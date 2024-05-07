Premarket: Global stocks boosted by U.S. rate relief confidence

Global shares traded around one-month highs on Tuesday, boosted by renewed confidence in U.S. interest rate cuts, while a weaker yen and small dip in the Australian dollar kept the U.S. dollar steady.

Last week saw a dramatic swing in investor expectations for the U.S. interest rate outlook. Market pricing went from showing even one rate cut in 2024 looking less likely to almost two being priced in by Friday, after monthly employment data suggested the labour market is softening.

A hefty selloff in U.S. stocks early in the week, accelerated by volatile earnings, reversed, sending the benchmark S&P 500 index up by the most in a day since February after Friday’s payrolls report, and adding to gains on Monday.

On Tuesday, U.S. futures pointed to a steady start later on, while stocks in Europe caught a bid from the banks, where UBS and Unicredit beat expectations, sending the STOXX 600 up 0.6 per cent.

In early trading, Britain’s FTSE advanced 1 per cent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.48 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.24 per cent.

MSCI’s All-World index was up 0.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.57 per cent to 38,835.10, its highest closing level since April 15 while Hong Kong shares retreated 0.53 per cent to 18,479.37 after a 10-day winning streak.

“We remain in the camp that the right question is not whether we will get one or two rate cuts from the Fed this year,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said.

“As long as the optionality of Fed cuts on any weakness remains, the Fed put is intact which will continue to support risky assets,” he said.

The “Fed put” refers to a belief among investors that the central bank will step in to support the economy and financial markets in times of turmoil.

Futures show traders believe U.S. rates will drop by around 45 basis points this year, from 5.25-5.50 per cent right now. This time last week, just 28 bps were priced in.

On the earnings front, Disney, Occidental Petroleum and Wynn Resorts are due to report.

The mood set by last week’s softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data was further underpinned by remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterating that the next move in rates will be lower.

Treasuries, which rallied on Friday’s jobs figures, traded steady in New York overnight and 10-year yields held at 4.49 per cent in Tokyo on Tuesday. Interest rates markets price at least one U.S. rate cut this year, in November.

Demand will be tested at a US$58-billion three-year note auction on Tuesday, which is followed by US$42-billion in 10-year sales on Wednesday and US$25-billion of 30-year sales on Thursday.

Expectations of falling rates have weighed on the dollar, though only gently. European policymakers are readying cuts for June, capping the euro, and rates are not expected to move too far above zero in Japan this year, leaving a wide gap with the rest of the world.

The dollar rose 0.6 per cent on the yen on Monday and a further 0.3 per cent to 154.31 yen on Tuesday, keeping markets on edge as to whether Japanese authorities may step in again.

Traders estimate Japan spent almost US$60-billion defending the yen last week.

Australia’s central bank left interest rates on hold, as expected, but the Aussie dollar slipped about 0.4 per cent to US$0.6599 after policymakers did not strengthen guidance regarding the risk of another rate hike.

Sterling eased 0.2 per cent to US$1.254, while the euro was 0.1 per cent lower at US$1.07628.

In commodities, oil held steady, with Brent crude futures up 0.1 per cent to US$83.41 a barrel with a ceasefire deal in the Middle East proving elusive. Gold edged down 0.2 per cent to US$2.319 an ounce, still within sight of recent record highs.

- Reuters

