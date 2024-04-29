A guide to the perfect spring day in Ottawa

When you think of Ottawa, do you picture the impressive architecture of Parliament, the bustling corners of the ByWard Market, the pristine waters of the Rideau Canal — or do you think of tulips?
More than just a colourful sign of a long-awaited spring, in Ottawa, tulips have a special significance that celebrates our country’s history with the Canadian Tulip Festival. This year’s festival will run from May 10 to 20, and admission is free. History, nature, and lively community – it’s the quintessential Ottawa experience.
While you’re seeing Ottawa in bloom, avid explorers should take in everything the city has to offer, from rich cultural experiences to action-packed outdoor activities. This full-day itinerary gives you a great place to start.
A leisurely morning at the Canadian Tulip Festival
The largest event of its kind in the world, the Canadian Tulip Festival honours Canada’s role in liberating the Netherlands during WWII. Thousands of dazzling tulips – in over 100 varieties – draw 700,000 visitors to the Capital every spring.
Start your day with a delectable breakfast at one of the many Preston Street eateries situated in Ottawa’s quaint Little Italy neighbourhood – for a fan-favourite, hit up Carmelito Café for a mouth-watering selection of pastries, cakes, biscotti, and more.
From there, stroll to Commissioners Park to see over 300,000 tulips when they’re just waking up and reaching toward the sun. You’ll get a head start on the crowds – many locals and out-of-towners alike love to see the blooms, so arriving early will give you plenty of time to snap some photos and take in the views while sipping authentic Italian espresso (or affogato!) from any one of the renowned Little Italy cafés.
Explore the many delightful colours and variations of tulips – from stripes and frayed edges to black blooms! – and enjoy the fresh breeze of the peaceful Dow’s Lake. Shop at the Tulip Market for hand-crafted tulip souvenirs from Ottawa artisans.
Lunch with a view near Dow’s Lake
Getting hungry? Stop at the rustic Umbrella Bar for delicious, elevated pub fare on a fun lakefront patio. Or, take a walk back down into Ottawa’s Little Italy for a wide range of culinary experiences.
Alternatively, take it to go and make yourself a picnic among the blooms, or skip any waiting by grabbing a hot dog and chocolate fondue right at Dow’s Lake.
Or, grab lunch on your way downtown at Ottawa’s signature Kettleman’s Bagel — a Montreal-style casual bagel eatery open 365 days a year. For a healthy meal with an international twist, try Mad Radish, offering fresh vegan and vegetarian options.
An activity-packed afternoon
Ready to explore new terrain after lunch? For a relaxed excursion, kick back with the Ottawa Boat Cruise – an eco-friendly electric boat that will transport you up and down the Rideau Canal. Or take on Ottawa by land and water with the quirky Lady Dive Amphibus, a spectacular way to see more than 75 different Ottawa attractions.
For some easy-going exercise, hop in the saddle and explore Ottawa on two wheels. Book the Tulip Festival bike tour, a 3-hour ride that will take you back through the city’s best tulip beds, famous landmarks, and charming neighbourhoods.
A cultured evening in the heart of the city
Finish your day in the heart of the city with some window shopping in the ByWard Market. Browse local artisans and souvenir shops, stop at a patio for a mocktail or glass of wine, and don’t forget to grab a photo with the beloved ‘Ottawa’ sign.
For a little final spring pick-me-up, grab a treat and head to Major’s Hill Park for an incredible panoramic view of the city surrounded by dozens of flowerbeds in bloom. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better view of Parliament, the Rideau Canal Locks, and the Ottawa River.
From Major’s Hill Park, it’s a skip and a hop to the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) where you’ll find the iconic ‘Maman’ spider sculpture. Enjoy fine art through history, from Rembrandt to Riopelle. Plus, the NGC is free on Thursdays (open until 8 pm). For more art, visit the Ottawa Art Gallery, for always-complimentary admission to celebrate Ottawa’s own artistic community.
Dinner in downtown Ottawa
For dinner, Play Food & Wine in the ByWard Market is a delicious fine dining experience serving small plates and a perfectly paired wine selection. If you’re craving something more casual, Blue Cactus has everyone’s favourite classics in a non-fussy atmosphere, and lots more affordable options for any budget.
A short 15-minute walk away is the elegant French restaurant Cocotte Bistro, tucked into The Metcalfe Hotel – a must for lovers of contemporary design and French onion soup.
Ottawa after dark
In the evening, stop by the unique Rainbow Bistro, Ottawa’s legendary live blues venue, jamming since 1984. The Rainbow Bistro welcomes renowned blues acts, including famous Blues Brother Dan Aykroyd – an Ottawa native! Other music genres range from pop and reggae to rock and ska.
In the mood for something grand? The National Arts Centre has something for every art connoisseur, from world-touring orchestras to moving ballets, and avant-garde performances in dance and theatre. Dress to impress and visit The National Art Centre – the only bilingual, multidisciplinary performing arts centre in Canada, focused on supporting Indigenous artists.
This spring, let Ottawa surprise you with its brilliant tulips, endless nature adventures and inspiring arts and culture.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Ottawa Tourism. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.