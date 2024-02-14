Niagara Falls, a group of three waterfalls on both sides of the Canadian and U.S. border, is a year-round magnet for millions of tourists from around the globe. The sheer volume and force of water from the Niagara River cascades down a vertical drop of 160 feet and offers a stunning natural spectacle. For visitors, that’s often the main lure. But those who travel there soon find out is there’s so much more for a longer stay. The Niagara Region, all within a short driving distance from the falls, has something for everyone.
After months of winter dreariness and cold, Ontarians are clamouring to get outdoors. A multisensory reconnection with nature, from forests and meadows to waterways, is a fast track to relaxation.
The Niagara Region offers a bounty of natural wonders: Niagara Falls and the Niagara River, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, the stunning cliffs and forests of Niagara Escarpment and the breathtaking nature trails and scenery of the Niagara Gorge. The Niagara Glen nature reserve sits within the Niagara Gorge and is home to unique plant species, and offers jaw-dropping views of the Niagara River. And the Bruce Trail, which is more than 900 kilometres long and stretches from Niagara to Tobermory, is Canada’s oldest and longest marked trail through forests, wetlands and cliffs.
Whether your preference is cycling, hiking, rafting, rock climbing or birdwatching, Niagara offers something year-round, but is especially magical when spring and summer arrive.
There might be no better way to check out the area’s renowned winery scene than on two wheels. Winery cycling in Niagara-on-the-Lake is a popular and scenic way to explore the region, allowing visitors to taste exquisite wines while taking in the beautiful countryside and fast-moving river waters. There are green orchards and vineyards in every direction.
Extremely popular with hikers, Balls Falls in Lincoln is part of the Niagara Conservation Networks, with walkable routes along the Bruce Trail and three waterfalls. Also popular with hikers is Short Hills Provincial Park, as well as DeCew Falls in St. Catharines.
Niagara offers some of the more stunning options for golfers, with courses set in the natural terrain and with beautiful backdrops of Niagara Region. Whirlpool Golf Course, a highly rated public course designed by famed golf course architect Stanley Thompson, is a classic parklands-style track that sits on the edge of the Niagara River Gorge. Legends of the Niagara features two championship courses, which were designed by renowned golf architects Douglas Carrick and Thomas McBroom.
Pop the top off the convertible if it’s warm enough and drive the Niagara Parkway from Fort Erie to Niagara-on-the-Lake, past numerous wineries and parks. British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill visited Niagara Falls in 1943 and is quoted as saying the Niagara Parkway is the “prettiest Sunday afternoon drive in the world.”
When the flowers start to bloom, follow the crowd to Niagara Botanical Gardens, which is a horticultural oasis that features a diverse collection of plant species spread across its sprawling grounds. Visitors flock to its gardens, greenhouse displays and serene pathways.
Stay and see the sights
If you’re going to stay a few nights in Niagara, you can’t do better than the Marriott Fallsview Hotel, with its stunning panoramic views of the falls right from the comfort of your room. You’re also just steps from Fallsview Casino Resort, a world-class casino with more than 3,000 slot machines, 100 gaming tables, dozens of shops and restaurants, and the intimate Avalon Theatre.
The Prince of Wales Hotel, first built in 1864, is a historic landmark in the heart of the Heritage District in Niagara-on-the-Lake that was named in honour of a visit by the Duke and Duchess of York in 1901. Part of the hotel’s tradition is serving high tea, at which guests select from an assortment of freshly brewed and elegantly served fine teas and delectable finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and preserves, and assorted delicate pastries and desserts.
Harbour House Hotel offers charming, accommodation just steps away from the Niagara River in 31 contemporary guest rooms. Both of these hotels are a great choice for those heading to the Shaw Festival. Founded in 1962 and the second-largest repertory theatre company in North America, the Shaw starts its season on Apr. 6.
Three waterparks in the Niagara Region appeal to kids of all ages. One of the most popular is the Great Wolf Lodge Niagara, a prime family getaway resort with a 100,000 square-foot indoor water park. Accommodations include standard suites, themed suites (such as the KidKamp Suite, Wolf Den Suite, KidCabin Suite), premium suites with balconies and fireplaces, as well as rustic cottages. Among the numerous activities are laser tag, mini golf, arcades, virtual reality games, bowling, magic shows and dance parties.
Another great spot to take the family is Fort George National Historic Site, made famous in the War of 1812 as a military post that defended Upper Canada against American attacks. This popular educational facility features daily activities, period costumes, speaker series, and battle re-enactments.
