TRAVEL

Whistler’s latest luxury lodge

Open this photo in gallery: Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa in Whistler, B.C. offers a luxurious balance, offering the amenities of a boutique hotel and the discretion of a private getaway.Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa

Far from the madding crowds of Whistler village, travellers can now book a sleek, newly built lodge that opens in November.

Wedge Mountain Lodge (with views of its namesake) offers 10 king size rooms over two floors; it’s built for bookouts but also discrete couple getaways. The 12,000-square-foot lodge is a good blend of high-end boutique hotel (housekeeping, concierge services and on-demand shuttle rides to the village are included) and the privacy of your own place. (A place that’s also got all the benefits of a Nordic spa, including hot tub, steam room, sauna, cold plunge, 30-foot outdoor pool, gym and yoga spaces – all surrounded by forest and snow-capped craggy peaks.) In the summer, experienced hikers who stay at the lodge are only a five-minute drive from the Wedgemount trailhead, a steep, seven kilometres to a stunning glacial lake. But what makes the new property really fun for a multi-generational family escape is the in-house movie theatre. Sure, it’s perfect for movie night, but even better for big-screen blowout gaming matches.

HOME

Open this photo in gallery: The Chesterfield Shop in Toronto is looking to the future of furniture, trying to understand how the look and feel of our surroundings impact our health.Handout

Can you scientifically measure beauty? One Canadian interior design retailer is learning how.

Toronto’s the Chesterfield Shop is the first and only retailer in Canada participating in the new Science in Design Certification this month, learning from esteemed neuroscientists, physicists, architects and design experts from around the world about how the look and feel of our surroundings impact our health.

“The future of the home furnishings industry will rely on going beyond a piece of furniture and will shift toward the overall well-being of humankind and the spaces that they occupy, and we can’t wait to be part of that shift,” says Hana Tanasijevic, Chesterfield’s marketing co-ordinator. “Neuroaesthetics”, a field of study measuring how aspects of colour, sound and light impact the brain, is one aspect the brand’s representatives plan to bring into their work to their six GTA store locations when certified. “We’re really excited, since it can apply to the clients’ lives,” says Tanasijevic.

FOOD & DRINK

Open this photo in gallery: To celebrate its 30th anniversary, LCBO's Food and Drink magazine has partnered with artists to recreate some of the magazine's most iconic covers.Handout

To celebrate its 30th anniversary as a hospitality trendsetter, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario has commissioned four local artists to reimagine some of Food & Drink magazine’s most iconic covers into artwork that you can now proudly display in your home. Ontario artists Jeannie Phan, Kayla Whitney, Laura Heaney and Nashid Chroma were tapped to produce these beautiful, colourful mementos that pay homage to Food & Drink’s legacy as a go-to source for seasonal recipes, articles on entertaining, and food and beverage pairings. Since its humble beginnings as a 32-page publication on letter-size paper, the magazine has grown to become a beloved source of ideas and inspiration for foodies and wine/beer/spirit connoisseurs alike. The limited-edition prints are 12 inches by 16 inches and retail for $19.95, with net proceeds going to Nia Centre for the Arts, a Toronto-based non-profit charity that supports, showcases and promotes art from across the Afro-Diaspora. Phan is a Vietnamese-Canadian illustrator originally from Winnipeg, who moved to Toronto to attend the Ontario College of Art & Design. Whitney is a Hamilton designer, illustrator and muralist. Heaney, also Hamilton-based, is an emerging artist who brings a contemporary take to hyperrealistic drawing techniques. And Chroma is a digital pop artist from Toronto whose work opens a discourse on the secular worship and adoration of popular figures. The prints are available, while supplies last, at LCBO.com or in select LCBO stores.