looking for an update on the M&A environment with Q3/23 results, particularly given macro pressure and previous commentary around elevated multiples across the sector.”

While emphasizing the September reading from ABI, a closely tracked indicator of non-residential construction activity in the U.S., was the lowest since December 2020, “signalling softening demand,” Mr. Murray raised his target for WSP shares by $5 to $200, maintaining a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target is $206.50.

=====

Despite a muted outlook for the Canadian housing market, National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn expects shares of First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) to “react favourably” to a third-quarter earnings beat and a “special dividend kicker.”

“A broad-based revenue beat drove a 26-per-cent EPS beat vs. the street and a 13-per-cent beat to our forecasts,” he said. “Originations also surprised significantly to the upside while securitization NIM [net interest margin] easily beat our estimates. Moreover, FN announced a $0.75 per share special dividend alongside a $0.05 per share (or 2-per-cent) increase in the annual common dividend. Including the special dividend, we forecast a payout ratio on after-tax Pre-FMV Income of 82 per cent in 2023.”

After the bell on Tuesday, the Toronto-based firm reported revenue of $273-million, or $254-million excluding gains on financial instruments, which “significantly” both Mr. Gloyn’s $225-million estimate and the Street’s projection of $219-million. Core earnings per share jumped 97 per cent year-over-year to $1.15, also topping the analyst’s expectation of $1.02 and the consensus forecast of 91 cents.

“Strong originations drove a material increase in placement fees and supported upside in mortgage servicing income,” said Mr. Gloyn. “Securitized net interest income increased 34 per cent year-over-year on 5 bps of NIM expansion given slower prepayment speeds and mix shift to higher-yield Alt-A securitized loans. Opex was well contained as i) brokerage expenses increased less than placement fees (FN eliminated broker incentives), ii) higher salaries & benefits expense reflects commercial underwriting commissions while headcount declined 7 per cent year-over-year, and iii) higher interest expenses reflect higher balance of mortgages accumulated for sale. As a result, Pre-FMV Income of $95-million outperformed our $75-million forecast.”

Emphasizing First National’s originations “surprise to the upside,” the analyst raised his target for its shares by $1 to $39, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average target is $41.17.

“FN reported single-family residential mortgage originations and renewals of $8.3-billion, up 26 per cent year-over-year and 24 per cent above our $6.7-billion forecast,” said Mr. Gloyn. “Management attributes the upside to a more stable interest environment in Q2-23 that drove an increase in mortgage commitments. However, FN expects volumes to slow significantly in Q4 given the recent spike in interest rates. Commercial mortgage originations and renewals increased 30 per cent year-over-year to $3.3-billion and beat our $2.4-billion forecast by 37 per cent as demand for insured multi-unit mortgages remains robust. Management maintained its view that conventional commercial originations will decelerate, mitigated by a strong insured multi-unit market.”

Elsewhere, RBC’s Geoffrey Kwan raised his target to $42 from $40 with a “sector perform” recommendation.

=====

Pointing to “peak uranium” valuation and investor positioning, Eight Capital analyst Ralph Profiti expects Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) to continue to trade at the high-end of historical ranges after better-than-anticipated third-quarter results.

“We believe that Cameco remains well-positioned for improved financial performance driven by our forecasts of rising uranium prices, exposure to market-related contract terms (albeit limited), improved cost structure as Cigar Lake and McArthur River reach licensed production rates, and the benefits of vertical integration in the Uranium and Fuel Services businesses through the pending acquisition of a 49-per-cent stake in the Westinghouse Electric JV.” he said. “Increased interest from traditional resource investors, energy investors, clean energy investors, infrastructure investors and generalists, reinforces our view of peak-uranium P/NAV multiples of 1.6-1.8 times for Cameco reflective of uranium ‘bull markets.’”

Shares of the Saskatoon-based company surged 8.4 per cent on Tuesday, exceeding a 52-week high, after reporting quarterly earnings per share of 32 cents, topping both Mr. Profiti’s 10-cent estimate and the consensus forecast of 13 cents. The beat was driven by gains from foreign exchange and lower unit operation costs.