Standing at 175 feet, the Niagara Skywheel is one of the prominent landmarks in Niagara Falls, with its breathtaking views of the surrounding area, including the majestic falls. The giant Ferris wheel has fully enclosed gondolas with large windows, so visitors can head up regardless of the weather.
No excursion to see Niagara Falls would be complete without a trip through the Niagara Tunnel, which takes visitors deep beneath the falls, and a ride on Niagara City Cruises, whose boats take passengers up close to the powerful falls.
A magical stop is the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara’s Botanical Gardens. Nestled within the lush landscapes of the region, visitors are transported into a tropical, glass-enclosed paradise that features more than 2,000 butterflies from around the world who flutter freely as guests stroll through winding pathways among lush vegetation.
Eat and drink it all in
Niagara’s world-class chefs offer up tantalizing and diverse fare, with dishes often sourced from fresh, local ingredients that enhance farm-to-table experiences. The region is known for fertile soil and a climate that supports agriculture and vineyards from the region.
The restaurant scene is wide and varied, and popular destinations include Niagara Brewing Company, Carpaccio Ristorante or any one of the steak and seafood, Italian, Chinese and Asian restaurants at Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara. Here are just a select few of Niagara’s culinary treasures, including some that are a bit more off the beaten track, that are guaranteed to make any trip to the region an experience worth remembering.
- Pearl Morissette is located on regenerative farmlands in the Niagara Benchlands. This contemporary barn space with floor-to-ceiling windows has a true country kitchen vibe with seasonal ingredients shaping the menu. It is frequently listed as one of Canada’s top restaurants.
- Reif Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake is known as one of the originators of icewine, a late-harvest dessert wine made from grapes that are hand-picked and pressed while frozen.
- Trius Winery, also in Niagara-on-the-Lake, features a classic Canadian wine brand, with plenty of outdoor seating and winery tours. Its Trius Winery Restaurant offers the best in wine country cuisine.
- Vineland Estates is nestled in the heart of Ontario’s wine country, a popular destination for folks who want to unwind and take in the stunning vineyard scenery while indulging in some delicious local wine, from crisp whites to bold reds. Guests can dine in a renovated 1845 farmhouse or outdoors on the deck.
- Ravine Vineyard in St. Davids, a village in Niagara-on-the-Lake, has been family-owned since 1860. It has one of the best restaurants in the region, which is a favourite with locals, and offers a refined, rustic ambiance, loads of character and a farm-to-table fine dining experience under the guidance of its executive chef.
- Bench Brewing in Beamsville, Ont., is a laid-back and friendly craft brewery known for its wide selection of delicious beers and relaxed atmosphere.
- Redstone Winery & Restaurant, also nestled in Beamsville, is charming and picturesque. With stunning vineyard views, it’s an ideal spot for tourists looking for an authentic winery experience.
- 13th Street Winery Butter Tarts in St. Catharines is an award-winner whose butter tarts are an irresistible, delectable treat. Committed to excellence in its wines and sweets, this destination also offers outdoor dining in an outdoor pavilion and patio overlooking sculpture gardens and vineyards.
- AG Inspired Cuisine is a high-end restaurant in Niagara Falls that features seasonal, locally inspired fare, regional wines and a lounge area. It’s just a five-minute walk from major tourist areas near Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls.
- Cold Break Brewing in St. Catharines is housed in a 100-year-old industrial heritage building with exposed brick. Cold Break has a fine selection of culinary offerings from a trained chef as well as on-site local craft beers.
- Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen, housed in a classic, old building, is another local favourite that is ideal for special occasions. Known for its fresh breakfast, and located across from Niagara Fallsview Casino, it’s easily walkable for people after they play the slot machines or catch a show.
- Lake House Restaurant overlooks Lake Ontario and is very popular with locals. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine, it’s well-known for thin-crust pizzas, magnificent pasta dishes as well as pecan-crusted salmon and chicken supreme. On clear days, guests can see Toronto across the lake.
- Rosewood Estates Winery in Lincoln, Ont., is a great spot for wine enthusiasts. This family-owned winery has rustic charm, a welcoming atmosphere and a rich selection of wines, including renowned honey wines made from its bee apiary.
- Short Hills Kitchen at Henry of Pelham is a relaxing outdoor restaurant adjacent to Short Hills Park in St. Catharines. Operated by locally renowned chef Eric Peacock, Short Hills Kitchen is a favourite among local cyclists and hikers, as well as visitors looking for a relaxed outdoor patio vineyard experience.
- Caroline Cellars is a locally owned winery in the community of Virgil near Niagara-on-the-Lake and features wines made on site from grapes grown on the 26-acre farm. Its restaurant is one of the most popular spots among the locals.
