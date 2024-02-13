Share

This is part of the Globe Investor curated watchlist series, where we highlight collections of stocks that may interest readers. Find the full collection here.

Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) have become an increasingly popular option for Canadians looking to invest in major American companies while minimizing currency risk. Because CDRs are sold in Canadian dollars, buyers also gain a hedge against fluctuations in the Canada-U.S. exchange rate.

What we picked

The following is a full list of CDRs that trade on Cboe Canada exchange (formerly known as the Neo Exchange).