In forests across the country, Canadian foresters are leading the charge toward a greener future. Clad in hard hats and safety vests, they traverse revitalized landscapes with a sense of purpose: moving from areas once devastated by wildfires to thriving clusters of saplings that have been replanted and are now flourishing.
It’s a living testament to the power of sustainable forestry, a commitment that not only restores landscapes, but also secures the legacy of forests for generations to come.
But most Canadians are unaware of the work the forest sector is doing to ensure the future of the country’s forests. From extensive planning of how the sector manages public forests, to developing innovations to be zero-waste and reduce fuel use, there is more going on in Canadian forestry than meets the eye.
Perhaps the most foundational aspect of the sector is its commitment to sustainable forest management, a holistic approach that takes care of all aspects of the forest to ensure it remains healthy and resilient. Before harvesting a single tree, licensed Canadian forestry companies must create a forest stewardship plan that embraces 11 key rules – such as protecting biodiversity, wildlife habitats and water quality, and collaborating with those using the land for recreation and hunting. It also includes partnering with local and Indigenous communities to respect and incorporate their traditional knowledge and cultural practices.
“Responsible forest management means stewarding forests in such a way that is environmentally sound, culturally and socially respected, and economically viable so that we can meet the needs of society today without compromising the needs of future generations,” explains Kari Stuart-Smith, manager of biodiversity and wildlife for forest products company Canfor Corporation.
Registered professional foresters develop these plans and bring in the expertise of other licensed professionals like biologists, hydrologists, technologists and engineers. Each plan requires approval from provincial governments prior to being implemented and it can take up to two years before timber harvesting operations begin.
All in all, forest management in Canada is a serious undertaking – and one with a variety of accountability measures in place. More than 77 per cent of Canada’s publicly held forests are managed under certification standards that make the country a global leader in third-party forest certification. Canada manages 37 per cent of the world’s certified forests – that’s more than twice the area certified in any other country.
There are also laws in place to ensure that forestry companies replant every tree harvested. “It’s a really strong system,” says Tony Rotherham, a retired forester with 40 years’ experience. The certification standard and corresponding audit “provides a checklist for the active forest manager and public recognition of a job well done in those certified forests,” he says.
This all works together to create a thriving forest sector that contributes environmentally, socially and economically to the country – it’s something Canadians can be proud of.
More than 600 communities across the country benefit from forestry operations, many of which are in rural or northern areas that rely on it to support their local economy. And as one of Canada’s largest employers, the sector has a responsibility not only to the over 345,000 direct and indirect Canadians it employs, but also to future generations.
A key part of this responsibility includes a social component, and it’s referred to as social license to operate. It entails having strong ongoing support from the communities where operations or active forest management are taking place, alongside political and public acceptance for forestry’s work, explains Rotherham. With social license, people “understand that the forest is being well managed, and particularly, that the regeneration after harvest is being well done.”
It’s difficult to imagine a situation where social license would be more challenging to achieve than harvesting in a national park. But experiencing Canada’s worst wildfire season on record this year highlights how forestry is an important part of the solution.
“Through an innovative partnership with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper, Canfor was able to successfully remove dead and dying pine in an extremely sensitive environment and help reduce the risk of severe wildfire in Jasper National Park,” continues Stuart-Smith. “In other areas, thinning to reduce forest fuels has created the conditions to allow for prescribed or cultural burns which reduce fire risk for local communities and help restore dry forest ecosystems.”
To achieve social license, the sector engages in extensive community consultation with stakeholders such as local residents, Indigenous peoples and environmental groups. This involvement and approval from stakeholders ensures the sector is a collaborative one that instills a sense of ownership among Canadians for the stewardship of the country’s forests.
In essence, sustainable forest management in Canada is a testament to the sector’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic prosperity and social responsibility. Rooted in these principles, Canada’s forest sector continually strives to embrace the values of sustainability, innovation and collaboration – hallmarks that define this incredibly important sector.
Looking ahead, Canada’s forest sector envisions a future in which it leads the charge towards a greener tomorrow.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Forestry For The Future. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.