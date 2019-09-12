A handy RRSPs vs TFSAs guide

Branding-wise, tax-free savings accounts are way ahead of registered retirement savings plans.

TFSAs are seen as friendly, transparent and suitable for everyone. RRSPs are understood to have their uses, but people have a wariness about them because withdrawals are taxable. TFSA withdrawals are, of course, tax-free.

A lot of us will end up using both TFSAs and RRSPs to meet our savings and investing goals, but there are times when one or the other is the best choice. You want to make this choice based on facts, rather than on gut feelings about which feels more comfortable.

Here’s a useful “just the facts” guide to choosing between RRSPs and TFSAs. It was written for a publication aimed at investment advisers, but everyday people will find it helpful in identifying the best fit.

The guide nicely sums up what people like so much about TFSAs: … ”save for any reason, for any length of time, and withdraw tax-free. This is exactly what the TFSA was designed for.”

To brush up on your TFSA basics, check out this list of seven misconceptions about these accounts. No. 7 on the list: You should contribute to your TFSA first, before making RRSP contributions.

A smart take on the frugal lifestyle – it doesn’t mean you’re cheap. “Frugality doesn’t mean compromising quality or neglecting your social life. It’s about making smart choices – I buy clothes secondhand, opt for generic store brands and scope out free fitness classes over pricey gym memberships.”

One of the most sensible investing bloggers I know of dismantles the latest scare-mongering about indexing, which means buying exchange-traded funds or mutual funds with portfolios that replicate what major stock and bond indexes hold.

A bank accidentally put US$120,000 into the account of a couple in the United States. Read here to see what they did with it (hint: do not do what they did).

Toronto Life bills this feature as “Tales from the wrongfully evicted.” Five people talk about how they were turned out by their landlord. I’m sure there are some decent landlords in Toronto’s crazed rental market, but not here.

Q: I sold my house and have a large amount of cash on hand. Where should I invest it in these uncertain times?

A: Worry less about these uncertain times in selecting investments and more about your long-term needs and goals. A well-designed portfolio – diversified, in other words – can handle all market conditions. If you’re concerned about putting money into the markets just ahead of a possible crash, try a gradual approach where you divide your money into four parts and invest in quarterly over the next 12 months. Cash or a savings account is the obviously safe choice for your money now, but will you have the confidence to get that money into the markets after a big decline? You might well be too nervous to do it, which means you’ll miss the big rise that follows every plunge.

