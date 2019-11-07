Aeroplan trashed my travel miles

Aeroplan has a rule that your miles expire if there’s no activity in your account for 12 straight months. I should know because I’ve mentioned this policy many times over the years. And yet, I forgot about it with my own Aeroplan account.

A random online check of my account recently showed that all my points were gone – snatched back by Aeroplan because I didn’t earn, redeem, donate or transfer points over a 12-month period. To help you avoid this and other travel reward blunders, take a look at a recent blog post by budget travel blogger Barry Choi. Last on his list is letting your points and benefits expire.

“To keep things active simply use or earn points in some way,” Mr. Choi writes. “That could be through your credit card or by shopping on the Aeroplan or Air Miles e-stores.” My fallback for keeping my Aeroplan account current was to use my orange Aeroplan card at a certain gas station chain. When that chain’s affiliation with Aeroplan ended, I never did find a replacement way of earning points. Don’t make that same mistake if you’re an avid points collector.

Aeroplan lets you buy back your expired points at a cost of one cent per mile plus a $30 administration fee and applicable tax. I think I’ll pass. First, I didn’t have that many points. And while Aeroplan generated a whole bunch of reward trips for my family back in the day, it long ago stopped being our prime travel rewards program.

Ask Rob

Q: I've spent a lot of time considering exchange-traded funds for my RRSPs. One thing that I have heard conflicting information about, but haven't been able to find much info about myself, is the cost of every ETF purchase. I've been told that most ETFs charge up to $10 per transaction so this would add up quickly if I'm contributing monthly.

A: You invest in ETFs like stocks, which means you’ll need to use a brokerage that will charge you commissions to buy and sell. The maximum commission at an online brokerage ranges from $5 to $10 for the most part. Exceptions: Questrade and Virtual Brokers have no commissions on ETF buy orders, but you pay the usual amount for sell orders. Scotia iTrade and Qtrade have a limited list of zero-commission ETFs, while National Bank Direct Brokerage charges no commissions on ETF orders of 100 shares or more.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

