// //

Household Finances

Carrick on Money

Freezer-burned bread and our problem with food waste

Rob Carrick
Rob Carrick
Is there a grosser smell than freezer-burned bread?

OK, of course there is. But, still. How can something as inoffensive as bread smell so nasty after a long stretch in the freezer? What else in your freezer smells bad? Nothing.

I started thinking about freezer-burned bread after reading an online post about how to keep your bread fresher for longer. In other words, how to throw out less bread and thus waste less money. Fresh bread lasts about three or four days, store bought bread about a week. To keep bread fresh, minimize exposure to heat, moisture and air. Avoid the fridge because it dries bread out and sealed Ziploc bags because they lock in moisture and promote mold growth.

Here’s another thought: The bakeries of the nation start making half loaves and selling them in grocery stores. Full loaves for families, half loaves for couples, singles and others with occasional bread requirements.

Sure, you can freeze your unused bread. Been there, done that and cleaned up the mess. When my wife and I moved a couple of years ago, I took on the job of cleaning the freezer. Many raunchy bags of freezer-burned bread and buns had to be extracted and then composted.

We buy bread much more sparingly now and, unintentionally, we’ve made some smart buying decisions in going for sourdough. It turns out that enzymes in the bread help keep it fresher longer. Also, it makes unbelievably good toast.

By one estimate, Canadians waste 2.2 million tonnes of food annually. Almost two-thirds of the food thrown away could have been eaten. A lot of us need to be more efficient grocery shoppers, but the food industry could do a better job, too.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

Why you should start xmas shopping now

Supply chain logjams may make some items scare. If you see it now, jump on it.

PC Travel – should you use it to book a trip?

A thorough rundown on the pros and cons of using PC Travel, a travel agency operated by the President’s Choice/Loblaw brand for use by people who have a PC Financial Mastercard or are a PC Insiders subscriber. You earn points by booking travel, but you can’t use PC Optimum points to pay for your trip.

“Capitalism is violent”

Heard about the mega-popular Netflix show Squid Game? It’s a capitalism allegory about indebted people who compete in games where they advance toward a big jackpot if they win and die if they lose. In the latest edition of the At the End of the Day newsletter, author Hannah Sung writes about how violent she found the show to be. “Capitalism is violent,” a friend replied. Ms. Sung was the ace producer of a couple of seasons of our Stress Test personal finance podcast. I have not watched Squid Game, but can see that I have to based on the debt theme. What I’m looking forward to in fall TV watching is Season Three of Succession, a show about the most contemptible family business dynasty ever.

Products for people who are cold all the time

Some Buzzfeed silliness, but let’s get real. We all know people are cold all the time in the winter. Plus, natural gas prices are rising, and so will your winter heating costs.

Today’s financial tool

All about employee stock purchase plans (ESPPs), which allow you to buy your company’s stock at a discounted price.

The money-free zone

People share pics of their booze shelf on Twitter, with a bourbon theme. The skyscraper bar cart definitely caught my eye.

Watch this

A financial planner and portfolio manager on how enhancements to the Canada Pension Plan will result in higher payouts to retirees in the future. Younger people will benefit more than people heading shortly into retirement.

Tweet of the week

A financial planner asks: Is there a worse product on the Canadian market than group registered education savings plans?

In case you missed these Globe and Mail personal finance-related stories
More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter, and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Even more coverage from Rob Carrick:

