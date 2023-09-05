The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is dedicated to providing programs, services and resources to support Canadians at every step of their blood cancer experience. It’s also committed to fuelling research to help lessen the impact of blood cancer on the more than 155,000 Canadians affected.

Here are some of the ways the LLSC is improving the lives of people affected by blood cancers, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors.

In 2021-2022:

3,520

service requests were completed for information, psychosocial support and healthcare navigation

517

participants benefitted from virtual support sessions facilitated by mental health professionals

1,340

participants attended free conference sessions to help them better navigate the long-term effects of treatment and adjust to life after cancer

922

new healthcare professionals accessed the continuing education program

148

healthcare professionals ordered free educational materials to support people impacted by a blood cancer

41

new grants were awarded to 93 blood cancer researchers from across the country

Nearly $5-million

was invested in blood cancer research

All information taken from the LLSC Annual Report 2021-2022