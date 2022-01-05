Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T)

On Dec. 20 and 21, chief executive officer and executive vice-chair of the board of trustees John Bailey invested over US$101,000 in units of BSR. He acquired a total of 6,000 trust units at an average cost per unit of roughly US$16.87 for an account in which he has control or direction over (J&P Unit Holding LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,010,250 units.

On Dec. 31, the unit price of this REIT closed at a record high of $22.98. Analysts expect the positive price momentum to continue. The REIT has a unanimous buy recommendation from 12 analysts with a 12-month target price of $25.35, implying the unit price may rally 11 per cent over the next year.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.17 US cents per unit, or 50 US cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.8 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BRP Inc. (DOO-T)

Between Dec. 17-23, senior vice-president of product engineering and manufacturing operations for the Powersports Group Thomas Uhr exercised his options, receiving a total of 2,550 shares at a cost per share of $20.3273, and sold 2,550 shares at an average price per share of approximately $105.64, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $217,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On Dec. 23-24, senior executive-vice president and director David Awram divested a total of 55,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.81, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 657,740 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $434,000, excluding trading fees.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T)

On Dec. 24, director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares at a price per share of $3.15 with 182,113 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $324,000, not including commission charges.

