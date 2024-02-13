Skip to main content
Open this photo in gallery:

This is part of the Globe Investor curated watchlist series, where we highlight collections of stocks that may interest readers. Find the full collection here.

Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) have become an increasingly popular option for Canadians looking to invest in major American companies while minimizing currency risk. Because CDRs are sold in Canadian dollars, buyers also gain a hedge against fluctuations in the Canada-U.S. exchange rate.

What we picked

The following is a full list of CDRs that trade on Cboe Canada exchange (formerly known as the Neo Exchange).

SymbolNameLast1Y%YieldMarket Cap
ABBV-NE
Abbvie Cdr [Cad Hedged]
25.393.5411,253,777
ADBE-NE
Adobe Cdr [Cad Hedged]
24.32372,337,275
AMD-NE
Advanced Micro Devices Cdr [Cad Hedged]
33.04373,849,140
GOOG-NE
Alphabet Inc. Cdr [Cad Hedged]
24.662,478,538,213
AMZN-NE
Amazon.com Cdr [Cad Hedged]
20.332,409,928,344
AAPL-NE
Apple Cdr [Cad Hedged]
27.460.53,890,813,591
BOFA-NE
Bank of America Cdr (Cad Hedged)
17.222.8357,261,484
BRK-NE
Berkshire Hathaway Cdr [Cad Hedged]
30.151,159,814,773
BA-NE
Boeing Cdr [Cad Hedged]
35.87171,897,174
AVGO-NE
Broadcom Cdr [Cad Hedged]
30.291.6797,426,726
CATR-NE
Caterpillar Cdr [Cad Hedged]
23.491.6220,372,709
CHEV-NE
Chevron Cdr [Cad Hedged]
20.354.3378,869,550
CSCO-NE
Cisco Cdr [Cad Hedged]
24.923.1273,505,269
CITI-NE
Citigroup Cdr [Cad Hedged]
22.773.9138,109,220
COLA-NE
Coca-Cola Cdr [Cad Hedged]
21.83.1347,386,003
COST-NE
Costco Cdr [Cad Hedged]
33.520.6431,431,817
CVS-NE
CVS Health Cdr [Cad Hedged]
19.343.2130,909,238
LLY-NE
Eli Lilly Cdr [Cad Hedged]
28.040.7941,973,409
XOM-NE
Exxon Mobil Cdr [Cad Hedged]
19.223.7551,397,124
GS-NE
Goldman Sachs Cdr (Cad Hedged)
19.132.8172,334,853
HD-NE
Home Depot Cdr (Cad Hedged)
23.372.3489,526,831
HON-NE
Honeywell Cdr [Cad Hedged]
23.162.1175,122,877
IBM-NE
IBM Cdr [Cad Hedged]
28.593.5228,783,516
INTC-NE
Intel Cdr [Cad Hedged]
25.621.1250,550,251
JNJ-NE
Johnson & Johnson Cdr [Cad Hedged]
21.063.0511,425,201
JPM-NE
Jpmorgan Cdr [Cad Hedged]
23.452.3680,612,497
MA-NE
Mastercard Cdr [Cad Hedged]
29.330.5576,837,233
MCDS-NE
McDonald's Cdr [Cad Hedged]
25.362.1281,314,651
META-NE
Meta Cdr [Cad Hedged]
25.860.41,608,904,490
MSFT-NE
Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts [Cad Hedg
30.040.74,153,843,803
NFLX-NE
Netflix Cdr [Cad Hedged]
21.97324,878,381
NKE-NE
Nike Cdr [Cad Hedged]
19.771.3218,560,943
NVDA-NE
Nvidia Cdr (Cad Hedged)
68.350.02,403,246,801
PYPL-NE
Paypal Canadian Depositary Receipts [Cad Hedged]
4.486,676,941
PFE-NE
Pfizer Cdr [Cad Hedged]
12.716.0210,201,600
PG-NE
Procter & Gamble Cdr [Cad Hedged]
27.032.4497,554,686
RTX-NE
Rtx Cdr [Cad Hedged]
21.971.3162,755,049
CRM-NE
Salesforce.com Cdr [Cad Hedged]
22.62374,328,069
SBUX-NE
Starbucks Cdr [Cad Hedged]
27.122.3145,481,848
TSLA-NE
Tesla Inc. Cdr [Cad Hedged]
16.98806,399,208
UBER-NE
Uber Cdr [Cad Hedged]
42.89191,438,975
UNH-NE
Unitedhealth Cdr [Cad Hedged]
24.951.4644,385,358
UPS-NE
Ups Cdr [Cad Hedged]
19.214.4169,066,522
VZ-NE
Verizon Cdr [Cad Hedged]
17.786.6226,906,221
VISA-NE
Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts [Cad Hedged]
26.520.8760,446,951
WMT-NE
Walmart Cdr (Cad Hedged)
24.71.3617,075,898
DIS-NE
Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts [Cad He
12.980.3269,812,770
Watchlist news
Select a category then submit the form to load news

Interact with The Globe