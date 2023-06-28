Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On June 20, Michael McAllister, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $502,000 in shares of ARC. He acquired 29,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.32 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, raising this specific account’s holdings to 129,113 shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T)

On June 20 and 21, president and chief executive officer Richard Young bought a total of 1,355,000 shares at a price per share of 58 cents increasing his position in this particular account to 4,539,500 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than $791,000, not including trading fees.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE-T)

Between June 2-23, business mogul Jimmy Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested approximately $15 million in shares of Westshore. He purchased a total of 474,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $31.62 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), after which this particular account held 17,418,532 shares.

**

The following security has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On June 21, chief financial officer J.P. Towner exercised his options, receiving 40,800 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $54.54 and sold 40,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $86.69. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3 million, not including any associated transaction charges. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

On June 15, chief information officer Nicolas Hien exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967 and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $86.0925. Net proceeds exceeded $855,000, excluding any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this specific account did not hold any shares.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.