The “Magnificent Seven” is a term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett describing stocks for the seven largest technology companies in the S&P 500 index.

The stocks below combined often exceed 25% of the index’s value.

SymbolName% changeLast
AAPL-Q
Apple Inc
+0.24%195.64
AMZN-Q
Amazon.com Inc
+1.28%158.02
GOOG-Q
Alphabet Cl C
+1.55%150.99
GOOGL-Q
Alphabet Cl A
+1.48%149.22
META-Q
Meta Platforms Inc
+2.39%394.41
MSFT-Q
Microsoft Corp
+1.43%404.59
NVDA-Q
Nvidia Corp
+3.43%619.24
TSLA-Q
Tesla Inc
+0.81%210.84
