Inside the Market Wednesday’s Insider Report: These 3 stocks each yielding over 5% are being purchased

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Aug. 9, president and chief executive officer Brian Vaasjo invested over $297,000 in shares of the company. He bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $29.75, increasing his portfolio’s position to 128,192 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, or $1.92 per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 6.4 per cent.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T)

On Aug. 9, chairman Kevin Nabholz acquired 600,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.10, increasing the portfolio’s holdings to 1,200,000 shares. The purchase price, not including brokerage fees, totaled $660,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 8 cents per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 7 per cent.

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)

On Aug. 6, Paul Houston, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 11,015 shares at an average price per share of approximately $28.44 for two accounts in which he has control or direction over. The cost of these investments totaled over $313,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, or $1.60 per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 5.4 per cent.

Listed below is a security that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Choice Properties REIT (CHP-UN-T)

On Aug. 7, Dallas Wingerak, vice-president – real estate and operations, exercised her options, receiving 51,385 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $11.96, and sold 51,385 units at a price per unit of $13.5296 with a remaining account balance of 8,742 units. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission fees, totaled over $80,000.

