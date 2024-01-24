The “Magnificent Seven” is a term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett describing stocks for the seven largest technology companies in the S&P 500 index.
What we chose
The stocks below combined often exceed 25% of the index’s value.
The “Magnificent Seven” is a term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett describing stocks for the seven largest technology companies in the S&P 500 index.
What we chose
The stocks below combined often exceed 25% of the index’s value.
Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.