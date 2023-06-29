An INK short-squeeze setup signal is generated when short sellers bet against a stock with relatively high insider commitment. Natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy BIR-T is an example. There were about 14.8 million shares shorted as of June 15th. That represents about 13 times the stock’s daily trading volume and 5.6 per cent of its float. Meanwhile, insider commitment at the firm is high. Insider ownership levels are above median and over the past 90 days insiders were net accumulators of 32,285 shares via options or public market activity.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

