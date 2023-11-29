RECOGNITION

United Way is grateful to all who give generously to create a better tomorrow for everyone and proudly recognizes Planet Youth Calgary’s founding investors, who are propelling transformational impact through this initiative: Sharon Siebens, Hugh and Laureen Borgland, John and Sheilagh Langille, Mike and Sue Rose, Vera A. Ross, ARC Resources Ltd., RBC Foundation, Tourmaline Oil Corp, and an anonymous donor.