“Cameco is starting to see the benefits of a transitioning cost structure towards a greater reliance on contract book sales from producing mines (Q3/23: 3.0 million produced at $32.37 per pound) vs. purchased uranium (Q3/23: 0.8 million pounds purchased at $79.14/lb),” he said. “FY23 guidance updates are largely as expected with consolidated revenue guidance up 2.0 per cent to $2.43-2.58-billion (from $2.38-2.53-billion) driven by a 2.7-per-cent increase in average realized price guidance to $65.50/lb (from $63.80/lb), partly offset by higher unit operating cost guidance up 5.0 per cent to $52.50/lb (from $50/lb).”

Maintaining a “buy” rating for Cameco shares, Mr. Profiti raised his target to $65, above the $63.85 average, from $60.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* JP Morgan’s Jamie Baker raised his Air Canada (AC-T) target to $42 from $37, keeping an “overweight” rating. The average target is $29.57.

* Desjardins Securities’ Jonathan Egilo cut his Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USA-T) target to 50 cents from 60 cents, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $1.15.

* After Tuesday announcement that it has bought back a minority stake in its financial services division from Bank of Nova Scotia, RBC’s Irene Nattel cut her Street-high target for Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC.A-T) to $205 from $208, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $178.60.

* CIBC’s John Zamparo increased his target for Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) to 50 cents from 45 cents with an “underperformer” rating. The average is $1.10.

* TD Securities’ Tim James cut his Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target by $1 to $65 with a “buy” rating. The average is $66.50.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams reduced his First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) target to $24.50 from $34 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $30.32.

* Following an evaluation of the “uncertainties” related to the future of its cornerstone Cobre Panama stream, RBC Capital Markets’ Josh Wolfson lowered his Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-N, FNV-T) target to US$140 from US$155, keeping a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$166.28.

“Outsized negative risk to FNV is a legitimate but low possibility in our view, which could result in a prolonged larger overhang for FNV shares,” he said.

“Absent Cobre Panama, FNV’s precious metals exposure and its growth outlook would be less competitive vs. peers. Regardless of the outcome, changes in the perception of FNV’s asset risk profile, and potential longer-dated timelines towards a resolution of these uncertainties, risk multiple compression for shares.”

* TD Securities’ Menno Hulshof lowered his Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T) target to $93 from $95 with a “buy” rating. The average is $85.83.

* Stifel’s Michael Dunn increased his target for International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO-T) to $18 from $15 with a “buy” rating, while BMO’s Michael Murphy raised his target to $19 from $17 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $162.91.

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch raised his target for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE-T) to $1.90 from $1.75 with a “buy” rating. The average is $1.94.

“We are increasing our target on Pine Cliff ... reflecting positive estimate revisions stemming from the acquisition of Certus Oil and Gas Inc.; this was highly accretive, due in part to the reintroduction of financial leverage to the business model,” he said. “Beyond financial accretion, increased scale and an expanded Alberta Deep Basin drilling inventory, the transaction also significantly reduced the company’s sensitivity to natural gas prices while improving dividend sustainability.”

* Mr. MacCulloch also bumped his target for Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) to $28.50, above the $27.73 average, from $28, keeping a “buy” rating.

“We are increasing our target on Topaz ... reflecting positive estimate revisions following the release of preliminary 2024 guidance and the acquisition of royalty acreage and infrastructure at West Nipisi,” he said. “Even following back-to-back tuck-in acquisitions in recent quarters, we still believe the company is searching for accretive opportunities to expand the portfolio as industry M&A activity accelerates. We continue highlighting the stock as our top pick in the royalty space.”

* TD Securities’ Menno Hulshof initiated coverage of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR-T) with a “hold” rating and $34 target. The average is $38.58.

* CIBC’s Nik Priebe cut his TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) target to $32, matching the average, from $34 with a “neutral” rating.