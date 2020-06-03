Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $319.7-million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up from $284.8-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $303.3-million.
Net income for the quarter was $21.5-million or 17 cents per share versus net income of $16.6-million or 12 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 17 cents versus 12 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share.
**
Perseus Mining Limited (PRU-T) announced plans to buy Exore Resources Limited (ERX-A) in an all-share transaction valued at $59.8-million Australian (about $56-million Canadian).
The proposal sees Exore shareholders receive one Perseus share for every 12.79 Exore shares held.
The company said the proposal represents a 69-per-cent premium to Exore’s closing share price of A$0.062 on June 2.
**
MORE TO COME
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.