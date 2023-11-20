November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time when individuals, community groups and organizations around the globe bring attention to diabetes and urge action to tackle the epidemic. This year, Diabetes Canada is asking Canadians to dedicate some of their time to raising awareness about the realities of this chronic condition. We can help improve the health and quality of life for the almost 12 million people living with diabetes or prediabetes in Canada.

Let’s make time for Diabetes Awareness Month. Let’s make time to end diabetes.

Learn more at diabetes.ca/letsmaketime