Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
At what age do Canadians start their CPP pensions? And what age should they start?
charting retirement
Frederick Vettese
Special to The Globe and Mail

For many years, I have recommended that people start their CPP pensions at age 70. As the chart below shows, this isn’t when most people actually start to collect CPP. In fact, only 4 per cent of Canadians are expected to wait until 70.

That being said, not everyone should start their CPP at 70. Sometimes an earlier age – as early as 60 – is a better choice, either because the retiree doesn’t have enough assets to defer their CPP until 70 or because they have a shortened life expectancy. The recommended CPP starting ages shown in the chart are based on the author’s calculations.

Frederick Vettese is a former chief actuary of Morneau Shepell and the author of the PERC retirement calculator (perc-pro.ca)

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Go Deeper

The 20 most livable cities in Canada for retirement

Here’s how home owners can age in their own place, even if they are struggling to afford it

Knowing how to plan to spend your time in retirement is as pressing as how you will save for it

How much does it help to postpone retirement a couple of years?

The 20 most livable cities in Canada for retirement

Here’s how home owners can age in their own place, even if they are struggling to afford it

Knowing how to plan to spend your time in retirement is as pressing as how you will save for it

Build your knowledge

The 20 most livable cities in Canada for retirement

Here’s how home owners can age in their own place, even if they are struggling to afford it

Knowing how to plan to spend your time in retirement is as pressing as how you will save for it

How much does it help to postpone retirement a couple of years?

The 20 most livable cities in Canada for retirement

Here’s how home owners can age in their own place, even if they are struggling to afford it

Knowing how to plan to spend your time in retirement is as pressing as how you will save for it

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe