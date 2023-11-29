Philanthropic gift boosts Planet Youth Calgary’s generation-changing potential
For many of today’s most pressing challenges, there are no easy answers. Take the mental health crisis affecting Canadian youth, for example, where countless individuals suffer in isolation – and where organizations and communities often struggle to navigate a complex maze of different interventions.
United Way of Calgary and Area is stepping up – partnering with researchers, agencies, school boards, funders, government, communities and youth – to map out a path to a brighter future for kids and families. Adding momentum to this collaboration is a powerful catalyst: philanthropic giving, exemplified by Calgarian Sharon Siebens, who has committed $10-million to the Planet Youth Calgary initiative.
“What is most important about Planet Youth is its timeliness,” says Siebens. “We are at a critical stage where, if we don’t make some significant changes in how we deliver mental health support to young people, we could be guilty of losing this generation.”
Evidence underlines this urgency: the Canadian Institute for Health Information reports that 70 per cent of people with a mental illness indicate their symptoms first emerged during childhood and adolescence. And in a 2022 Statistics Canada survey, researchers found 32 per cent of Canadians between ages 15 and 24 years perceived their mental health as fair or poor.
In Alberta, youth have one of the highest rates of first contact with the emergency department for addiction and mental health issues relative to other Canadian provinces. Visits to Alberta Children’s Hospital for mental health concerns rose by 36 per cent between 2018 and 2021.
Enter Planet Youth Calgary. This data-driven, evidence-based model was first developed in Iceland 20 years ago. During that time, Iceland went from having the highest youth substance use rate in Europe to having among the lowest ones in the world today.
In addition to reducing substance use rates, the Planet Youth model is aimed at improving resilience and mental well-being for youth. The approach is being adapted and implemented in countries around the world – each tailored to meet the unique needs and strengths of its community.
“Planet Youth offers us a way to look at doing things differently,” suggests Siebens. “And that’s important, because we need to acknowledge that things need to change – and that we need to bring in different voices from the community to better understand their needs.”
Siebens’s transformational gift is the largest single donation in United Way of Calgary and Area’s history. “A gift of this size is life-changing for Calgary’s youth,” says Karen Young, president and CEO of United Way of Calgary and Area.
The donation is an opportunity for United Way to “think big,” she says. “It will help improve the lives of countless young people for decades to come – and shape the future of the city and neighbouring areas for the better.”
Beyond the financial contribution, Young appreciates Siebens’s long-standing commitment to United Way. “Sharon is a visionary philanthropist. She shows up and cares about her community in a way that truly makes a difference,” she says. “Her strong values and personal passion are accelerating lasting social change in our community.”
A long-time engagement culminating in a transformational gift
Siebens’s commitment to United Way started many years ago when she joined the major donor cabinet, a committee she would later chair. Some of the things she learned over the years initially came as a surprise. “If you had told me before I became involved with United Way that so many kids would go to school hungry in Calgary, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Siebens says.
As she shared these experiences with her late husband, Bill, the couple agreed on one key goal: to choose – and give to – causes with a large impact, she says. “We understood where a donation would be the most impactful and where it would overlap with our values and our desire to reach people when they were in their greatest need of help.”
Over the years, they gave generously to United Way and other charities across the city. More than that, they opened their networks and inspired others to donate, leading by example.
When Siebens recently sought a cause worthy of a transformational gift, United Way’s Planet Youth initiative was the obvious choice, due, in part, to its collaborative approach.
“When you look at mental health and addiction, it’s important to recognize that no one organization can deal with all of it alone,” Siebens says. “But when organizations seek out partners who bring different expertise and knowledge, that’s where the magic happens.
“My husband and I were partners in our philanthropic endeavours. He trusted me – and provided me with the opportunity – to continue this on my own,” she adds. “Planet Youth is the first step in my own philanthropic journey. And I know the United Way team, and its robust network of partners, can deliver on an initiative of this scope and magnitude.”
An initiative tailored to meeting community needs
Planet Youth Calgary aims to strengthen connections between youth and their families, caregivers, peers, schools and communities – and create more opportunities for activities and recreation in safe spaces.
United Way is working with agencies like Trellis, YMCA and Miskanawah to shape this made-in-Calgary solution for improving youth mental health.
An Indigenous parallel to Planet Youth is also being developed, and Calgary is the first site in the world undertaking this work. Partnering with Indigenous leaders, elders and youth, this parallel will meet the needs of Calgary’s Indigenous youth by honouring both Indigenous and Western ways of knowing, being and doing.
Funders like Siebens are important partners in this mission, as are the University of Calgary, Alberta Health Services and local school boards, among many others.
“And this is just the beginning,” says Young. “Every partner brings something unique to the table. By leveraging the experiences and strengths of our community, we can make Calgary one of the best places in the world to be a kid and raise a family.”
Empowering Calgary’s youth to reach their full potential
Planet Youth programs and initiatives will serve as building blocks to boost community well-being with a lens on advancing equity and inclusion. “It’s important that any programs we develop consider the needs of all young Calgarians, including our city’s large newcomer population, as well as community members from under-served populations,” says Young.
Since the goal of reaching vulnerable community members resonates so strongly with Siebens, she believes it can also inspire action in others. “I feel very fortunate to have the means to give. This is something I grew up with: to always consider whether I can help to improve other people’s situations. For me, it’s all about leading by example,” she says. “And I hope people feel they have the power to help make our community better for all.”
What holds special meaning for both Young and Siebens is the fact that Calgary is the first big city in Western Canada to launch Planet Youth.
Tapping into the “can-do spirit of Calgarians,” Siebens says, “is sure to lead to forward momentum. When we say we’re going to do something, we’ll get it done.”
RECOGNITION
United Way is grateful to all who give generously to create a better tomorrow for everyone and proudly recognizes Planet Youth Calgary’s founding investors, who are propelling transformational impact through this initiative: Sharon Siebens, Hugh and Laureen Borgland, John and Sheilagh Langille, Mike and Sue Rose, Vera A. Ross, ARC Resources Ltd., RBC Foundation, Tourmaline Oil Corp, and an anonymous donor.
To learn more about Planet Youth, visit calgaryunitedway.org/planet-youth
To learn more about transformational giving and how you can make an impact, visit calgaryunitedway.org
