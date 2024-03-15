Ongoing collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical giant Novartis and an innovative Canadian digital health and AI company are opening new diagnostic and treatment pathways for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and illustrate the important role that novel scientific partnerships play in addressing complex diseases.
While MS, a brain and neurological disease, progression is typically assessed using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, which focuses on new or growing brain lesions, Montreal-based Innodem Neurosciences’s Eye Tracking Neurological Assessment (ETNA) technology and gaze mapping biomarkers (GMBs) offer a new way to help monitor MS disease progression and support clinical management.
By leveraging ETNA and GMB technology, Novartis aims to help clinicians detect MS progression earlier and ultimately help facilitate real-time treatment optimization strategies tailored to a person’s unique journey with MS.
In a September 7, 2023 press release then Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada country president Andrea Marazzi called the agreement with Innodem Neurosciences “an important example of our ongoing commitment to reimagining medicine and improving access to innovation that Canadians deserve.
“By paving the way for a more proactive approach to care in multiple sclerosis, we aim to accelerate the path to much needed solutions that could help improve outcomes for people living with this debilitating disease.”
With more than 90,000 people – approximately one person per 400 – living with MS, Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of MS.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.