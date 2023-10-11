In 2021, after months of planning, Callum Snape took the trip of a lifetime: 16 days touring Japan when the cherry blossoms were in full bloom. Snape, a commercial travel and adventure photographer from Vancouver, browsed Tokyo’s bustling shopping districts, visited the tranquil temples of Kyoto and explored the breathtaking beauty of the country’s southern islands.
The holiday was “a good mix of nature and city life, along with a lot of culture,” he remembers. “And some really good food.”
A bucket list trip like this one could take months or even years to save up for. But as a regular traveller for work and pleasure, Snape was able to quickly earn enough points using his American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card, which he redeemed for a round trip flying Business Class on Air Canada.
“It means I can get straight into enjoying the country I’m visiting with limited jetlag,” he says of his travel experience. Snape was feeling so rested after his 10-hour flight that he drove five hours from Tokyo to Mount Fuji to capture the sunset immediately after landing.
“The Aeroplan program is all about helping Canadians travel whenever and wherever their hearts desire, on their terms. The goal is to improve their travel experience, and ensure they know they’re always getting maximum value for their points,” says Christina Blue, director, partner marketing at Air Canada.
Aeroplan points add up quickly because members earn points from travel as well as everyday purchases. Snape uses his American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card as his main card to take advantage of its high accelerated earn rate. The American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card has the highest rate of earnings with Air Canada, where members earn three points for every $1 spent directly with the airline. Members can also earn 2 points per $1 spent on eligible dining and food delivery and a minimum of 1.25 Aeroplan points per $1 spent everywhere else.
That means, thanks to his everyday spending, Snape can fly Business Class, roundtrip, about twice a year for personal travel. “It’s all about making their dollars work harder and helping get them to their next destination, sooner,” adds Blue.
The Aeroplan program gets travellers where they want to go faster while ensuring a premium experience. “Through Aeroplan, you can redeem points towards wherever your next vacation may take you,” says Blue, of the 180 countries and more than 1,300 destinations available through Air Canada and its 45 global airline partners. Cardmembers can also book flight rewards for even fewer points with preferred pricing.
According to Blue, with the American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card, achieving Elite Status is simple. Earn the 25,000 points by purchasing flights on Air Canada and qualifying partners, or spend the amount required on your eligible cards within a calendar year – but remember, you will need to travel to qualify!
A current offer is making that status even easier to reach: New American Express Aeroplan Reserve Cardmembers can earn up to 90,000 Aeroplan points – up to 45,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first three months of card membership, and for the first six months of card membership, 7,500 points in each monthly billing period where the spend is $2,000.
“I remember the first time I got Elite Status and how much it changed my travel experience for the better,” says Snape. “Then, as I worked my way up through the ranks, the perks just got better and better.”
Snape now has Super Elite Status, which unlocks benefits that ensure a premium travel experience. “From the start of their journey, American Express Aeroplan Reserve Cardmembers receive benefits before they arrive at their destination,” says Blue, mentioning perks such as priority check-in, boarding, access to standby list and upgrades. And up to eight people on the same reservation can each enjoy a free checked bag – great news for friends and family travelling in groups.
“It’s really special when my partner can join me on trips and also enjoy the perks I’ve earned,” says Snape. “I’ve even gifted him Elite 50K status, which is a perk of being a Super Elite. I’ve also been able to share ‘status passes’ with my family in London when they come to visit and are flying without me. All four of them on the same reservation get Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority check-in, luggage and baggage, which makes their travel experience so much smoother, especially with two young children.”
Above all else, though, Snape values how seamless Aeroplan rewards make a typically chaotic travel experience. “Airports are really busy, and it can be a stressful experience going through a super busy terminal before flying to a destination,” says Snape. “But having the benefits that come with Aeroplan status and an American Express Aeroplan Reserve Card help make the whole trip a lot smoother and more relaxing.”
Snape is currently planning his itinerary for a two-week trip to Santiago, Chile and Patagonia next January. He managed to snag a great deal: a round-trip ticket in Business Class for 90,000 points. “In a time when so many people are travelling, the premium treatment means a lot,” he says. “It’s the small but really noticeable touches that make a huge difference for me. Things like being greeted by name by the lead flight attendant and offered a complimentary drink and snack in economy as a Super Elite perk.”
Could he ever give up the benefits? “Never,” he says. “The perks are just too important for me to lose and they have value everywhere in the world.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Air Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.