Style

Monica Lewinsky, Gen Z and Zillennial icon?

Open this photo in gallery: Reformation’s new workwear collection campaign with Monica Lewinsky.Handout

Few in Reformation’s 27- to 32-year-old target demographic would have been tuned in to the news in the late nineties when Monica Lewinsky faced scrutiny for her affair with former president U.S. Bill Clinton when she was a White House intern. But the clothing brand’s new campaign featuring Lewinsky, now 50 and an anti-bullying activist, as the face of their new workwear collection has been a hit among that demographic on social media. Lewinsky models pieces that range from $58 to $798: A-line dresses, sleek suiting, a leather trench coat and a bold red two-piece. But this campaign is not all about the look, the brand makes clear in its messaging about “giving you the power” ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election in November. “Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it’s the most defining aspect of democracy,” Lewinsky says on the campaign website’s landing page, which features a “voting hub” in partnership with the non-partisan organization Vote.org. “If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote.” Reformation has two Toronto stores, in Yorkville and Yorkdale. – Aruna Dutt

Food

A dining adventure in Haida Gwaii

Open this photo in gallery: A new culinary offering from restaurant Raincoast Breads allows diners to delve into the wealth of wilderness from the 150-island B.C. archipelago of Haida Gwaii.Ian Harland/Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures

In the 150-island archipelago of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of northern British Columbia, vast rainforests, beaches and hot springs host at least 39 distinct subspecies of plants and animals. A new culinary offering from Raincoast Breads allows tourists to dive into this wealth of wilderness by bringing it to their plates. Chef Kevin Hennig’s tasting menu, priced at $225 at the Raincoast Breads restaurant, will also be served during Kingfisher’s Gwaii Haanas kayak and backcountry camping adventures from mid-June to the end of August. At the end of the five-, eight-, or 15-day trips, guests will get a first-hand look at how foraged ingredients make up North Oceanic dishes such as a forest vegetable salad made with claytonia, springbank violets, woodruff, burdock root, redwood sorrel leaves and blossoms. This “grand finale dinner” is served in a private dining room in the village of K’il Kun (Sandspit). Raincoast Breads also offers foraging tours for guests who are interested in learning more. More details at kingfisher.ca/kayaking-haida-gwaii/ – Aruna Dutt

Travel

Upgrade a YYZ layover

Open this photo in gallery: The Sheraton Gateway at Toronto International Airport now offers family suites.Handout

For many Canadian travellers, changing planes in Toronto is an unavoidable nuisance. The longer the layover, the more desperate the urge to escape the airport. If you’ve got kids in tow, consider the new family suites at YYZ’s Sheraton Gateway Hotel – great for naps and overnight sleeps. Two have just opened, with two more on the way. The gaming suite turns one bed and a seating area into a kids-only zone complete with a gaming chair, a PlayStation 5 console, gamer-themed bedding and wall art. The second – a “world of wonders” suite – appeals to younger kids with adorable cartoon animal bedding, a pop-up safari tent to sleep in and hopscotch rugs. But if your kids are enthralled by enormous jets taking off and landing on the next-door runway, book a room with a view of the tarmac instead (the new family-themed suites only have city views). Travellers with a daytime layover (and no access to airport lounges) might try Sheraton’s $60-a-day pass for its private Club Lounge (meeting spaces, all-day snacks and non-alcoholic drinks) that also includes use of the hotel’s snazzy Peloton studio, fitness centre and runway-view indoor pool. – Catherine Dawson March