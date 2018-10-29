TSX, Wall Street pare gains as investors remain cautious

Global stocks pared their gains Monday as investors remained cautious despite IBM’s $34 billion deal to purchase Red Hat Inc and Standard & Poor’s decision to keep Italy’s credit rating unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.78 points, or 0.54 percent, to 24,822.09, the S&P 500 gained 19.91 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,678.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,166.65.

The Dow had been up by more than 200 points shortly after the opening of trade.

Despite early gains on Monday, investors remained wary of betting on a turnaround in risk. Many indices are already in official correction territory amid heightened worries over corporate earnings and global growth.

“With the volatility of the last week or so, today’s stronger open to markets should not be seen as a sea change but more a pause for breath,” said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald.

Canada’s main stock also erased early gains following last week’s steep sell-off.

At 12:56 pm. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.42 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 14,884.89.

Eight of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, including a 0.5-per-cent rise in the financial sector.

Toronto-Dominion Bank sat up 1.1 per cent, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was up 0.9 per cent.

Energy stocks fell 1.5 per cent. Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. dipped 1.7 per cent.

A drop in marijuana producers led a 7.2-per-cent dip in health care stocks. Aurora Cannabis Inc. lost 12 per cent, while Aphria Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. were down 11.8 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively.

The TSX fell 3.7 per cent in the previous week, its worst week since February, hurt by concerns over the impact of tariffs on corporate profits, slowing global economic growth and as the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rates.

Shares in Europe rose broadly following Standard & Poor’s decision to leave Italy’s sovereign rating unchanged, prompting relief there was no ratings downgrade.

The MSCI world equity index extended early gains to rise 0.4 per cent. The index is down 9.3 per cent so far this month and has shed $6.7 trillion in market value since its January peak.

Europe’s autos sector jumped 4.9 per cent, its strongest day since August 2015, after a report that China was considering halving the tax on car purchases in an attempt to boost demand for autos, which has been hurt by a trade war and slowing economic growth.

Asian stock trading was dampened by China’s blue-chip index which tumbled more than 3.3 percent. Chinese data underscored worries of a cooling economy as profit growth at its industrial firms slowed for the fifth consecutive month in September due to ebbing sales of raw materials and manufactured goods.

Analysts have been downgrading their estimates for European earnings at the fastest pace since February 2016, and weak results from internet companies Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc hurt U.S. stocks at the end of last week.

“The only way I can summarize the core sentiment among the European investors I met is something like ‘pretty grim’,” wrote Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, in a note to clients.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 3.1056 per cent, from 3.076 percent late on Friday.

U.S. crude fell 0.44 per cent to $67.29 per barrel and Brent was last at $77.50, down 0.15 per cent on the day.

Reuters